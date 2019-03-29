ELKO – In a game in which the offense didn’t explode, the Elko softball team reached back and won a crucial game the old-fashioned way.
The Lady Indians rode a stellar outing in the circle from junior pitcher Breanna Whitted – paired with an error-free, attack-the-ball defense – Elko earning a 4-1 victory Friday over Dayton.
With the win, the Lady Indians remained unbeaten in the 3A North and improved to 7-0 in league play.
One of Dayton’s three hits came in the leadoff spot during the top of the first inning, junior Amanda Woitas lining a double to left field.
She advanced to third base on a wild pitch and scored the Lady Dust Devils’ only run of the game on a sacrifice fly by junior Marissa Hein.
Elko closed the top half with a groundout to sophomore second baseman Lexi Schweer and a strikeout by Whitted.
In the bottom half, the Lady Indians were retired one-two-three.
After allowing a leadoff walk to senior Aleea McGill-Howe in the top of the second, the Elko defense sat down the next-three batters with a fly out to junior Dariahn Primeaux in right field, a popup to Schweer and a pop fly to senior Jacqueline Pete at shortstop.
The Lady Indians climbed back into the game in the bottom of the second, Pete leading off with a single to left field.
Despite back-to-back outs, Whitted showed she can also do damage with her bat – driving in Pete from third with a line drive up the middle – tying the game 1-1.
Whitted fanned the leadoff hitter in the top of the third, tossing a one-two-three inning – junior Madi Murray fielding a groundball at first base and junior Caresse Basaraba catching a fly ball in left field.
Elko added a run in the bottom half, taking a 2-1 lead.
Schweer nailed a one-out double and scored on an error from a bunt laid down by senior Lauryn Guenin.
In the top of the fourth, the Lady Indians came away unscathed following a two-out walk with a strikeout by Whitted.
Elko cooked up some two-out magic in the bottom of the fourth, Whitted extending the inning with a base knock to center field.
Primeaux place runners on first and second with a single to left field, and Basaraba loaded the bases with a free pass – the walk proving costly – sophomore courtesy runner Emery Lesbo scoring on a passed ball.
In the top of the fifth, the Lady Indians made short work of Dayton with their second three-up, three-down frame – freshman third baseman Jersey Tsosie and senior catcher Kaitlyn Rizo each catching popups and Murray fielding a grounder at first.
In the bottom of the fifth, Elko was unable to take advantage of a leadoff single by Rizo to third base, a line drive up the middle by Murray and an intentional walk to Whitted with two outs – leaving the base full with a line out on a well-struck ball to center field.
Woitas led off the top of the sixth with a shot down the third-base line, but Elko recorded three-consecutive outs – the final coming on a quick snag by Pete on a rocket ball that spelled trouble.
Elko added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth.
Basaraba led off with a base knock to right field, a one-out walk to Guenin placed runners on first and second and Rizo reached with an error at first base – Basaraba forced out a third on the play – the miscue allowing Guenin to hit the gas and score the game’s final run.
Entering the top of the seventh with a 4-1 lead, a two-out single by junior Shaye Thompson proved insignificant – Whitted fielding a groundball for the final out for the second straight game with a toss to Murray at first.
Elko improved to 7-0 in league play with a 4-1 victory, dropping Dayton to 2-3 in the Division 3A North.
In the circle, Whitted allowed just one run on three hits for a seven-inning, complete-game win with four strikeouts and two walks.
At the plate, she finished a perfect 2-for-2 with the Lady Indians’ lobe RBI – also drawing an intentional walk.
Basaraba finished 1-for-2, Schweer (1-for-3, run scored) thumped Elko’s only extra-base hit for a double and Primeaux and Murray each batted 1-for-3.
Pete and Rizo each tallied one hit in four at-bats, Pete scoring a run.
Without a plate appearance, Lesbo scored once as a courtesy runner.
Woitas paced Dayton’s offense with a double and a single – hitting 2-for-3 – scoring the team’s lone run on a sac fly by Hein for the Lady Dust Devils’ only RBI.
Thompson went 1-for-3 at the plate, notching Dayton’s third and final hit.
In the loss, senior Caleigh Onstott went the distance – allowing four runs (two earned) on eight hits with four punchouts and four walks.
DAYTON – 100 000 0 – 132
ELKO – 011 101 X – 480
Up Next
The Lady Indians will close the series and attempt to remain undefeated in league play at noon Saturday, at Newton Field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.