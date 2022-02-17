Elko overcomes slow start against Wooster

WINNEMUCCA — The Elko girls basketball team looked bad in the first half Thursday, but the Lady Indians played much better after the break.

In the quarterfinal round of the 3A North regional tournament, East No. 3 Elko — the visitors on the scoreboard — overcame a slow start and ran away from West No. 2 Wooster with a 27-7 advantage in the second half for a 48-24 victory.

Both teams struggled to put the ball in the bucket in the first few minutes of the game.

Elko scored after two minutes rolled off the clock, the drought broken with a pump fake and jumper on the baseline by Elko junior Peyton Jacaway.

She then made a steal and finished with her left hand for a 4-0 lead.

Wooster ended its scoreless stint after two and a half minutes with a deuce on the left block by sophomore Taimane Talamoni.

For the Lady Indians, junior Johanna Rivera was fouled and made 1-of-2 free throws.

Elko pushed its lead to eight at 10-2 on consecutive scores by junior Aurora Eklund, who tagged a mid-range jumper then stepped outside for a triple.

Wooster notched its second bucket with the second deuce for senior Madeline Hunden.

With a steal by junior Alysia Carr, she then made an outlet pass to Jacaway for a layup.

Freshman Khloe Glover worked across the key and banked in a running hook, trimming the deficit to six.

After the first quarter, the Lady Indians were on top 12-6.

To start the second, Jacaway hit a three from the left wing — answered with a long two by Glover.

The Lady Colts scored six straight with back-to-back buckets by Hunden and Glover, the Lady Indians stopping a 7-0 streak with a baseline jumper from Eklund on a nice pass by Madigan.

Rivera was fouled and made 1-of-2 at the line, but Glover went to the hole for a finish and Hunden spun around a defender for a bank on the right block — knifing Elko’s lead to one.

Eklund made a timely three for the Lady Indians on the right wing from a kick by Madigan, opening a four-point advantage.

At the half, the Lady Indians — who turned the ball over with regularity in the second and committed numerous defensive breakdowns — took a 21-17 lead to the third quarter.

Hunden scored inside for the Lady Colts, but Eklund knocked down a two-point jumper from the right side.

She was then fouled and made 1-of-2 free throws, Carr sinking a pair of shots at the stripe.

Jacaway came off a screen and dropped a jumper and assisted Eklund on a trey from the wing.

Glover stopped a 10-0 Elko burst with a free throw, but the Lady Indians began to turn over Wooster on numerous possessions — finishing the third on a 5-0 run.

Sophomore Bryleigh Cervantes scored on the break from a sweet pass by Carr — who then made a free throw — and the period closed with a steal and score for Jacaway.

Going to the fourth, the Lady Indians grabbed a 36-20 lead.

Jacaway knocked a trey off the window from a pass by freshman Lindsey Johns, and Carr made a clean trip to the charity stripe — Eklund doing the same.

Eklund then found Johns in the middle for a layup, but Wooster junior Isabella Caviglia canned a three and ended a 14-0 streak that dated back to the third quarter.

With a pair of free throws, Eklund booked her 19th and 20th points of the game — adding another in a 1-for-2 stint at the line — and the final point of the game came on a Wooster free throw by senior Viridiana Carmona Palomino.

In the end, Elko — following a slow start — doubled up the Lady Colts by a final score of 48-24.

Eklund dropped a game-high 21 points and knocked down three 3s, and Jacaway finished with 16 points and hit a pair of triples.

Wooster was paced by 10 points from Glover — nine coming in the first half — followed by eight points for Hunden, who scored six before the break.

The scoring for the Lady Colts was capped with a three by Caviglia, a deuce for Talamoni and a free throw from Palomino.

Elko’s offense was rounded out with five points in the second half by Carr and two each for Rivera, Cervantes and Johns.

ELKO — 12 — 9 — 15 — 12 — 48 Total

WOOSTER — 6 — 11 — 3 — 4 — 24 Total

Up Next

The Lady Indians (13-7 overall) will face No. 1 Lowry in the regional semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Friday, at Winnemucca Events Center, the victor advancing to the regional championship and the state tournament.

Elko faces an unlikely uphill climb, as the Lady Bucks swept the season series with ease — winning 67-38 on Feb. 7, in Winnemucca, and 67-40 on Feb. 12, at Centennial Gymnasium.

