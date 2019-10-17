ELKO — The Elko football team has just two games remaining in the regular season to end a three-game slide, the Indians looking to flip the script sooner rather than later.
After starting the season with a 4-0 mark and 3-0 in league play, Elko has gone down in three straight — blanked in two games — outscored 102-12 during the stretch.
Starting with a 30-0 shutout loss in their first road game of the year on Sept. 27 at Fernley, the Indians struggled once again on offense in a 23-12 home loss to Truckee on Oct. 4 in a game filled by miscues and penalties by both teams.
Last week, Elko entered its road contest at Fallon shorthanded — without the services of juniors Lincoln Ratliff (broken ankle) and Darin Legrand and Brigg Johnson both in the concussion protocol.
Whether the afore-mentioned athletes played or not, the Indians were not going to beat the No. 1 Greenwave but the outcome could have been a little more respectable.
Fallon passed and ran circles around the Indians, scoring seven touchdowns in seven possessions in a 49-0 victory — opening the 35-point mercy rule in the second quarter — the Greenwave running out the clock at the end of the game as they prepped to go in for the second time with the second-string offense.
Matchup
Hopefully, home cooking — and homecoming — will give the Indians a shot of life as they attempt to avoid the pitfall of ending up in sixth and being paired on the same side of the playoff bracket as Fallon.
The road back to the win column will not be easy, Elko hosting No. 2 Lowry (5-1 in league) at 7 p.m. Friday, at Warrior Field.
After a 3-0 start in the 3A North, the Buckaroo’s lone loss in league play occurred on Sept. 20 by a final score of 14-0 on the road at Truckee.
Since the blemish, Lowry has won each of its last-two games by wide margins.
On Sept. 27, the Bucks breezed to a 48-27 win over North Valleys, in Winnemucca, thanks to a 21-7 advantage in the second half after a 27-20 ballgame at the break.
Prior to Lowry’s bye week, the Buckaroos scored at will on Oct. 4, at South Tahoe, tearing off a 61-38 victory.
The key to stopping — or at least slowing down — the Bucks’ offense is knowing where No. 16 is at all times.
Junior running back Anthony Peterson ranks second in the 3A North with 962 rushing yards on 125 carries, currently third in the league with nine rushing touchdowns.
However, if a defense pays too much attention to Peterson — senior quarterback Chance Huitt has also made defenses pay.
He has thrown for 497 yards with seven touchdowns against just two interceptions, rushing for 278 yards and four TDs.
Huitt’s favorite weapons in the passing game have been seniors Tyler Neu (nine catches, 156 yards and team-high three TD grabs) and Kevin Warren (nine receptions, team-best 206 yards and one touchdown).
Lowry is also dangerous on special teams, Peterson returning a kickoff for a touchdown and senior Jace Mentaberry housing a punt return.
Defensively, the stoppers have been seniors Preston Snow (52 tackles, tied for ninth in the league) and Cole Jones (51 stuffs).
Snow is also tied for fifth in the 3A North with a team-high three sacks.
The Bucks can force turnovers against the run and the pass — notching eight fumble recoveries, snagging seven interceptions and blocking a punt.
Neu is tied for the league lead with three picks, and senior Gratian Dawson and junior Samuel Roth have two INTs apiece.
For the season, the Indians have been balanced in the backfield — offensive stats from Sparks not recorded — led by 372 rushing yards on 52 carries by senior Cameron Marvel (one touchdown).
Junior running back Kaiden Cervantes tops the roster with five rushing TDs, carrying 80 times for 320 yards.
Senior Rolando Acosta has scored four times on the ground from 59 attempts for 314 yards.
Defensively, Acosta is tied with Snow for ninth in the league with 52 tackles.
Similar to the Bucks (15 takeaways, blocked punt), the Indians have forced 14 turnovers and also blocked a field goal.
Eight of Elko’s takeaways have come on picks, paced by two INTs apiece from Ratliff, junior Jake Zeller and junior Manny Alvarado — each of Alvarado’s interceptions taking place in the first half against Truckee.
Last Week
The Indians never got the defense off the field on their terms, Fallon never having to punt or do anything other than move the chains 15 times and rack up points.
Elko was beaten equally on the rush and the pass, allowing three touchdowns through the air — including a 75-yard strike from senior quarterback Elijah Jackson (12-for-14, 226 yards) to senior receiver Tommy McCormick (six catches, 153 yards and three TDs) on the first play from scrimmage — the Greenwave rushing for 221 yards on just 22 carries with four scores on the ground.
Fallon amassed 447 yards of total offense in just 20:04 of possession.
Jackson rushed three times for 57 yards with a touchdown, accounting for four-total touchdowns.
Junior backup quarterback Avery Strasdin carried twice for 50 yards and a TD.
Senior Brock Richardson toted seven times for 49 yards and two rushing scores.
The Indians were shut down offensively, mounting only 91 yards of total offense — throwing for 27 yards and rushing for 64 on 28 carries — moving the sticks just five times.
On a positive note, Elko was not called for a single penalty in the contest.
Game Time
The Indians (4-3 overall, 3-3 in league) will look for some homecoming magic against the Buckaroos (6-1 overall, 5-1 in league) at 7 p.m. Friday, at Warrior Field.
