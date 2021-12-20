Elko pounds Wooster, throttles South Tahoe

ELKO — During its two-game home stand, the Elko basketball team showed why it is undefeated and the No. 1 ranked 3A team in the state.

On Friday, the Indians opened the weekend with a 67-21 throttling of South Tahoe — enforcing the running clock in the second quarter — and followed up Saturday with a 69-35 victory over Wooster, which was coming off a 40-point, 76-36 road win in Spring Creek.

Versus Wooster

Against Elko, the Colts ran into a different breed of cat — one that was red hot in the first half.

Senior Trae Still set the tone and cashed a corner three, senior Michael Klekas finished a layup from a steal and then set up Still on the block for a 7-0 lead.

Wooster hit the board with a turn and pop from midrange by senior Andre Caldwell, but the Indians continued to flat stroke the basketball.

Senior Isaiah Dahl nailed a corner three from a post pass by senior Andoni Fesenmaier, and Dahl set up senior Dawson Dumas for his first trey — yes, first.

On the other end, senior Kayden Quartz struck from distance for the Colts — but Dumas rode the hot hand for his second triple from a pass by Klekas.

Wooster pulled to within 10 at 16-6 on a free throw junior Jose Vazquez, matched by Fesenmaier for the Indians.

Senior Christien Smith made a steal and a layup for the Colts, but Dumas tagged his third and fourth three of the opening frame — each on passes from Klekas — pushing Elko’s lead to 15 at 23-8.

Caldwell buried a turnaround jumper to close the frame.

Entering the second, the Indians led by 13 at 23-10.

Klekas began the second quarter with an And-1 on a pass by Dahl, but Silva scored after a nice steal.

With a cold-blooded, pull-up trey — Klekas pushed the Indians to a 28-12 lead.

Silva scored inside and brought the margin back to half, but Fesenmaier was fouled and drained both freebies.

Quartz finished behind the defense after a great save by Smith, but Klekas rose up for a long two.

With an old-fashioned three by Quartz and a long deuce by Smith, Wooster cut the deficit to 11 at 32-21.

But, the Indians closed the half on a 12-3 stretch.

Junior Chris Amaya got crazy bouncy on a tip-in, and Klekas splashed a trey on an unbelievable play from Dumas — who smoked his fifth triple of the half on a dime by Dahl.

Wooster pulled to within 16 on a three by senior Sean Ratfield, but Fesenmaier hit a pair of free throws and Dahl made a nasty finish down the lane with his left hand.

At the break, Elko led by 20 at 44-24.

Starting the third, Klekas scored five straight — finishing an old-fashioned three with a bucket against a bump and a free throw while working the offensive glass and scoring on a nice find from Still.

Dumas scooped a layup on the fly from a Klekas assist, but Caldwell hit a three on the left side for the Colts.

Dahl created spaced and finished off the backboard for a 52-37 lead, and Klekas knocked down two free throws after a technical foul on Wooster’s bench.

He then hit a turnaround J from a post-entry feed by Dahl and railed a pull-up trey for a 60-27 lead.

Smith scored on the other side with a nice left-handed finish, but Klekas hit two free throws and notched put-back — enforcing the running clock with the lead at 35.

Quartz splashed a three for the Colts, but the third ended with a baseline jumper by Dumas.

Entering the fourth, Elko led by more than double at 66-32.

Klekas knocked down two freebies for a 36-point advantage.

Smith scored on a filthy spin move, and Quartz closed out the scoring for the Colts with a free throw — Elko responding with a 1-for-2 trip to the line by junior Jared Tinkorang.

The Indians improved to 7-0 on the year with a 69-35 victory.

Klekas dropped a game-high 30 and hit three 3s, while Dumas nailed five triples — all in the first half — and closed with 19 points.

Quartz led Wooster with 12 points — hitting a pair of treys —Smith finished with eight points, Caldwell added seven, Vazquez chipped in five and Ratfield closed out the scoring for the Colts with a three.

For the Indians, Dahl scored seven points, Still and Fesenmaier finished with five apiece, Amaya added a deuce and Tinkorang rounded out the offense with a free throw.

Versus South Tahoe

Against the Vikings, the Indians led 23-7 after the first quarter and used a 26-6 streak in the second for a 49-13 lead at the half — enforcing the running clock early.

Elko outscored South Tahoe 13-6 in the third quarter and 5-2 in the fourth, running away with a 67-21 win.

Once again, Klekas paced all scorers with 30 points and hit two 3s — joined in double digits by 11 points and three shots from the land beyond from Dumas.

Fesenmaier neared double figures with eight points, Still added four and the Indians gained two points each by senior Josh Adogla and sophomore Luke Dahl.

Senior Kason Lesbo, Amaya and Tinkorang rounded out the scoring with a free throw apiece.

Up Next

The Indians (7-0) will face Division 6A Utah program Roy (1-5) at 3:30 p.m. MST Monday, Dec. 27.

Elko will open tournament play versus undefeated 6A program Kearns at 1:45 p.m. MST Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Riverton High School.

