Elko salvages win in 3rd game with Fernley

ELKO — Although the Elko baseball team lost its series with Fernley, any win was more than welcomed.
After a 5-0 start to the league season, the Indians then lost eight of its next nine 3A North-East ballgames — including a 14-0 shutout in five innings Saturday morning — dropping five straight by 10 runs or more.
However, Elko momentarily righted the ship in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader — salvaging a win in the series finale by a score of 6-3.
Series Finale
Fernley took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, senior Kyle Jones leading off the contest with a double and scoring on a sacrifice fly by junior Justin Reeves.
Elko left two runners on base in the home half — senior Dillon Eden drawing a one-out walk and senior Kaiden Cervantes wearing a pitch — closing the frame with consecutive strikeouts to sophomore pitcher Jake Cumming.
Eden struck out the first batter in the top of the second and retired the Vaqueros in order on back-to-back 5-3 groundouts from sophomore Alex Salaz to junior Kason Lesbo.
However, Cumming punched out the leadoff hitter in the bottom — also sitting down the Indians one-two-three.
Fernley junior Ryan Gamsby and senior Tucker Hall hit consecutive one-out singles in the away half of the third, but Eden ended the inning as he caught Gamsby in a pickle between second and third on an attempted steal.
Elko used the momentum and scored its first runs of the day in the bottom of the third.
Junior Blaze Jones led off with a walk, but sophomore courtesy runner Cai Alvarado was out at second on the next at-bat, in which senior Manny Alvarado reached on an error in right field.
Manny Alvarado stole second base, and Eden advanced to first on a dropped-third strike — placing runners on the corners.
On a passed ball, Manny Alvarado rolled across the plate — tying the game 1-1.
Cervantes drew a walk and stole second, and Eden scored from an error behind the plate — Elko taking a 2-1 lead.
Another dropped-third strike placed runners at first and third, but a strikeout by Cumming closed the inning.
The Indians retired the Vaqueros one-two-three in the away half of the fourth with a fly out to Cervantes in center, a fly ball to senior David Heard in right and a fly out in foul ground near first to Lesbo.
Lesbo reached on a two-out error in the home half, but Cummings’ second K of the frame shut down the inning.
With two gone in the top of the fifth, Fernley scored twice for a one-run lead.
Sophomore Brandon McCullar hit a single toward third and took second on a passed ball, Jones reaching on a dropped-third strike.
McCullar rolled home and scored on a fielder’s choice that did not record an out, and Jones took second base.
Gamsby thumped a double to left field and crossed Jones — giving Fernley a 3-2 advantage — but the damage was limited as Manny Alvarado ended the frame with a lineout snag at short.
Leading off the bottom of the fifth, Manny Alvarado smoked a double to center field and advanced to third as Eden reached on a dropped-third strike.
An error behind the plate gave Manny Alvarado the green light to run, tying the game 3-3.
Cervantes was hit by a pitch and took second on a passed ball — Eden going to third — and junior Nick Collie drilled a one-out double the opposite way to right field, scoring Eden and Cervantes for a 5-3 lead.
Collie went to third on a wild pitch, and runners were set at the corners with a walk to senior Alex Perez.
From a passed ball, Collie darted home for a 6-3 advantage.
Reeves reached on a leadoff error at short in the top of the sixth, but Eden struck out the next batter and retired three in a row — forcing a fly out to Cervantes in center and a foul ball to Lesbo.
All the Indians managed in the bottom half was a one-out walk to Manny Alvarado, leaving it up to the defense with a three-run lead.
With one out, junior Austin Hobson was hit by a pitch in the top of the seventh but a 6-3 groundout From Alvarado to Lesbo put two away.
Eden was pulled from the game as neared his pitch limit, rather than declaring last-batter and letting him go for one more out.
Gamsby drew a two-out walk, but a groundball to Lesbo closed the game with a 3-unassisted out.
The Indians stopped a six-game slide with a 6-3 victory.
