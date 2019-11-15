Elko Seniors win Battle Born Classic

ELKO — The Elko Senior All-Stars capped off an undefeated tournament Monday evening as they defeated the Winnemucca Buckaroos 50-0 in the championship of the fourth annual Battle Born Football Classic.

The tournament hosted three divisions (rookies, juniors and seniors) and 15 total teams.

The Elko Senior All-Stars, which defeated Spring Creek 42-14 and the Bucks 20-0 on Saturday, capped off one of the best performances of the tournament with a 50-0 shutout of the two-time defending tournament champions.

Defensively, Elko’s seniors held the Bucks to two yards of total offense.

The Elko Senior All-Stars consisted of three league teams: the Elko Ducks, Elko Wolfpack and Elko Aztecs.

Offensive Stats

Elko’s offense was paced by 180 yards of total yards from Quentin Williams, who scored three touchdowns.

Williams rushed for 124 yards and two scores on 10 carries — scoring once on a 64-yard gallop — also reeling in a 56-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Naul Rubio.

Rubio completed 3-of-11 passes for 115 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.