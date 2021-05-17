Elko salvages win in 3rd game with Fernley

The Vaqueros put up a crooked number in the away half of the third.

Jessop and Bigrigg scored on a single by Gamsby, and a two-run double from Gamsby sent across Cumming and Jones for a double-digit lead.

On the next AB, Hall drove in Gamsby with a base knock.

Following a pitching change, Hall crossed on a balk for a 12-0 lead.

In the home half, junior Spenser Jones was hit by a pitch with one out and Perez earned an HBP with two away — both runners left on base with a fly out to center.

Perez struck out the first batter in the top of the fourth and got through the inning on a walk.

Junior Javier Cortes led off with a line drive to right-center in the bottom of the fourth but was thrown out on a fielder’s choice.

The Indians were doubled off with poor base bae running on a shallow fly ball to right field.

Fernley grabbed a 14-0 lead in the top of the fifth, Pryor and Jessop crossing on a passed ball and a wild pitch.

Cervantes was hit by a pitch in the leadoff spot in the bottom of the fifth, but the next three batters fell in order — the game closing with back-to-back strikeouts by Hall.