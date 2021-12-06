Elko rolls past Twin Falls — Indians finish tournament with a 3-0 record

ELKO — On Saturday, the Elko boys basketball team made another second-half push.

The Indians pulled away from Twin Falls and eased to a 67-43 victory, finishing the Brent Stokes State Farm Insurance Classic with a 3-0 record.

The Indians went to the front on a deuce by senior Michael Klekas, but Twin Falls quickly found the high side on a rainbow three from Hollis Dickerson.

Klekas was fouled and drained both free throws, but Dickerson sent the Bruins back to the front with a triple from the left corner.

The game was tied after an offensive rebound and put-back by Elko senior Andoni Fesenmaier.

Dickerson scored an And-1 in transition after some confusion — the Indians thinking they were throwing the ball in but not getting back on defense — and Twin Falls grabbed a 10-6 advantage on a pocket pass by Dickerson to Zach Ball.

But, Elko made a 6-0 run — Klekas splitting a double team and hitting a jumper, scoring on the offensive glass and Fesenmaier also putting in work with an offensive board for a put-back.

Kurtis Christensen scored on a screen roll for the Bruins, but a corner three from the left side by senior Isaiah Dahl gave the Indians a 15-12 lead at the end of the first quarter.

From the post, Klekas beat a double team for a hook — but Christensen smoked a three for the Bruins.

In return, Klekas dropped his own wet ball from distance.

Fesenmaier yanked down another offensive rebound and was fouled — hitting 1-for-2 at the stripe — and Klekas hammered a long two with his foot on the line.

Teagan Severe made 1-of-2 free throws for Twin Falls, but Klekas tooled the defense with a drive down the right edge for an And-1.

Will Preucil made a 1-for-2 trip to the line for the Bruins, and senior Trae Still scored four straight for the Indians — finishing in the post after a Klekas rebound and making a tough turnaround jumper against a double team.

With a stop-and-pop, a Klekas three from the left wing gave him 20 points in the first half — opening a 15-point lead at 32-17.

Preucil hit a trey in return, but a pair of free throws by Fesenmaier closed out the half.

At the break, Elko led 34-20.

Still nailed a corner three from a dish by senior Dawson Dumas to start the third, and Fesenmaier continued his stellar work on the boards with a follow-up deuce.

Dahl buried his second three in front of the Elko student section on a skip pass by Klekas — more than doubling the lead at 42-20 — and Still was fouled on a three from a corner try in front of the Indians’ bench, making 2-for-3 freebies.

Ball muscled his way to a deuce on the right block for the Bruins — stopping a 10-0 run — but Dahl stroked another trey from the same spot of the floor from a post pass by Fesenmaier.

Still made a 1-for-2 trip to the stripe, and Preucil finished with his left hand across the lane on the other end.

Klekas railed his third three from the top of the arc, and Fesenmaier scored on great ball movement — Dumas skipping to the opposite corner to senior Kason Lesbo, who rifled the assist.

Twin Falls ended the scoring in the third with a three by Severe, but the Indians outscored the Bruins 19-7 in the frame and took a 53-27 lead into the fourth.

Klekas scored in transition for the first bucket of the last period and went 1-for-2 at the line.

Preucil grabbed an offensive rebound and completed a three-point play at the stripe, but Still leaked behind the defense and scored on a long look-ahead from Dumas.

Ball scored from a dime by Preucil along the baseline, but Klekas scored five in a row — hitting his fourth triple and knocking down a fall-away jumper.

With a three of his own, Ball made the score 63-35.

Elko junior Anthony Atkins made a clear appearance at the line, but Preucil scored against a foul and hit the free throw — sophomore Luke Dahl going 1-for-2 at the stripe for the Indians.

Jared Mix made a three from the right wing for the Bruins, and Atkins sank 1-of-2 free throws for Elko — Ball beating the buzzer for the Bruins.

In the end, Elko went on a 52-31 streak after the first quarter en route to a 67-43 victory.

Klekas finished with a game-high 31 points and buried four 3s, joined in double figures by 12 points from Still and 11 by Fesenmaier — Isaiah Dahl nearing double figures with nine points on three 3s.

Preucil led Twin Falls with 12 points, Dickerson finished with eight points — hitting two 3s — and the Bruins also gained eight points apiece by Christensen and Ball — the scoring rounded out with a three by Mix.

Elko’s scoring was capped by three throws by Atkins and one from Luke Dahl.

Up Next

The Indians (3-0) will kick off the regular season on the road versus Hug at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Reno.

