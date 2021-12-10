Elko pulls away from Hug in 2nd and 3rd

RENO — Despite some spotty shooting and missing a key contributor, the Elko basketball team pulled away from Hug on Friday, in Reno.

Thanks to big second and third quarters — outscoring the Hawks 42-15 in the frames — the Indians breezed to a 4-0 record with a 64-33 victory.

Elko senior Dawson Dumas added the first field goal with a triple and quickly followed with another, burying a step-back trey for a 6—0 lead.

The Hawks found the board with a deuce inside by senior Agustin Aguirre.

From in inbound pass, the Indians went up 8-2 on a basket by senior Michael Klekas — who added a reverse for a 10-2 advantage.

Hug pulled to within five on a three by senior Bradly Ubaldo-Roldan, but senior Isaiah Dahl scored on the other end from a give-and-go with Klekas.

Elko took a 14-5 lead on a finish inside by junior Chris Amaya, Aguirre scoring easily for the Hawks on a defensive breakdown from a handoff.

Senior Andoni Fesenmaier scored with a pretty post move for the Indians, and Dumas fought through contact and dropped his layup.

Aguirre wiggled through space for a deuce and brought the Hawks to within half at 18-9 to close the first quarter.

Junior Connor Humphries went 1-for-2 at the stripe for the Hawks, but Klekas made a perfect trip the line for the Indians.

Aguirre drove through Elko’s defense for another deuce, but Klekas took the bump and dropped a reverse against a foul — hitting the free throw.

Senior Justin Phothisane hit a floater for the Hawks, but sophomore Luke Dahl spun home a finger roll for the Indians.

Klekas finished inside after a sweet wrap-around pass from Isaiah Dahl and then dropped a turn-around jumper from the elbow.

Ubaldo-Roldan buried his second triple of the half, but Isaiah Dahl connected with Klekas for another deuce — then finding him for a triple.

A free throw by Isaiah Dahl closed the first-half scoring.

Despite missing a lot of shots from the outside, Elko opened a more-than double lead of 35-17 at the break.

Fesenmaier grabbed an offensive board for a put-back to open the third, but senior Joseph Freeman scored on the other end.

Fesenmaier worked through a foul and got the continuation and hit the free throw, but Freeman came down the floor and stuck a triple.

Elko made a big run, Klekas getting a friendly roll on a floater and spinning home a bank.

Dumas sent a three-quarter court pass ahead to Isaiah Dahl for an And-1 plus the free throw, and then Isaiah Dahl hammered a corner three.

Klekas went 1-for-2 at the line and then scored in transition after a Dumas steal for a 53-22 lead — which should have enforced a running clock — but Aguirre hit a pair of free throws.

Isaiah Dahl put the ball on the deck and made a strong drive down the middle for a finish at the rim, and Klekas avoided a charge for a scoop and score.

Isaiah Dahl’s second three of the frame pushed the advantage to 36, the Indians leading 60-24 at the end of three.

Freeman sank a floater for the Hawks to open the fourth, and the radio signal went to hell in a handbasket.

The Hawks outscored the Indians 9-4 in the final quarter — Elko’s buckets coming by Isaiah Dahl and Klekas — but Elko rolled to a 4-0 record in the season and 1-0 in the 3A North with a 64-33 victory.

Klekas led all scorers with 29 points — dropping 18 before halftime — and was joined in double figures by 16 points from Isaiah Dahl, who put up 13 in the second half.

Aguirre led Hug with 14 points, Freeman reached double digits with 12, Ubaldo-Roldan scored six on two 3s and the offense was closed with a free throw by Humphries.

Dumas finished with eight points for the Indians and hit two 3s, Fesenmaier added seven points and the scoring was rounded off for Indians with two points each for Luke Dahl and Chris Amaya.

Up Next

The Indians will finish out the road trip with a 2:30 p.m. Saturday start versus North Valleys, in Reno.

