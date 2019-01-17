ELKO – Only approaching the midway point of the season, it’s hard to say that one game will dictate the outcome of the year.
However, that may be the case for the Elko girls basketball team as it prepares to finish its first half of league play.
The Lady Indians have gone 2-5 in the Division 3A North and will play the Lady Vikings (4-4 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday, in South Tahoe, California.
The Lady Vikings recently evened their league record with a 49-25 win Tuesday at Sparks, their second victory against the Lady Railroaders – the Lady Indians defeating Sparks 70-27 on Dec. 15 in the only meeting between the squads.
Friday’s contest in the first matchup between Elko and South Tahoe will likely sharpen the postseason picture.
South Tahoe currently possesses the sixth and final berth to the regional tournament, Elko ranking seventh in the league standings, the Lady Indians trailing the Lady Vikings by two games in the win column and one in the loss department.
If Elko wants to improve its chances for a postseason berth, it can ill-afford to fall to 2-6 in league play and watch South Tahoe climb to 5-4.
On the other hand, the Lady Vikings will hope to avoid falling to 4-5 and see the Lady Indians approaching in the rear-view mirror at 3-5.
The Lady Indians have scored 36.6 points per game, the Lady Vikings averaging 30.3.
Elko also holds the advantage on the glass with 32 rebounds per contest, South Tahoe pulling down 28.6.
In the passing games, the Lady Indians dish 8.2 assists per outing – South Tahoe diming to teammates seven times.
From the floor, Elko has shot the ball at a 29-percent clip compared to 26-percent for the Lady Vikings.
As for blocks, swats are a virtual draw – the Lady Indians denying 1.7 per game to the Lady Vikings’ 1.6.
Despite records – on paper – the Lady Indians appear to have the more-talented roster.
Only a few things have caused major problems for Elko, turnovers and takeaways, committing too many of one and not consistently making enough of the other.
The Lady Indians have turned the ball over 24 times per game, making just eight steals per contest.
Conversely, the Lady Vikings commit 20.5 giveaways but collect 12 takeaways per contest.
If the Lady Indians can limit mistakes and create more pressure on South Tahoe’s ball handlers, Elko’s chances of outrebounding, outshooting and – maybe more importantly – outrunning South Tahoe will increase significantly.
Elko’s ideal situation would be a higher-scoring ballgame – the victor approaching 50, 60, 70 points – rather than a low-scoring contest in the 30s or 40s.
For the Lady Vikings, their best scenario for a win would likely be a low-scoring, knockdown, drag-out.
South Tahoe senior Hailey Naccarato leads the Lady Vikings with 11.2 point per game and 3.3 steals, adding 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
Comparatively, Elko senior Alexis Elquist drops 14.8 points per contest and also tops the roster with 2.1 steals and 1.2 blocks, grabbing 5.8 boards (2.5 offensive).
Senior Kaitlyn Janese leads the Lady Vikings on the glass with 8.3 rebounds per game (3.3 offensive), scoring 7.3 points.
She also comes away with 2.3 steals.
Elko junior Katie Ross scores 7.2 points per game and grabs 4.1 rebounds.
In their first seasons of varsity basketball, freshman Jersey Tsosie and junior Izzy Eklund are making impacts for Elko.
After missing six games with a concussion, Tsosie has returned and come to life for the Lady Indians.
Since her reemergence, she has scored in double digits in three straight games – posting 11 points against North Valleys, 12 versus Truckee and 12 at home against Spring Creek.
She leads Elko with two assists per game and grabs 4.8 rebounds, scoring 7.1 points per contest.
Eklund gives Elko instant energy on both ends of the floor and an outside presence for Elko’s offense.
She pulls down a team-best 6.7 rebounds (2.3 offensive), dishes 2.2 assists and makes 1.7 steals.
Offensively, she scores 4.5 points per game but ranks second on the team with 10 3s – trailing only Elquist’s 29 bombs from distance.
For South Tahoe, sophomore Kayleen Conard scores 4.3 points per game and senior Layne Hembree follows with 3.6 points – reeling in 6.1 rebounds.
The Lady Indians’ up-and-down to start to the year was highlighted in a 64-24 win on Jan. 4 against North Valleys and a 70-43 loss on the next day at Truckee, the Lady Wolverines scoring the bulk of their points on layups – actually missing a bunch – their chance to score in the 80s or 90s a real possibility.
Sometimes, there is such a thing as a good loss.
Not all games are created equally, especially considering Elko allowed 66 points in its last game to Spring Creek – only four less than Truckee scored – but the Lady Indians competed and the Lady Spartans had to earn their points.
Despite falling 66-62 to the No. 2 Lady Spartans (6-1 in league), the Lady Indians looked like a different group against Spring Creek.
A young roster, Elko is starting to find contributions from a variety of players – sophomores Sydnee Patterson and Olivia Morrell each scoring six points against the Lady Spartans – the Lady Indians finishing with three players in double digits and nearly a fourth.
Elquist dropped a team-high 14 points, Tsosie scored 12, Eklund finished with 11 – including two 3s – and Ross approached double figures with nine.
If Elko can build and grow from a respectable defeat and carry the improved effort into its next contest, the Lady Indians can take a step toward an appearance in the regional tournament.
Many questions will be answered at 6 p.m. Friday, in South Tahoe.
Versus Dayton
The Lady Indians (3-10 overall, 2-5 in league) will wrap up the first half of their 3A North season against the Lady Dust Devils (2-8 overall, 1-6 in league) at 1 p.m. Saturday, in Dayton.
