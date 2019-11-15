Elko Seniors win Battle Born Classic

ELKO — The Elko Senior All-Stars capped off an undefeated tournament Monday evening as they defeated the Winnemucca Buckaroos 50-0 in the championship of the fourth annual Battle Born Football Classic.
The tournament hosted three divisions (rookies, juniors and seniors) and 15 total teams.
The Elko Senior All-Stars, which defeated Spring Creek 42-14 and the Bucks 20-0 on Saturday, capped off one of the best performances of the tournament with a 50-0 shutout of the two-time defending tournament champions.
Defensively, Elko’s seniors held the Bucks to two yards of total offense.
The Elko Senior All-Stars consisted of three league teams: the Elko Ducks, Elko Wolfpack and Elko Aztecs.
Offensive Stats
Elko’s offense was paced by 180 yards of total yards from Quentin Williams, who scored three touchdowns.
Williams rushed for 124 yards and two scores on 10 carries — scoring once on a 64-yard gallop — also reeling in a 56-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Naul Rubio.
Rubio completed 3-of-11 passes for 115 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.
Eli Finlayson ran for two touchdowns, rushing for 34 yards on three totes — also snagging a 29-yard pass.
Fernando Acosta’s lone reception went the distance for a 30-yard TD.
On two attempts, Tryston Ellett rushed for 22 yards.
Defensive Stats
Williams also led Elko’s defense with seven tackles, making three behind the line of scrimmage.
Braydyn Berry made four of his 4-1/2 stops for losses.
Acosta turned defense into offense, capping the touchdowns with a scoop and score — forcing a fumble and taking the recovery to the house for a 20-yard TD return.
He finished with three tackles, Christian Felix also recording three stuffs.
Jacob Aguirre notched 2-1/2 tackles, and both Ellett and Finlayson booked two stops and one for a loss.
ELKO — 14 — 14 — 8 — 14 — 50 Total
WINNEMUCCA — 0 — 0 — 0 — 0 — 0 Total
Scoring Summary
1st Q — Quentin Williams 20-yard run (Naul Rubio run)
1st Q — Naul Rubio to Fernando Acosta 30-yard pass (two-point failed)
2nd Q — Quentin Williams 64-yard run (two-point failed)
2nd Q — Naul Rubio to Quentin Williams 56-yard pass (Naul Rubio run)
3rd Q — Eli Finlayson 14-yard run (Naul Rubio pass to Marco Romero)
4th Q — Eli Finlayson 16-yard run (two-point failed)
4th Q — Fernando Acosta 20-yard fumble recovery for TD (Christian Felix run)
Tournament Notes
Rookie Division — Four teams (Winnemucca Buckaroos, Spring Creek Drillers, Lovelock and Elko Regulators)
Winnemucca defeated the Elko Regulators 6-0 in championship.
Junior Division — Five teams (Spring Creek Spartans, Burns (Oregon), Spring Creek Drillers, Winnemucca Bucks and Elko All-Stars)
Burns defeated the Elko All-Stars 14-6 in championship.
Senior Division — Three teams (Spring Creek Hawks, Winnemucca Bucks and Elko All-Stars)
Elko All-Stars defeated Winnemucca Bucks 50-0 in the championship.