Elko offense breaks free, blasts Hug

On 3rd-and-12, Connor Humphreys completing a seven-yard pass to Xander Humphreys but the Hawks were called for a penalty — which the Indians declined.

On the punt, junior Ayden Whiting made a great return — picking up 35 yards and setting up the Indians inside the Hug 15.

On second down, Nielsen called his own number once again — using his legs for about a 10-yard touchdown.

The extra point clanged off the right post, but the Indians led big at 20-0.

The Hawks avoided a near disaster on the ensuing kick, jumping on their own fumble but starting their drive inside their own 10-yard line.

Donovan Phothisane moved the chains with a rush, and Matai Mesina caught a pass from Connor Humphreys for a big gain to around the 38-yard line.

DeAndre Coprich bulled his way for five yards on first down, and a carry for about three yards set up a 3rd-and-short at the end of the first quarter.

Elko handed Hug a first down with an offside penalty, and Coprich marched 12 yards for a chain mover to inside the Indians’ 40.

The Hawks rode Coprich, as he picked up four more yards — an incomplete pass making it 3rd-and-6.