Despite the win, Elko only mounted two hits in the contest — both going for doubles as Manny Alvarado and Collie each finished 1-for-3.
Collie drove in two runs and scored once, Alvarado tying Eden for the team high with two runs scored.
Without a hit, Cervantes scored a run.
Gamsby hit 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI for Fernley, McCullar going 1-for-2 with a run scored.
Jones finished 1-for-4 with a double and scored twice, Hall closing 1-for-4.
Without a hit, Reeves drove in a run on a sac fly.
In his final home game, Eden — who never made the team as a junior — stuck it out and capped senior day with a remarkable effort on the mound.
He picked up the win, allowing three runs — just one earned — on five hits with six strikeouts and no walks over 6-2/3 innings.
Junior Sterling Ferguson earned the save, giving up one walk in 1/3 of a frame.
Cumming allowed six runs — two earned — on two hits with 10 strikeouts and four walks over 4-1/3 innings.
In relief, Gamsby struck out three batters and walked one in 1-2/3 frames.
FERNLEY — 100 020 0 — 354
ELKO — 002 040 X — 621
Game One of DH
The morning game was dominated by the visitors, ending 14-0 in five innings.
Jones scored as Reeves reached on what was ruled as an error — a tough play at short in which Reeves would have likely reached anyway — and Hall crossed on an a base knock by junior Levi Jessop.
The Vaqueros capped a four-run first with a two-RBI single by senior Jacob Bigrigg, driving in both Reeves and senior Austin Pryor.
In the top of the second, an error at third base allowed Cumming to score for a 5-0 lead.
Fernley grabbed a 6-0 advantage as Jones came home on a single by Reeves.
The Indians gained one of their two hits on a one-out single by junior Trae Still in the bottom of the second, but he was stranded by consecutive groundouts.
The Vaqueros put up a crooked number in the away half of the third.
Jessop and Bigrigg scored on a single by Gamsby, and a two-run double from Gamsby sent across Cumming and Jones for a double-digit lead.
On the next AB, Hall drove in Gamsby with a base knock.
Following a pitching change, Hall crossed on a balk for a 12-0 lead.
In the home half, junior Spenser Jones was hit by a pitch with one out and Perez earned an HBP with two away — both runners left on base with a fly out to center.
Perez struck out the first batter in the top of the fourth and got through the inning on a walk.
Junior Javier Cortes led off with a line drive to right-center in the bottom of the fourth but was thrown out on a fielder’s choice.
The Indians were doubled off with poor base bae running on a shallow fly ball to right field.
Fernley grabbed a 14-0 lead in the top of the fifth, Pryor and Jessop crossing on a passed ball and a wild pitch.
Cervantes was hit by a pitch in the leadoff spot in the bottom of the fifth, but the next three batters fell in order — the game closing with back-to-back strikeouts by Hall.
Jessop went 3-for-3 for the Vaqueros with a double, an RBI and two runs scored.
Cumming was 1-for-2 with two RBIs and scored twice, Bigrigg batting 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Hall finished 1-for-3 with an RBI and scored two runs, Jones hit 1-for-3 with three runs scored and Pryor went 1-for-3 and scored twice.
Gamsby closed 1-for-4 with a double, drove in two runs and scored another — Reeves hitting 1-for-4 and driving in a run while scoring one of his own.
For the Indians, Cortes went 1-for-1 and Still finished 1-for-2.
Hall gained the win on the mound, allowing two hits with four strikeouts and no walks over five innings of scoreless ball.
Collie took the loss for Elko, allowing 12 runs — eight earned — on eight hits with two strikeouts and a walk in 2-2/3 innings.
Perez, in relief, gave up two runs (one earned) on two hits with a strikeout and two walks over two innings.
Cervantes allowed no hits in 1/3 of inning.
FERNLEY — 426 02 — (14)(10)0
ELKO — 000 00 — 025
Up Next
The No. 4 Indians (7-8 in league) will play the No. 5 Buckaroos (5-10) in league at 3:30 p.m. Friday during the first round of the 3A North-East regional tournament in Winnemucca.