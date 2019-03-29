{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – In a game in which the offense didn’t explode, the Elko softball team reached back and won a crucial game the old-fashioned way.

The Lady Indians rode a stellar outing in the circle from junior pitcher Breanna Whitted – paired with an error-free, attack-the-ball defense – Elko earning a 4-1 victory Friday over Dayton.

With the win, the Lady Indians remained unbeaten in the 3A North and improved to 7-0 in league play.

One of Dayton’s three hits came in the leadoff spot during the top of the first inning, junior Amanda Woitas lining a double to left field.

She advanced to third base on a wild pitch and scored the Lady Dust Devils’ only run of the game on a sacrifice fly by junior Marissa Hein.

Elko closed the top half with a groundout to sophomore second baseman Lexi Schweer and a strikeout by Whitted.

In the bottom half, the Lady Indians were retired one-two-three.

After allowing a leadoff walk to senior Aleea McGill-Howe in the top of the second, the Elko defense sat down the next-three batters with a fly out to junior Dariahn Primeaux in right field, a popup to Schweer and a pop fly to senior Jacqueline Pete at shortstop.

The Lady Indians climbed back into the game in the bottom of the second, Pete leading off with a single to left field.

Despite back-to-back outs, Whitted showed she can also do damage with her bat – driving in Pete from third with a line drive up the middle – tying the game 1-1.

Whitted fanned the leadoff hitter in the top of the third, tossing a one-two-three inning – junior Madi Murray fielding a groundball at first base and junior Caresse Basaraba catching a fly ball in left field.

Elko added a run in the bottom half, taking a 2-1 lead.

Schweer nailed a one-out double and scored on an error from a bunt laid down by senior Lauryn Guenin.

In the top of the fourth, the Lady Indians came away unscathed following a two-out walk with a strikeout by Whitted.

Elko cooked up some two-out magic in the bottom of the fourth, Whitted extending the inning with a base knock to center field.

Primeaux place runners on first and second with a single to left field, and Basaraba loaded the bases with a free pass – the walk proving costly – sophomore courtesy runner Emery Lesbo scoring on a passed ball.

In the top of the fifth, the Lady Indians made short work of Dayton with their second three-up, three-down frame – freshman third baseman Jersey Tsosie and senior catcher Kaitlyn Rizo each catching popups and Murray fielding a grounder at first.

In the bottom of the fifth, Elko was unable to take advantage of a leadoff single by Rizo to third base, a line drive up the middle by Murray and an intentional walk to Whitted with two outs – leaving the base full with a line out on a well-struck ball to center field.

Woitas led off the top of the sixth with a shot down the third-base line, but Elko recorded three-consecutive outs – the final coming on a quick snag by Pete on a rocket ball that spelled trouble.

Elko added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth.

Basaraba led off with a base knock to right field, a one-out walk to Guenin placed runners on first and second and Rizo reached with an error at first base – Basaraba forced out a third on the play – the miscue allowing Guenin to hit the gas and score the game’s final run.

Entering the top of the seventh with a 4-1 lead, a two-out single by junior Shaye Thompson proved insignificant – Whitted fielding a groundball for the final out for the second straight game with a toss to Murray at first.

Elko improved to 7-0 in league play with a 4-1 victory, dropping Dayton to 2-3 in the Division 3A North.

In the circle, Whitted allowed just one run on three hits for a seven-inning, complete-game win with four strikeouts and two walks.

At the plate, she finished a perfect 2-for-2 with the Lady Indians’ lobe RBI – also drawing an intentional walk.

Basaraba finished 1-for-2, Schweer (1-for-3, run scored) thumped Elko’s only extra-base hit for a double and Primeaux and Murray each batted 1-for-3.

Pete and Rizo each tallied one hit in four at-bats, Pete scoring a run.

Without a plate appearance, Lesbo scored once as a courtesy runner.

Woitas paced Dayton’s offense with a double and a single – hitting 2-for-3 – scoring the team’s lone run on a sac fly by Hein for the Lady Dust Devils’ only RBI.

Thompson went 1-for-3 at the plate, notching Dayton’s third and final hit.

In the loss, senior Caleigh Onstott went the distance – allowing four runs (two earned) on eight hits with four punchouts and four walks.

DAYTON – 100 000 0 – 132

ELKO – 011 101 X – 480

Up Next

The Lady Indians will close the series and attempt to remain undefeated in league play at noon Saturday, at Newton Field.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports editor and reporter

Load comments