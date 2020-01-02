You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Elko puts 4-0 mark on line in crucial games
0 comments
alert top story

Elko puts 4-0 mark on line in crucial games

{{featured_button_text}}
Elko logo

ELKO — Simply put, the Elko boys basketball team’s season is facing a crucial road trip.

The Indians have started the year with a 10-1 recordfalling for the first time during the Soaring Eagle Holiday Classic but finishing with a 3-1 recordopening the Division 3A North with a 4-0 mark.

Elko’s bid to remain unbeaten in league play will face major tests on back-to-back days.

On Friday, the Indians will face the first of two undefeated programs in the 3A North — tipping off at 7:30 p.m. versus Lowry, in Winnemucca.

The Buckaroos are also 4-0 in league and 7-3 overall.

On Dec. 10, Lowry kicked off the 3A North season with a bang — hanging up 100 points — limiting Fernley to 49.

Then, the Bucks took down Sparks by a final score of 69-30 on Dec. 14.

Lowry won its first road game in league play by a final score of 70-49 on Dec. 19, at Truckee, and followed with a 75-50 victory on Dec. 20, at North Valleys.

Over the Christmas break, the Bucks went 2-1 during the Rail City Classic, in Sparks, opening with a 76-52 win over Atwater (California) but following with a 67-45 loss to Galena.

Lowry wrapped up the tournament on Dec. 28 with a 43-42 win versus Reno.

Thus far, the Bucks are balanced — three players scoring in double digits — led by 11.8 points from senior Kobe Stoker, who averages 3.4 rebounds and a steal.

Senior Klay Garner tops the team with 5.8 rebounds, averaging 11.6 points, 1.8 steals, a team-best 1.6 blocks and 1.6 dimes.

Junior JJ Backus sets up his teammates with a roster-high 3.6 assists and posts 10.8 points and 1.6 steals per ballgame.

Junior Anthony Hemp averages 6.6 points, 2.4 boards, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals.

Lowry has received production throughout the lineup: senior Michael Casalez (4.8 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.2 steals), junior Alex Ruiz (4.8 points, one steal), Anthony Gildone (4.6 points, 3.6 boards, one steal) and senior Preston Snow (4.4 points, 2.2 assists, 1.8 rebounds and one steal).

Junior Mason Ellingford averages 2.8 points and 3.6 rebounds.

Through seven games entered to MaxPreps, Elko has been paced by 27.6 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest by sophomore stud Michael Klekas, who adds 1.7 picks.

Fellow sophomore Dawson Dumas averaged 12.7 points, 3.6 assists, tied for the team high with 2.7 steals and pulled down two rebounds per game.

In Elko’s 45-44 win over Star Valley (Wyoming) on Monday — a game sealed by a pair of go-ahead free throws by Klekas with 13 seconds remaining — Dumas dropped a career-high 19 points.

Sophomore Isaiah Dahl posted 8.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and one steal.

During Elko’s 61-49 loss to Bear River (Utah), Dahl was Elko’s saving grace offensively — finishing with a career-best 19 points.

Senior EJ Alvarez — paired with Dumas — has shown moments of great play at point guard, averaging 6.9 points, tying Dumas for the team high with 2.7 steals, 1.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Junior Jake Zeller puts up five points, two rebounds, 1.7 assists and a steal per outing.

Elko’s final player who has averaged three points or more is senior guard Garrett McKinney, albeit through three games of stats.

Junior Brig Johnson has tallied 2.7 points and two rebounds per game, and senior CJ Marma averages 2.3 points and two boards.

Junior Calvin Burden is second on the team with 3.3 rebounds per contest, adding 1.7 points.

Tipoff against Lowry is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Winnemucca.

State Final Rematch

The Indians will close their road trip against the team that ended their season on a buzzer-beating three.

On March 2, now-senior Elijah Jackson lifted the Greenwave to a 57-54 victory in overtime with a triple at the horn during the 3A state championship.

The Indians claimed both meetings during the regular season — winning 98-92 in double-overtime on Dec. 20, 2018, in Elko, and rolling to a 69-52 victory on Feb. 1, in Fallon — and beat the Greenwave 65-57 during the 3A North regional title game on Feb. 22, at North Valleys High School, in Reno.

Fallon is currently 5-5 overall and 4-0 in the 3A North, led by Jackson (24.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, four steals and 2.6 assists) and senior Thomas Steele (16.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.1 steals).

The Tribe and the Wave will tip off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, in Fallon.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Indians pull away from Grizzlies, 61-41
Local Sports

Indians pull away from Grizzlies, 61-41

After needing both free throws by sophomore Michael tKlekas with 13 ticks on the clock for a 45-44 victory over the Star Valley (Wyoming) Braves, the Indians gradually proved to be too much for the Grace (Idaho) Grizzlies.

Dumas, Klekas lift Indians past Braves
Local Sports

Dumas, Klekas lift Indians past Braves

The Indians rode the backs of sophomores Dawson Dumas and Michael Klekas in a 45-44, come-from-behind win over Star Valley (Wyoming) — Dumas finishing with a career high for points and Klekas sinking a pair of free throws with 13 ticks on the clock.

Indians split Saturday games in Utah
Local Sports

Indians split Saturday games in Utah

In its first two games of the Soaring Eagle Holiday Classic, the Elko boys basketball team experienced different outcomes. The Indians rolled to a 15-point victory Saturday over Granger (Utah) but fell by 12 points in their second game of the day versus Bear River (Utah).

Indians play 3A North at home for 1st time
Local Sports

Indians play 3A North at home for 1st time

  • 1 min to read

Elko's boys basketball team will look for a 6-0 start to the season and a 3-0 mark in the 3A North versus the Railroaders at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium. The Indians will close the weekend home stand with a 2:30 p.m. Saturday tip versus Fernley.

Klekas nears Elko single-game scoring record
Local Sports

Klekas nears Elko single-game scoring record

Elko's Michael Klekas scored the school's most points during a game in the past 45-plus years Saturday, finishing with a career-high 41 versus Hunter (Utah) in the finale of the Elko Classic. The Indians cruised to an 82-51 victory. In 1973, Richard Cothrun scored a single-game, school-record 43 points against Stewart Indian School (Carson).

+28
Indians on the line for 9
Local Sports

Indians on the line for 9

  • 7 min to read

ELKO — The last time the Elko boys basketball team was on the floor in a competitive game, the Indians tasted the sour flavor of defeat in the…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News