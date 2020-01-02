Elko puts 4-0 mark on line in crucial games

The Indians have started the year with a 10-1 record — falling for the first time during the Soaring Eagle Holiday Classic but finishing with a 3-1 record — opening the Division 3A North with a 4-0 mark.
Elko’s bid to remain unbeaten in league play will face major tests on back-to-back days.
On Friday, the Indians will face the first of two undefeated programs in the 3A North — tipping off at 7:30 p.m. versus Lowry, in Winnemucca.
The Buckaroos are also 4-0 in league and 7-3 overall.
On Dec. 10, Lowry kicked off the 3A North season with a bang — hanging up 100 points — limiting Fernley to 49.
Then, the Bucks took down Sparks by a final score of 69-30 on Dec. 14.
Lowry won its first road game in league play by a final score of 70-49 on Dec. 19, at Truckee, and followed with a 75-50 victory on Dec. 20, at North Valleys.
Over the Christmas break, the Bucks went 2-1 during the Rail City Classic, in Sparks, opening with a 76-52 win over Atwater (California) but following with a 67-45 loss to Galena.
Lowry wrapped up the tournament on Dec. 28 with a 43-42 win versus Reno.
Thus far, the Bucks are balanced — three players scoring in double digits — led by 11.8 points from senior Kobe Stoker, who averages 3.4 rebounds and a steal.
Senior Klay Garner tops the team with 5.8 rebounds, averaging 11.6 points, 1.8 steals, a team-best 1.6 blocks and 1.6 dimes.
Junior JJ Backus sets up his teammates with a roster-high 3.6 assists and posts 10.8 points and 1.6 steals per ballgame.
Junior Anthony Hemp averages 6.6 points, 2.4 boards, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals.
Lowry has received production throughout the lineup: senior Michael Casalez (4.8 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.2 steals), junior Alex Ruiz (4.8 points, one steal), Anthony Gildone (4.6 points, 3.6 boards, one steal) and senior Preston Snow (4.4 points, 2.2 assists, 1.8 rebounds and one steal).
Junior Mason Ellingford averages 2.8 points and 3.6 rebounds.
Through seven games entered to MaxPreps, Elko has been paced by 27.6 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest by sophomore stud Michael Klekas, who adds 1.7 picks.
Fellow sophomore Dawson Dumas averaged 12.7 points, 3.6 assists, tied for the team high with 2.7 steals and pulled down two rebounds per game.
In Elko’s 45-44 win over Star Valley (Wyoming) on Monday — a game sealed by a pair of go-ahead free throws by Klekas with 13 seconds remaining — Dumas dropped a career-high 19 points.
Sophomore Isaiah Dahl posted 8.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and one steal.
During Elko’s 61-49 loss to Bear River (Utah), Dahl was Elko’s saving grace offensively — finishing with a career-best 19 points.
Senior EJ Alvarez — paired with Dumas — has shown moments of great play at point guard, averaging 6.9 points, tying Dumas for the team high with 2.7 steals, 1.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
Junior Jake Zeller puts up five points, two rebounds, 1.7 assists and a steal per outing.
Elko’s final player who has averaged three points or more is senior guard Garrett McKinney, albeit through three games of stats.
Junior Brig Johnson has tallied 2.7 points and two rebounds per game, and senior CJ Marma averages 2.3 points and two boards.
Junior Calvin Burden is second on the team with 3.3 rebounds per contest, adding 1.7 points.
Tipoff against Lowry is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Winnemucca.
State Final Rematch
The Indians will close their road trip against the team that ended their season on a buzzer-beating three.
On March 2, now-senior Elijah Jackson lifted the Greenwave to a 57-54 victory in overtime with a triple at the horn during the 3A state championship.
The Indians claimed both meetings during the regular season — winning 98-92 in double-overtime on Dec. 20, 2018, in Elko, and rolling to a 69-52 victory on Feb. 1, in Fallon — and beat the Greenwave 65-57 during the 3A North regional title game on Feb. 22, at North Valleys High School, in Reno.
Fallon is currently 5-5 overall and 4-0 in the 3A North, led by Jackson (24.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, four steals and 2.6 assists) and senior Thomas Steele (16.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.1 steals).
The Tribe and the Wave will tip off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, in Fallon.