The Elko football team is addicted to late-game drama; the Indians overcoming a sloppy performance of five turnovers and a plethora of personal fouls and mistakes with a gritty, never-say-die effort with three fourth-down conversions on their final drive that ended with a 4th-and-10, 21-yard touchdown throw from Jake Zeller to Brigg Johnson for a 14-12 win Friday at Sparks.