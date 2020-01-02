Elko puts 4-0 mark on line in crucial games

Junior Brig Johnson has tallied 2.7 points and two rebounds per game, and senior CJ Marma averages 2.3 points and two boards.

Junior Calvin Burden is second on the team with 3.3 rebounds per contest, adding 1.7 points.

Tipoff against Lowry is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Winnemucca.

State Final Rematch

The Indians will close their road trip against the team that ended their season on a buzzer-beating three.

On March 2, now-senior Elijah Jackson lifted the Greenwave to a 57-54 victory in overtime with a triple at the horn during the 3A state championship.

The Indians claimed both meetings during the regular season — winning 98-92 in double-overtime on Dec. 20, 2018, in Elko, and rolling to a 69-52 victory on Feb. 1, in Fallon — and beat the Greenwave 65-57 during the 3A North regional title game on Feb. 22, at North Valleys High School, in Reno.

Fallon is currently 5-5 overall and 4-0 in the 3A North, led by Jackson (24.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, four steals and 2.6 assists) and senior Thomas Steele (16.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.1 steals).

The Tribe and the Wave will tip off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, in Fallon.

