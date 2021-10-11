Elko owns last 3 quarters — Indians beat Fallon for first time in five years

ELKO — Until Saturday, the Elko football team had not notched a win over Fallon since Sept. 30, 2016.
And, the Greenwave — opening a 12-0 lead — appeared poised to run the streak beyond five seasons with a big first quarter.
However, the Indians — like they did in the second half against Lowry — dominated the final three quarters of play and outscored Fallon 32-7 down the stretch, winning by a final score of 32-19.
Elko’s first drive was shut down — the Indians committing a costly hold and Fallon flying to the ball as a unit — the Greenwave rallying for sacks and a huge hit by senior Francisco Tapia.
The Indians’ punt was shanked and traveled just 10 yards to midfield.
Striking quickly, Fallon marched down the field with little opposition.
Senior quarterback Keaton Williams threw a nine-yard swing pass to senior Reese Kincaid, and sophomore running back Roland Grondin took over — carrying for 30 yards and seven yards.
Grondin capped the drive with a four-yard touchdown run, but a bad snap on the extra point left the score at 6-0 with 6:33 on the first-quarter clock.
On a deep pass from junior quarter Justus Nielsen to senior tight end Andoni Fesenmaier, Elko killed a huge play with a holding penalty — punting from its own 8-yard line.
The kick from sophomore Cael Sellers reached midfield, and the Greenwave went back on the attack.
Grondin ran for a first down on the first play, and senior wide receiver Tyler Austin caught a screen pass and went for another 11 yards.
From the Elko 26, the drive was capped with a slant pass from Williams to sophomore Isiah Diaz.
The Indians stood up to the two-point try, creating great pressure and covering in the back end — Fesenmaier booking a sack.
With 2:43 remaining in the first quarter, Fallon led 12-0.
On their ensuing drive, the Indians moved the football — starting at the Fallon 48 after a great return from junior Ayden Whiting.
Nielsen ran for eight yards on two carries, and sophomore Eli Finlayson kept his legs churning for four yards on a 4th-and-2.
However, a holding penalty moved the ball back to the 45.
Sophomore Preston Chamberlin made a leaping snag on the left side and set up 2nd-and-9, and Finlayson rushed for 4 four yards — making it 3rd-and-5.
But — after making a reception and fighting for extra yardage — the Indians coughed up the rock, Fallon recovering at their own 34.
Williams — the left-hander — rolled out of the pocket to the right and chucked a bomb across his body to Diaz for a 32-yard gain.
Two Elko players dropped a pick in the end zone, but the Greenwave committed a crucial hold and went backward to the 26.
Senior Blaze Jones sacked Williams and put Fallon in a 3rd-and-30, and a pass was dropped on a slant — the same play as the scoring toss in the first quarter — and would have led to another walk-in TD.
On fourth down, the Greenwave left the offense on the field — Fesenmaier creating another clutch sack for a turnover on downs.
From the Elko 46, Nielsen carried for six yards on two straight plays after bad snaps on each.
After a two-yard run by Finlayson, the Indians picked up a first down with a throw by Nielsen to senior Kason Lesbo on the right sideline to the Fallon 26.
But, Elko turned the ball over — Fallon junior Jeremiah Prinz jumping a slant route on the left side at the 11-yard line.
The Greenwave did not capitalize on the takeaway.
Despite Williams breaking off a 30-yard scramble, Fallon went backward with a hold on a bubble screen to Austin.
Elko senior Elijah Green made a huge stuff in the middle of the line and a nice open-field tackle by sophomore Jacob Aguirre forced a 3rd-and-22.
A bad throw led to a Fallon punt that rolled to the Elko 37.
Nielsen ran a draw to the Fallon 44 for a first down, and Whiting made a sweet catch down the left sideline but could not get a foot inbounds near the Greenwave 20.
An incomplete pass forced fourth down, but Elko left the O on the field — Sellers going to the shotgun.
He avoided pressure from the middle and moved to his left, launching a deep shot down the sideline into double coverage — Whiting “mossing” a pair of Fallon defenders with a circus catch and falling to the ground at the Greenwave 2.
Finlayson was stopped short on first down but hammered home on the second snap.
However, Tapia broke free and blocked the PAT — Elko trailing 12-6 with 3:05 remaining in the half.
Sophomore Victor Sepulveda carried six yards for the Greenwave, who picked up a first down at their own 37 on a catch by Kincaid against soft coverage by the Indians.
Sepulveda ran for five yards, and Williams broke a series of tackles for another seven.
But, Elko senior Braedon Swaffield pushed the pocket back and got in the face of Williams — grabbing him and pulling him down.
As he started toward the ground, Williams tried throwing a pass across the field to the left flat — the ball traveling backward for a lateral.
