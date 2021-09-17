Elko offense breaks free, blasts Hug

RENO — On Friday, the Elko football team broke free from its offensive woes against Hug.
In the Indians’ final game at Rollins Stallworth Stadium — Hug building a new school in Sparks — Elko took the upper hand in the all-time series (8-7) in the 15th installment of the battle, the Indians rolling up yards and points at will.
Elko evened its record on the season with a commanding 48-0 shutout.
After giving up some yards on the Hugs’ first possession, the Indians forced a turnover on downs at their own 31.
Elko wasted little time and went for a 69-yard rushing touchdown on the first snap by junior quarterback Justus Nielsen, who broke tackles off the left edge.
The point-after try by sophomore Cael Sellers was good, opening a 7-0 lead.
The Indians used some trickery straight from the gate, recovering an onside kick.
Elko made its second drive count as well, sophomore Eli Finlayson punching home from five yards — Sellers adding the PAT for a 14-0 lead — capping a 46-yard drive.
Hug began its next possession on its own 14, but the Indians swarmed to the football — forcing a loss of two on first down and senior Andoni Fesenmaier dropping a ball carrier for no gain.
On 3rd-and-12, Connor Humphreys completing a seven-yard pass to Xander Humphreys but the Hawks were called for a penalty — which the Indians declined.
On the punt, junior Ayden Whiting made a great return — picking up 35 yards and setting up the Indians inside the Hug 15.
On second down, Nielsen called his own number once again — using his legs for about a 10-yard touchdown.
The extra point clanged off the right post, but the Indians led big at 20-0.
The Hawks avoided a near disaster on the ensuing kick, jumping on their own fumble but starting their drive inside their own 10-yard line.
Donovan Phothisane moved the chains with a rush, and Matai Mesina caught a pass from Connor Humphreys for a big gain to around the 38-yard line.
DeAndre Coprich bulled his way for five yards on first down, and a carry for about three yards set up a 3rd-and-short at the end of the first quarter.
Elko handed Hug a first down with an offside penalty, and Coprich marched 12 yards for a chain mover to inside the Indians’ 40.
The Hawks rode Coprich, as he picked up four more yards — an incomplete pass making it 3rd-and-6.
Hug’s next pass could have been intercepted but was dropped, and the offense stayed on the field — completing a pass to Saili Ayonga.
However, he was shoved out of bounds short of the line to gain.
From their own 33, Nielsen cut loose a deep pass that was intended for Whiting — Hug and Elko both called for interference.
Offsetting penalties made it 1st-and-10 once again, the Indians then wacked for an illegal motion.
Senior Andres Cervantes was stopped behind the line of scrimmage, but he broke free around the right edge on the next tote for about 10 yards.
He then broke a series of tackles, keeping his legs churning and pulling multiple defenders across the line to gain at the Elko 44.
Calling his number again, Cervantes took a sweep for eight yards to the Hug 48.
On a play-action shot down the field, the pass sailed high over the hands of the intended receiver — senior Kason Lesbo.
Hug made a stand and hit Nielsen two yards shy of the sticks.
The Indians kept the O on the field, Nielsen taking a snap from under center and following a host of blockers for 15 yards and a first down at the Hawks’ 28.
Cervantes made a nice cut and gained 12 yards for another set of downs at the Hug 16, Elko called for holding and nullifying what would have been a first-down run by Nielsen.
From the 22, a pass from Nielsen was on-point but short-armed by the intended receiver — a second-down throw not located by the intended recipient.
On third down, Cervantes once again made an impact run of about 14 yards — needing 15 — and Finlayson gained a first down on 4th-and-short.
From the 2, Nielsen made a nice save on a bad snap — tipping the ball to himself for a three-yard loss instead of turning it over.
The next play resulted in another loose ball on a pitch, Finlayson benefitting from a bounce right back to his arms.
He then ran for a couple yards to the Hug 3, setting up 4th-and-goal — the Tribe electing to go for the score.
Finlayson was nearly stopped but kept digging and gained just enough ground for a three-yard touchdown — his second TD of the night — capping a 15-play, 67-yard drive with old-fashioned smash-mouth football.
On a fake, sophomore Quentin Williams — a JV call-up — was stopped short on the two-point attempt.
Despite not converting a PAT and a two-point try on consecutive scores, Elko led big at 26-0 in the second quarter.
After a penalty, Coprich made an incredible 21-yard run but time ran out on the half.
At the break, Elko led by 26.
The Hawks tore out a page from Elko’s playbook, Connor Humphreys recovering his own onside kick to open the third quarter — Hug opening the frame at the Elko 48.
Coprich carried for five yards on second down, but another incomplete pass forced a punt.
The Indians took over on their own 25 after the three-and-out.
Elko moved the sticks with a six-yard carry on third down by sophomore Jacob Aguirre, and Nielsen escaped pressure and hurled an underthrown ball — Whiting coming back to the football and grasping it just above his cleats.
He broke a tackle and dashed for a 65-yard touchdown, capping a five-play 75-yard drive.
Finlayson broke through line for the two-point conversion, opening a 34-0 advantage midway through the third.
Connor Humphreys launched a deep ball into double coverage, Mesina hauling in the catch in Elko territory.
Coprich ran for eight yards, and Connor Humphreys used his legs for a first-down run to near the Elko red zone.
On 3rd-and-10, Connor Humphreys was pummeled by Fesenmaier after a three-yard gain.
From the 23, Hug attempted to convert a 4th-and-7 — Connor Humphreys rushing for about six yards but coming up short of the line to gain.
The Indians took over on their own 17, Cervantes running for a couple on second down — an incomplete pass forcing Elko’s first three-and-out of the evening.
Sellers got off a good punt, and the ball was muffed — the Indians recovering at the Hug 47.
On second down, Nielsen threw a screen to sophomore Preston Chamberlin — who outran the Hug defense for a 46-yard touchdown.
Sellers’ extra point split the uprights, enforcing the running clock with the Indians’ lead at 41 points.
The Hawks picked up a first down with a catch-and-run by Xander Humphreys to the Hug 46.
Elko was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct after a reception by Mesina, moving the rock to the Indians’ 26.
Connor Humphreys was sandwiched and somehow completed a pass, but the Hawks turned the ball over on downs at the Elko 18.
Cervantes had blockers ahead of him and broke off a 47-yard run, Elko gaining another 15 yards on a Hug unsportsmanlike conduct call to the Hawks’ 20.
On 3rd-and-5, Nielsen was stopped by Ayonga — who held on for dear life to shoe laces.
From the 18, Finlayson scored on a 4th-and-8 — catching a screen pass and rolling to the house for his third touchdown of the game (two rushing, one receiving).
In five plays, the Indians went 82 yards — Sellers’ kick making the score 48-0.
Nielsen accounted for five total touchdowns, throwing three and running for two more.
Hug moved into Elko territory on a catch by Mesina, but Whiting blew up the backfield and forced a fumble — Cervantes recovering the loose ball.
Elko went into victory formation, breezing to a 48-0 shutout win.
Up Next
The Indians (2-2) will face one of their biggest tests of the season, playing another road game against Lowry (4-0) at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, in Winnemucca.
