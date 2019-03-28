ELKO – The Elko softball team is off to its best start in league play since 2013 – a year in which the Lady Indians finished 15-4 in the Division 3A-2A pod system.
The Lady Indians are currently 6-0 in the Division 3A North, posting two wins apiece against Sparks, South Tahoe and Spring Creek.
Elko’s biggest test to this point of the season will come at 2 p.m. Friday against Dayton (2-2 in league).
The Lady Dust Devils swept the 2018 meetings, Dayton taking all three games of its regular-season home series (7-6, 10-7 and 13-5) and the matchup during the first round of Division 3A North regional tournament by a final score of 8-7 – the Lady Indians running into an out at home to end the contest after surrendering a 6-1 lead with a 7-1 run by the Lady Dust Devils to close the show.
Through its first-four games of the 2019 season, getting a gauge on Dayton is difficult due to its .500 record – playing both a bottom and a top team in the league – shutting out winless Truckee (0-4 in league) by scores of 16-0 and 15-0 in three innings but falling twice in close contests against the defending state champions in Fallon by finals of 12-7 and 7-5.
Senior Aleea McGill-Howe leads Dayton with a .600 batting average, adding 13 RBIs and hitting three doubles, a triple and a home run.
Due to a shoulder injury, it has been reported that she has left her position at shortstop to play first base.
Junior Marissa Hein posts a .579 average at the dish and leads Dayton with five doubles – adding a triple and driving in seven runs.
Junior third baseman Tamia Powell tops the roster with 15 RBIs, also batting better than .550 with her average currently at .565.
Powell has driven six extra-base hits with three doubles, two triples and a homer.
Providing the pop, junior Julie Rogacs is the fourth hitter with a .500 average or better – smashing a team-high three home runs and legging out four doubles – her seven extra-base wallops leading the team.
She is tied with McGill-Howe for second on the roster with 13 RBIs.
The Lady Dust Devils are aggressive on the bases and will challenge Elko’s battery, already swiping 29 bags as a team – led by six steals from junior Emily Vincent, five by junior Amanda Woitas and four apiece from Powell and Hein.
Elko senior Jacqueline Pete leads the team in a variety of areas with a .542 batting average and five extra-base hits – including a team-best two bombs over the outfield fences – adding seven RBIs.
Senior Kaitlyn Rizo is hitting .500 with a team-high four doubles and a roster-best 11 RBIs.
In her first season of varsity ball, sophomore second baseman Lexi Schweer is batting .385 with a double and a homer – the first deep-ball shot of her career coming Tuesday against Spring Creek – ranking second on the team with 10 runs driven in.
Elko’s final batter with an average of .350 or better is junior Madi Murray, who is currently hitting .364 with seven RBIs and a double.
Murray leads the Lady Indians with four stolen bases.
Compared to Dayton’s .396 batting average, the Lady Indians are hitting the ball at a .353 clip – the Lady Dust Devils’ one-base percentage at .526 and Elko reaching safely 49.7 percent of the time.
In the circle, Dayton’s pitchers have combined for a 3.00 earned-run average – throwing two arms.
Senior Caleigh Onstott has been the workhorse in the rotation – tossing 23-2/3 innings with a 3.85 ERA and striking out a team-high 18 batters but giving up 12 walks.
In nine innings of work, Woitas has allowed just one-earned run (.78 ERA) with 10 Ks and four free passes.
Thus far, Elko holds the advantage in ERA – the Lady Indians’ earned-run average currently at 2.49.
In 23-1/3 innings, junior Breanna Whitted has notched a 3.00 ERA with 27 strikeouts against 12 walks.
Sophomore Rylee Ferguson has thrown 16-2/3 innings, posting a 1.26 ERA and fanning 20 batters against seven free passes.
Defensively, the Lady Indians are fielding the ball at .925 and Dayton’s fielding percentage currently .885.
However, numbers can be deceiving.
Although the series against Truckee inflated Dayton’s stats, the Lady Indians have not faced a team the caliber of Fallon – or Dayton – for that matter.
Of Elko’s six wins, just two have come against a team that is not winless in league play – Sparks (2-2 in league) beating Truckee by scores of 14-2 and 18-0 – the Lady Indians’ other four victories coming against Spring Creek (0-5 in league) and South Tahoe (0-4 in league).
Game Times
Elko will open a huge series in the spectrum of postseason positioning against Dayton at 2 p.m. Friday, at Newton Field, the two-game slate closing with a first pitch at noon Saturday.