A race to the rock ensued, Sellers pouncing on the ball at the Fallon 30 with 34 ticks on the clock.
After three incomplete passes, the Indians elected for a conversion attempt.
Nielsen settled into a nice pocket created by the O-line and arched a Hail Mary down the right side — Sellers high-pointing the football in the back-right corner.
With some toe-drag swag, he brought the home crowd to life with an incredible TD with seven seconds remaining in the half.
Following a pair of blocked kicks, the Indians stretched the field with a swinging-gate look — Nielsen finding a wide-open Chamberlin for the two-point conversion and a two-point lead.
Riding the wave of momentum, Elko went for an onside kick and recovered the ball at the Fallon 45.
Nielsen rolled from the pocket with two seconds left, but he couldn’t find an open receiver and ran the ball to close the half.
At the break, the Indians had turned the tables and held a 14-12 advantage.
Fallon was unable to answer on the first drive of the third quarter — nullifying a 15-yard gain by Grondin with a hold — and gave up a sack by Finlayson and sophomore Christian Felix.
After the punt, Elko took over at midfield and appeared to convert a huge fourth-down conversion a fake with a toss from Sellers to Chamberlin at the Fallon 19 — the Indians called for an illegal formation with not enough players on the line of scrimmage.
The Indians punted, and Kincaid gained a first down with a catch on the right side.
Grondin broke free for a big gain up the middle, but sophomore Quentin Williams punched the ball free — Sellers picking it up on the bounce and returning for good yardage down the left sideline.
Finlayson ran for a first down to the Fallon 27, Nielsen moving the sticks momentarily with his legs — the run called off with a block in the back — and a ball was dislodged by a Fallon defender as a would-be catch was dropped at contact.
On 4th-and-7, Kincaid charged Fallon’s hopes with an interception in the end zone for a touchback.
With a scramble play, Williams launched a shot down the field — Austin making a deep grab in Elko territory.
But, he was ruled for illegal touching and the Greenwave shanked their punt — Elko taking over at the Fallon 33.
Nielsen carried for 7 yards, and Finlayson cut back after breaking through a big gap in the middle — racing for a 26-yard touchdown.
Once again, Elko’s extra point was blocked — batted down by senior Jace Nelson — but the Indians led 20-12 with 1:18 remaining in the third.
The Greenwave gained a first down with a pass to Kincaid — wide open down the seam for a 3rd-and-9 conversion to the Elko 47 — but Jones broke hard on a hitch and dropped a huge boom on the intended receiver.
Aguirre made back-to-back plays, a sack forcing a 4th-and-12 from midfield.
On the punt, Sellers darted around the left edge and laid out for a block — the Indians starting their drive from their own 40.
After a six-yard run by Finlayson, he made a heads-up play on a bad snap and ran for a yard — setting up 3rd-and-2.
Finlayson rushed for a first down to the Fallon 45, and went for six yard on consecutive carries on second and third — moving the chains to the Greenwave 33.
Nielsen picked up four yards, and Finlayson gave Elko another fresh set of downs with an eight-yard tote to the 21.
Nielsen bounced off a defender after running off-tackle left and made another man miss with a nifty run to inside the Fallon 5 — Finlayson squirting free and virtually untouched around the right edge for his third touchdown run.
Fallon stopped the two-point conversion try, but the Indians led 26-12 with 5:33 on the fourth-quarter clock.
On a return by junior Steven Moon, an Elko personal foul and an offside penalty by the Indians — the Greenwave began their drive at their own 45.
Moon caught a ball for a first down at the Elko 47 and hauled in a six-yard reception — setting up 4th-and-1 — Diaz carrying for a first down to the Elko 36.
The Indians were called for pass interference on an attempt to Kincaid in the end zone — moving the ball the 21 — Moon catching a seven-yard pass and Williams running a bootleg around the left to the Elko 4.
Sepulveda nearly scored, but Fallon marched backward with a hold.
From the 15, Williams found a wide-open No. 15 — sophomore Ethan Tarner hauling in the ball on a corner route for a TD.
Moon’s PAT split the uprights — making the score 26-19 with 1:49 remaining — and the Greenwave nearly recovered their onside kick, but Sellers made a huge play as the rock squirted free from one his teammates.
On the first play of the drive, the possession and the game were stamped — Finlayson taking an onside handoff the distance.
His 61-yard score sealed the Indians’ first victory over the Greenwave in five-plus years.
Incredibly, Nelson blocked the extra point — each of Elko’s three PATs swatted down — but the margin went to 13 with about 1:30 remaining.
On Fallon’s ensuing possession, Finlayson added another impact play — this time a defensive one — charging for a strip sack, Swaffield recovering the fumble.
Elko went into victory formation and remained unbeaten in league play with a 32-19 victory, handing Fallon its first loss in the Division 3A North-East.