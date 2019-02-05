SPRING CREEK – For a quarter, the underdog Spring Creek boys basketball team took the fight to seven-time defending regional champion Elko.
The Indians, however, overcame a poor start and finished the game on a 60-36 run and pulled away for a 71-53 victory to remain unbeaten in the Division 3A North.
The Spartans grabbed a 4-0 lead, freshman Garrison Bylund making a steal and flipping in a left-handed layup and junior Reed Westwood cleaning up the offensive glass for a put-back.
With a turnaround jumper by Westwood, Spring Creek went up 6-0.
Elko’s first point came at the line by senior Alex Klekas with 5:48 on the clock.
Bylund made another steal and dropped a floater in the middle, Westwood banking in a shot from the left side – Spring Creek screaming to a 10-1 lead.
The Indians could not find the range, the distance – nor did Elko take care of the basketball.
Elko’s drought was stopped when senior Joe Simpkins was fouled on a three – making two attempts.
Bylund worked through contact and drilled a jump hook for the Spartans, opening a 12-3 advantage.
Sophomore Sean Klekas trimmed the deficit to seven with a pair of free throws, but junior Kyle Owsley scored on a feed to the post by sophomore Grant Brorby.
Elko senior Ronin Rowley made one free throw, but Westwood was aggressive and banked home a runner from the right side.
Michael Klekas gave the Indians their first field goal of the game with a three from the right wing at the 1:50 mark, but Owsley banked home a triple from the right wing for the Spartans.
Rowley scored an easy deuce on the right block and pulled the Indians to within eight, but the first quarter belonged to the Spartans by a tally of 19-11.
Dribble penetration by Sean Klekas led to a left-corner three by Alex Klekas, who scored from a Spring Creek turnover on a cross-key dump by Rowley.
The Spartans took a timeout with 7:07 on the clock, clinging to a 19-16 lead.
Rowley cut the deficit to on with a midrange jumper, and Alex Klekas scored on the break – giving the Indians a 20-19 lead – but the Spartans regained the high side with Bylund’s fourth bucket.
Elko went back up for good on a three from the left wing by Michael Klekas, Sean Klekas pushing the Indians’ lead to 25-21 with a pair of free throws.
Bylund got a friendly bounce off the tin for an And-1 in the middle and knocked down the free throw, but the Indians took a 27-24 advantage on a rebound and finish by Rowley.
Elko’s lead grew to 29-24 with a pair of freebie by Simpkins.
Junior Weston Pritchard made a free throw for the Spartans, and Bylund drained a left-handed hook – slicing the deficit to two at 29-27.
Alex Klekas dropped a runner in the lane for a 31-27 lead, but Westwood used some shooter’s touch for a friendly roll.
With a filthy ball fake and Euro step, Alex Klekas freed himself for a lefty finish.
Spring Creek knifed the lead to one with a three from the left side by Westwood, but Sean Klekas finished the half with a cold-blooded, dead-eye three from the top of the arc.
At the break, the Indians led by four at 36-32 – Elko making a 25-13 run in the second period.
Alex Klekas stole the ball on Spring Creek’s first possession of the third quarter and went the other way for a layup, and Rowley scored inside for a 40-32 lead.
Michael Klekas pushed the advantage to 10 with a second-chance bucket on the left block.
Spring Creek scored the next-three points, Pritchard dropping an easy layup on the left block and Owsley hitting a free throw.
Rowley hit a freebie for the Indians, Elko taking a 10-point lead with an And-1 across the key by senior Cooper Jones.
A pair of freebies by Sean Klekas pushed the margin to 12, but Westwood rattled home his second three and trimmed the deficit back to single digits at 47-38.
From a steal, the ball found freshman Dawson Dumas for a layup on the break for the Indians.
Michael Klekas dropped a jump hook in the heart of the paint for a 51-38 advantage.
Alex Klekas made a steal and raced to the tin for a layup, but the Spartans answered with a three by junior Devin Holmes.
On the other end, Rowley hammered a triple for the Indians.
Fighting distance with distance, Owsley drained a three Spring Creek – making the score 56-44.
Rowley was fouled on the offensive glass and sank both freebies, but Owsley drilled his second triple of the period.
Rowley collected an offensive board and tipped home a bucket for the Indians, but Westwood collective an offensive rebound and added a put-back for the Spartans – a pair of free throws by Owsley pulling Spring Creek back to within nine.
Sean Klekas followed suit and knocked down two freebies on separate trips to the line, and Spring Creek junior Zach Woster found the scoreboard with a pair of free throws.
Unfortunately, a hard-fought, well-played game turned into an unnecessary foul fest down the stretch.
Alex Klekas made 3-for-4 at the stripe, junior EJ Alvarez opening a 71-53 lead with four free throws in a row.
Elko improved to 14-0 in league play with a 71-53 victory over Spring Creek, the Spartans falling to 4-10 in the Division 3A North.
Alex Klekas scored a game-high 19 points for the Indians, Westwood leading the Spartans with 18 points – including two 3s.
Rowley gave Elko 17 points, followed by 13 from Sean Klekas and 10 points by Michael Klekas – who hit two triples – the Indians finishing with four players in double digits.
Bylund finished with 13 points for the Spartans, Owsley netting three 3s and closing with 14 points – the Spartans placing three players in double figures.
Up Next
The Indians will face North Valleys at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium, the game marking Elko’s first contest at home since Jan. 8.
The Spartans will stay at home and take on Truckee at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.
