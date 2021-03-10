Elko moves ball, costs itself dearly

An option pitch to senior Lincoln Ratliff moved the ball to the 2, and the first offensive drive of the season was stamped by a plunge from Cervantes up the gut.

The point-after attempt from Ratliff was true, giving the Indians a 7-0 lead with around 5:30 remaining in the opening stanza.

Lowry completed a 16-yard pass from senior quarterback Caden Ricci to junior Giovani Sapien to the 40-yard line, adding about four yards on a reception from sophomore Jordan Bills.

A 15-yard carry by Anthony Peterson not only moved the ball into Elko territory, the Indians also committed two 15-yard penalties — a late hit out of bounds and a sideline penalty — marching the rock all the way to the 15.

Johnson made a big stick in the backfield, and Lowry shots itself in the foot once more — botching the exchange in the backfield — Elko senior Gage Steilman jumping on the loose ball.

The squads exchanged bloopers.

After Cervantes picked up a first down on the ground, the snap was sent over his head on 3rd-and-short and grabbed at the Indians’ 42 by Lowry senior Aaron Woolsey.