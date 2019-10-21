BOULDER CITY — Half the journey is done, Tuesday is time to finish the job.
On Monday, at Boulder City Municipal Golf Course, the Lady Indians picked a perfect time to shoot their season-best round.
With a collective 363, Elko tore to the front of the pack of the Division 3A Nevada State Girls Golf Championships — leading second-place and defending state champion Boulder City (372) by nine strokes.
Pahrump Valley ranked third with a 390, Truckee finished fourth at 407 and Spring Creek rounded out the top-five with a team total of 452.
Individually, Western’s Carolyn Lemon and Truckee’s Ryan Flynn — winner of all-eight 3A North tournaments — tied for the top cards with matching 77s.
Pahrump Valley’s Breanne Nygaard closed in third with a 78, one stroke off the lead.
Elko senior Caresse Basaraba started the last high school tournament of her career on a high note, shooting a personal-best round of 82 for fourth place.
Boulder City’s Sydney Krumm finished out the top-five with an 84.
Gabby Bement — in the first tournament since not finishing the last two with a back injury — finished off the 1st-Team golfers with an 87.
Boulder City’s Makaela Perkins was seventh with an 88, Lowry’s Angelina Martinez going to the clubhouse in eight with a 93.
The Lady Spartans were led by a great round of 94 from senior Emalee Ingram, who is in ninth place.
Elko junior AJ Anthony and Truckee’s Annika Thayer rounded out the top-10 with a pair of 96s, Anthony’s day serving as a career best.
The 2nd-Team golfers were closed out by a personal-best round of 98 from Elko junior Katrina DeGuzman, capping the Lady Indians’ qualifying scoring and giving Elko four girls in the top-12.
Senior teammate Chilz Negrete also shot a sub-100 round of 99, currently placing 15h overall with a non-qualifying total for Elko’s team score.
Behind Ingram’s ninth-place 94, senior Rachel Merwin carded Spring Creek’s second-best score with a 108 — tying for 28th place.
In another non-qualifying total for the Lady Indians, sophomore Julianna Lozano posted a 110 for 31st place.
“The girls did awesomely, three personal bests,” said Elko head coach Jeff Sarbacker. “It was an excellent day for our team. I am so very proud of them.”
Spring Creek senior Marie Howard is tied for 33rd place with a 121, and sophomore Jaedin Martinez finished her round with a 129 for 38th place — closing out the Lady Spartans’ team scoring.
With a non-qualifying 130, junior Jordan Maher finished a stroke behind Martinez and was tied for 39th.
Sophomore Elexia Mauer closed out Spring Creek’s roster with a 136 for 42nd place.
“I think the girls did awesome today. They were able to focus, just being down here and the weather; it was great,” said Spring Creek coach Kage Walker. “For a lot of our girls, it was their first time at a state tournament. They were able to hold their own.”
Round Two
The second and final round of the state tournament will tee off in reverse order on a different course, beginning at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Boulder Creek Golf Club — the leaders from round one teeing off closer to noon.
“We practiced at Boulder Creek on Saturday. Boulder City Municipal was a lot like Lowry. There are a lot of trees, but it’s pretty straightforward,” Walker said. “Boulder Creek has a lot of breakups. There are irrigation ditches and a lot of things you have to carry. If you don’t keep your shots on the fairways, it’s going to be trouble. There are a lot hills, left and right.”
