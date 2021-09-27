Elko scores goals at will against Fernley

Fernley’s keeper made a stop on a slow roller by Ramirez, and Checketts batted away a crossing kick from the right to the left by freshman Marli O’Neill — Elko also surviving the ensuing kick.

Just before the break, Ramirez booked her second hat trick in as many days — winning a one-on-one versus the keeper.

At the half, the Lady Indians lead 3-0 — despite going through stretches of not connecting passes and kicking the ball to nowhere or nobody.

Early in the half, the Lady Vaqueros nearly scored on a great look for freshman Kensey Kreller.

Ramirez possessed the ball near midfield and dribbled straight down the right wing for a kick to the left side — opening a 4-0 advantage on her fourth goal of the contest.

A kick by O’Neill was stopped by Checketts, and a ball off the foot of Kreller sailed long from the right side.

Junior Dani Ramirez did some nifty work on the right edge and freed herself for a cross, but the goalie made a good grab on the well-struck ball.

Elko took a 5-0 lead in the 57th minute, Jacaway scoring on an assist from Ramirez — turning her shoulders and driving a shot into the upper-opposite corner in the right side of the net.