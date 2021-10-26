Elko, Lowry draw even at 1-goal each

WINNEMUCCA — On Friday, the Elko boys soccer team — the No. 1 squad in the Division 3A North-East standings — tied the No. 2 team in the league.

In the second meeting with Lowry, the Indians were unable to reproduce the 7-2 demolition of the Bucks from Oct. 9, at Adobe Middle School.

In Winnemucca, playing in driving rain, Elko fought tooth and nail for a come-from-behind draw.

Neither team managed any offensive scores in the first half.

The Buckaroos grabbed a 1-0 lead midway through the second half, Elko coach Alonso Lujan saying junior Jose Avila sent a cross from the left side of the field to senior Romiro Gutierrez for the game’s first goal around the 57th minute.

Elko — without the services of seniors Freddy Cervantes and OC Orozco or junior Langston Bonafide — continued to struggle to put the ball into the frame.

“Toward the end of the game, it was really frustrating. There were 20 people in the box,” Lujan said. “Nico (Avila) sent a pass to Manny (Cortes), and he was taken down from behind in the box. That’s how we got our PK.”

In the closing seconds, literally, the Indians were awarded a penalty kick — Avila cashing the attempt and tying the contest.

The whistle sounded immediately after the game-tying boot, Elko coming from behind late and drawing even with Lowry at one-goal apiece.

Up Next

The Indians (8-0-1 in league) will attempt to finish the regular season without a loss, closing their Division 3A North-East slate against the Greenwave at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, in Fallon.

