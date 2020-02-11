Elko pulls away from Spring Creek

Entering the second quarter, the Spartans led by 13-8.

Junior Calvin Burden hit a pair of free throws for the Indians, and Dumas got a friendly bounce for a long two.

Senior Kyle Owsley gave Spring Creek a three-point lead with a bucket on the break from the left side on a look-ahead pass from Bylund after an Elko turnover, but the score was knotted at 15-all with a three from the left corner by senior EJ Alvarez — Dumas on the assist.

With 2:04 on the clock, Alvarez pulled the string from the right wing and canned his second three for an 18-15 lead.

Sophomore Isaiah Dahl dropped a midrange shot from the right side, and Dumas — from a Spring Creek turnover — drove the right side of the floor and trickled in an And-1 with 1:27 remaining in the half.

Alvarez railed his second three of the frame on an assist from Klekas.

Junior Brig Johnson scored on the left side from a drive and kick by Alvarez, and Dahl pushed the pace and dimed to Dumas in the corner for a three from the right side — opening a 12-point lead.