Elko owns last 3 quarters — Indians beat Fallon for first time in five years

A race to the rock ensued, Sellers pouncing on the ball at the Fallon 30 with 34 ticks on the clock.

After three incomplete passes, the Indians elected for a conversion attempt.

Nielsen settled into a nice pocket created by the O-line and arched a Hail Mary down the right side — Sellers high-pointing the football in the back-right corner.

With some toe-drag swag, he brought the home crowd to life with an incredible TD with seven seconds remaining in the half.

Following a pair of blocked kicks, the Indians stretched the field with a swinging-gate look — Nielsen finding a wide-open Chamberlin for the two-point conversion and a two-point lead.

Riding the wave of momentum, Elko went for an onside kick and recovered the ball at the Fallon 45.

Nielsen rolled from the pocket with two seconds left, but he couldn’t find an open receiver and ran the ball to close the half.

At the break, the Indians had turned the tables and held a 14-12 advantage.

Fallon was unable to answer on the first drive of the third quarter — nullifying a 15-yard gain by Grondin with a hold — and gave up a sack by Finlayson and sophomore Christian Felix.