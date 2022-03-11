Elko nearly 3 years removed from large meet

ELKO — The Elko track and field team has not competed in a meet at a regional or state level since May of 2019.

Although there was no state tournament in 2021, Elko did not get to compete at the 3A North regional meet due to a COVID outbreak at Elko High School the week leading up to the event.

Head coach Hans Gaul and the athletes are eager to improve and get back to meaningful competition.

“We are returning many of our best performers from last year that we expect continued growth from. We have good numbers and depth that should help our relays and team scores,” Gaul said. “We are young and inexperienced. We've competed in only six meets in the last two years and most of our athletes have never been to a large or regional championship meet, but we have a good core of committed, multi-sport athletes who bring competitive experience and conditioning from other seasons, which we are excited about.”

Boys

As for the boys, Gaul welcomes back now-sophomore Eli Finlayson — who put the league on notice as a freshman.

In the sprints, Finlayson won a first and placed third in two 100-meter dashes — posting a second and a third in the 200 meters.

In his only 400-meter race, he ranked third.

He also possesses talent in the field, notching a second and a third in two long-jump tries.

Another multi-faceted athlete is now-junior Ayden Whiting, who showed out in his sophomore campaign.

Whiting took first in all three of his 300-meter hurdles, posted two seconds and a third in three triples jumps, notched a fourth and a fifth on two high jumps and rounded out the top-five twice on each of his long jumps.

Senior Philip Neff served Elko well as a junior both in the distance runs and in a field event.

We won each of his 800-meter races and took second in his only 1600-meter run, but he added high jumping to his repertoire — posting three-second place leaps and a winning jump in four efforts.

As a sophomore, now-junior Landon Lenz tallied two fourths and a first in three two-mile runs.

In the throwing events, Gaul should receive major boosts from now-junior Liam Moore and now-senior Trapper Steilman.

As a sophomore, Moore finished in the top-four on each of his four shot-put chucks — winning once, posting a pair of seconds and booking a fourth.

He made three top-five launches in the discus in three tries, going for a second, a third and a fifth.

In four shot puts, Steilman tallied a third and a fourth — notching a second-place launch on one his two discus efforts.

Gaul expects senior Andres Cervantes to perform well in the sprints after he tallied a pair of fourth-place 200-meter races in two attempts as a junior.

Now-senior distance runner Keian Lostra placed third on one of his three outings in the 1600 meters and posted a fifth in two tries in the 800 meters.

Pertaining to athletes Gaul expects to step up and play large roles for the Indians in 2022, now-junior thrower Ayden Rodriguez posted a fifth-place sail in the discus in three attempts as a sophomore and now-sophomore distance runner Bradyn Berry tallied a fifth in three outings in the one-mile.

Gaul thinks sophomore Esteban Perez will factor into being one of Elko’s best sprinters and thinks sophomore Braeden Raddatz could become one of the Indians’ top throwers.

As for a newcomer, sophomore Quentin Williams has caught the eye of Gaul in the sprints.

Girls

Of the returning athletes, Gaul is excited about the potential of a number of top performance from last season.

Junior sprinter/hurdler Tyra Christean won first in all three of her 100-meter dashes, took first in her only 200-meter race and ranked second in two of three outings in the 100-meter hurdles as a sophomore.

As a freshman, Reese Hatch ran extremely well in the distance events.

She won both times she competed in the 3200 meters and claimed first in her only one-mile race.

In her sophomore season, now-junior Carly Nielsen posted a first and a second in her two 800-meter runs, and she ranked second in two of her three one-mile showings — Hatch and Nielsen leading a pair of victories for the Lady Indians in the 4x800 relay.

Senior Ellen Wickersham should top Elko in the throwing events.

During her junior year, Wickersham finished third in three of her five shotput events and tallied a pair of third-place distances and a fourth-place heave in five tries in the discus.

Gaul expects several returning athletes to continue their growth, improve and contribute greatly in the upcoming season.

He thinks juniors Megan Dwyer and Colby Reed and sophomore Allie Preston will factor largely into Elko’s success in the sprints.

Spring Creek League Meet

After a disappointing cancelation to the end of its 2021 season due to circumstances out of its control, the Elko track and field team is anxious to put the last few years in the rear-view mirror — opening the 2022 campaign at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, in Spring Creek.

