RENO — Numero uno.
A season after taking second place in the 3A North, the Elko girls golf team climbed back to mountaintop.
The league season concluded Monday with North Valleys’ tournament at Sierra Sage Golf Course, in Reno, the Lady Indians winning the finale with a team score of 404 and claiming the regional championship — taking first place in five of eight tournaments, placing second in the other three.
“I’m very proud of the girls,” said Elko coach Jeff Sarbacker.
Regional runner-up Truckee only placed one girl on the course Monday, Ryan Flynn continuing her astonishing season with her eighth first-place finish — making a clean sweep of league tourneys — posting a round of 78.
She was named the League MVP, winning every event of the year and averaging 75.6 strokes per round, nearly 15 strokes better than anyone in the league.
“They knew they wouldn’t change their position as a team. Their powder-puff football game was tonight. Their homecoming is this week too,” Sarbacker said. “I could see why Ryan would play and want to win every tournament of the season. I would have done the same thing. Truckee would have needed to win first and have us fall to fifth for them to win the region. If we would have gotten fourth, we would have won the tiebreaker on season average.”
The Lady Wolverines will join Elko at the state tournament, as will Spring Creek — which placed second Monday with a 431 — the Lady Spartans earning the third and final berth to the 3A state tourney.
Fallon shot a 462 on Monday for third place, followed by a 468 from South Tahoe in fourth.
Fernley rounded out the top-five with a team total of 555.
Like her team, Spring Creek senior Emalee Ingram closed the regular season with a second-place round of 90.
Elko senior Chilz Negrete followed in third place with a score of 92, closing out the medalists.
Lowry’s Angelina Martinez took fourth with a 95, and Elko senior Caresse Basaraba capped the top-five with a 96.
Lowry’s Katelyn Hales shot the last sub-100 round of the day with a 99 for sixth place.
Fallon’s Tiffany Sorenson, Lowry’s Bailey Hayes and North Valley’s Fernanda Gonzalez shot matching 101s — tying for seventh, eighth and ninth.
Elko junior AJ Anthony rounded out the top-10 with a 103, giving the Lady Indians three girls in the top-10 and two in the top-five.
Behind Ingram, the Lady Spartans’ second-best score came from the 109 set by sophomore Jaedin Martinez.
Senior Rachel Merwin notched Spring Creek’s third-best round, and Elko’s top-four was closed by a 113 from junior Katrina DeGuman.
Elko freshman Reganne Wakefield shot a non-qualifying 116, and sophomore Julianna Lozano’s non-qualifying 117 closed out the Lady Indians’ roster.
You have free articles remaining.
Junior Jordan Maher finished Spring Creek’s scoring with a 119, and the Lady Spartans’ roster was capped by non-qualifying totals of 142 from both senior Marie Howard and sophomore Elexia Mauer.
State-qualifying individuals
Along with the members of the Elko, Truckee and Spring Creek teams that qualified for state as units, the top-six individuals from non-qualifying teams also booked trips to the big dance.
Despite not fielding a qualifying, four-girl team during the season, Lowry will send three girls to the state tournament: Hayes, Martinez and Hales.
South Tahoe’s Jenna Shortridge, Fallon’s Sorenson and North Valleys’ Gonzalez will represent themselves and their respective schools at the state tournament as well.
1st-Team All-League
Behind League MVP Flynn, six girls were recognized as 1st-Team All-League golfers based on their season averages.
Elko junior Gabby Bement, who did not golf Monday and has been battling a back injury for the better part of a month, finished with the second-best average of the 3A North at 90.3 strokes per round.
“It was probably best that she didn’t go out there,” Sarbacker said. “We don’t need to take any steps backward. The intention is for her to play at state.”
Bement was followed by the 91.8 average by Basaraba, Negrete finishing with the fourth-best average of 96.1 strokes — the Lady Indians posting three of the top-four averages in the league.
Ingram notched the fifth-best average of the league at 96.8 strokes, Truckee’s Annika Thayer following with a 98.1 average.
The 1st-Team All-League honors were closed out by the 102.3 average set by Hayes.
2nd-Team All-League
Anthony gave the Lady Indians a 2nd-Team All-League selection on her average round of 107.6 strokes.
She was joined on the 2nd-Team list by Martinez, Shortridge, Gonzalez, Hales and Sorenson.
State Tournament
Teams and individuals will have a little less than a week to make their tweaks in preparation for the final event of the season.
The Division 3A Nevada State Girls Golf Championships will take place on two courses, the first round teeing off at 11 a.m. Monday at Boulder City Municipal Golf Course.
Round two will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Boulder Creek Golf Club.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.