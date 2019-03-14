FALLON – In the second Division 3A North boys golf tournament of the season, the Elko and Spring Creek teams made improvements – albeit in different fashions.
The Indians actually fell four strokes – going from a 369 on Wednesday, in Dayton, to a team total of 373 on Thursday, in Fallon – however, Elko climbed a spot from fifth to fourth.
Spring Creek remained in sixth for the second-consecutive tournament, but the Spartans posted a 33-stroke improvement Thursday – finishing the round in Fallon with a team score of 418.
Truckee, a day removed from an all-world 302, dropped 25 strokes but still claimed the victory Thursday with a team total of 327 – leaving 26 strokes of cushion over second-place South Tahoe’s 353.
Lowry finished third with a score of 360, Elko 13 strokes back of the Buckaroos.
Fernley swapped places with the Indians, the Vaqueros suffering a mighty fall from Wednesday’s 360 and finishing Thursday with a team total of 399.
Spring Creek followed in sixth, Fallon took fourth with a round of 449 and Dayton finished the qualifying teams in seventh at 479.
Individually, the Wolverines took the top spot once again – Jack Brown winning Fallon’s tournament with a score of 78, jumping up a spot after finishing second in Dayton – teammate Gabe Smith climbing from third to a tie for second in Fallon’s tourney.
Smith’s 81 was matched by Lowry’s Kobe Stoker, rounding out the medals.
Ethan Flynn fell from first in Dayton to fourth in Fallon – going from a 71 to an 82 – South Tahoe’s Marcus Slack placed fifth with an 83, and the top-six was rounded out by Lowry’s Dillon Patterson’s 85.
Of the local athletes, two golfers shared a three-way tie for eighth to round out the top-10, Elko sophomore Kaden Konakis and Spring Creek sophomore Kevin Thompson pacing their teams with a pair of 89s.
For Konakis, the second tourney served as an eight-stroke improvement from his 97 in Dayton.
Thompson shaved off two strokes from his round of 91 on Wednesday.
Elko senior Christian Cooper followed closely Thursday with an even 90, a four-stroke improvement from Wednesday’s 94.
Senior Cade Chappell also trimmed some shots, going from a 99 on Wednesday to a 96 in Fallon.
Junior teammate Kelby Criss posted a 98 on Thursday and capped the Indians’ top-four, dropping four strokes from his 94 in Dayton.
Spring Creek senior Caden Constable notched the Spartans’ second-best round Thursday with a 104, a seven-stroke improvement.
In a non-qualifying total for the Indians, junior Derek Peters fell to a 104 from Wednesday’s 82.
Freshman Christian Pope made a vast improvement Thursday for the Spartans and closed the round with a 116, besting his 129 on Wednesday by 13 hacks.
Sophomore Derek Elquist rounded out Elko’s roster with a 112, falling six strokes from Wednesday’s 106.
Junior Noah Rice’s 116 capped the scoring for the Spartans, improving four strokes from his 120 in Dayton.
Spring Creek’s roster was finished off by a 141 from freshman Dallin Dastrup (143 on Wednesday) and a 144 by sophomore Jeremiah Ricketts (134 in Dayton).
Up Next
Elko and Spring Creek are scheduled to play another back-to-back in their next tournaments – the third and fourth league events of the season – on Monday, March 25, in Winnemucca, and Tuesday, March 26, in Fernley.
