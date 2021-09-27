Elko scores goals at will against Fernley

ELKO — Despite some lulls, the Elko girls soccer team broke out offensively Saturday versus Fernley.
Sophomore Abi Ramirez put the Lady Indians on tope early, scoring her first of four goals in just the third minute of the game — booting a rebound.
She had another shot that was saved, and multiple saves were made by the Lady Vaqueros’ goalie against junior Peyton Jacaway.
A long-distance try from Ramirez was on target but was stopped, and an attempt from Jacaway on the wing was also saved.
Many of Elko’s kicks were nailed directly at the keeper.
However, the constant offensive pressure paid off in the 15th minute.
Ramirez tagged her second goal of the contest, scoring on a thru ball from senior Nancy Torres.
On the other end, freshman goalie Aryah Checketts notched a couple saves for the Lady Indians.
Jacaway was stopped after a nice give-and-go with Ramirez, also freeing herself on another play with some nice moves on the dribble — poking a shot wide to the left.
She then knocked a free kick into the side of the frame and pumped a shot from distance too long.
Checketts came forward and made a solid grab on a bouncing shot by senior Lillian Rodarte.
Fernley’s keeper made a stop on a slow roller by Ramirez, and Checketts batted away a crossing kick from the right to the left by freshman Marli O’Neill — Elko also surviving the ensuing kick.
Just before the break, Ramirez booked her second hat trick in as many days — winning a one-on-one versus the keeper.
At the half, the Lady Indians lead 3-0 — despite going through stretches of not connecting passes and kicking the ball to nowhere or nobody.
Early in the half, the Lady Vaqueros nearly scored on a great look for freshman Kensey Kreller.
Ramirez possessed the ball near midfield and dribbled straight down the right wing for a kick to the left side — opening a 4-0 advantage on her fourth goal of the contest.
A kick by O’Neill was stopped by Checketts, and a ball off the foot of Kreller sailed long from the right side.
Junior Dani Ramirez did some nifty work on the right edge and freed herself for a cross, but the goalie made a good grab on the well-struck ball.
Elko took a 5-0 lead in the 57th minute, Jacaway scoring on an assist from Ramirez — turning her shoulders and driving a shot into the upper-opposite corner in the right side of the net.
Dani Ramirez sent another gorgeous look with a cross into the box, but the kick was whiffed.
The Lady Vaqueros scored their lone goal of the game in the 66th minute, but the shot should have not have been allowed by senior Aurora Parsons — who knocked Jacaway to the ground with a stiff-arm that would have gotten the approval of Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry.
Kreller nearly scored on a Fernley follow, and the Lady Indians went into another stretch of not possessing the ball — often losing the ball with poor first touches.
Sophomore Ryinn Hatch saved a goal on a scramble play, hustling back and clearing the ball in front of an empty net.
Elko allowed several wide-open runs down the field, Checketts making a nice save on a shot by Kreller.
Jacaway took a free kick that was batted out, but the Lady Indians earned another direct kick in the 77th minute — Jacaway ripping a line drive that sizzled the twine.
She had another free kick that was saved moments later, but the Lady Indians rolled to a 6-1 victory.
Up Next
The Lady Indians (2-0 in league) will host the Lady Spartans (2-0 in league as well) in a pivotal contest at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, at Adobe Middle School.