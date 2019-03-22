ELKO – The Elko baseball team’s doubleheader ballgames were a reversal of one another, each ending in the result – the Indians coming out on top in their home openers.
Playing at Upper Kump Field for the first times of the season, the Indians opened with a 9-0 shutout win Friday against South Tahoe and needing a late rally in game two for a walk-off single by senior Cooper Jones for a victory.
Game One
In his first extended outing of the season, Elko senior pitcher Colby Tiner was efficient – allowing just two hits in a 9-0 shutout win.
Tiner retired South Tahoe in order in the top of the first on three groundballs – two to senior shortstop Austin Marin and the other to senior first baseman Brycen Kelly.
Jones led off the bottom half with a single on the ground to third base, and he scored on a one-out triple down the line in right field by senior Kaleb Martinez.
Martinez tagged up and scored on a sacrifice fly to the right side by Kelly for a 2-0 lead.
In the top of the second, junior Cameron Lehmann came up with one of the Vikings’ two hits with a one-out base knock up the middle, but sophomore catcher Luke Blair gunned him down on an attempted steal – Marin rushing forward for the catch and the tag on the way by – a dribbler back to Tiner ending the inning with a 1-3 groundout.
Marin led off the bottom of the second with a single to left field and he stole second base, scoring on an RBI double by junior Rolando Acosta to left.
Tiner struck out the first batter in the top of the third, hit the second with a pitch but closed the frame with consecutive groundouts – one to Marin at shortstop and the other Martinez at third.
Martinez reached on a leadoff error at second base, scored on a hammered double to left field by Tiner – senior courtesy runner Kohl McIntosh advancing to third on a passed ball.
Kelly walked and placed runners on the corners – McIntosh rolling to the plate on a balk for a 5-0 advantage.
Marin roped a double to left field, and Acosta drove in two more runs with a single to center – scoring Kelly and Marin – Elko extending to a 7-0 lead.
Junior Jaden Aquino made South Tahoe’s second and final hit of the contest in the top of the fourth – a one-out base knock to shortstop – but the Indians ended the inning with a 4-1 double play when Acosta fielded a grounder and tagged the lead runner, firing to Kelly for the third out.
Martinez doubled to left field in the bottom half and scored from an RBI single to left by Kelly for an 8-0 lead, and the Vikings went three-up, three-down in the top of the fifth on a pair of groundouts to Marin and a strikeout by Tiner.
Tiner opened the top of the sixth with consecutive punchouts, a fly out to deep left-center field ending the inning with a running catch by Jones over his shoulder on the warning track.
In the bottom of the sixth, Tiner smashed his second double to the gap in left-center.
McIntosh slid around a tag and stole third base, scoring the final run of the game on a groundout RBI by Kelly.
Despite a one-out error at shortstop with a high throw to first base, Elko closed the show in the top of the seventh with a groundout to Marin and a fly out to Jones.
The Indians improved to 4-0 with a 9-0 shutout victory in their home opener.
Acosta went a perfect 3-for-3 with a double and tied for the team high with three RBIs, Kelly also driving in three runs and batting 1-for-2.
Martinez hit 2-for-4 with a double and a triple for one RBI – scoring a team-best three times – and each of Tiner’s two hits (2-for-4) went for doubles, driving in one run.
Marin finished 2-for-3 with a double and scored two runs, Jones going 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Senior Christian Quintana (1-for-2) tallied the Indians’ other hit for a single.
Jones and McIntosh each stole two bases, Marin swiping one.
On the hill, Tiner needed just 80 pitches and allowed no runs on two hits with four Ks and no walks over seven innings.
SOUTH TAHOE – 000 000 0 – 022
ELKO – 214 100 1 – 9(13)1
Game Two
After utter domination in the first game of the twin bill, the Indians needed to dig deep in game two – coming from six runs down – walking off in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 9-8 win.
Senior Cameron Johnson led off the top of the first and reached on a bunt toward third base, but the Indians retired the next-three batters – including a strikeout by senior pitcher Brycen Kelly.
Elko managed just one baserunner in the bottom half – senior Carter Alvarado drawing a walk – the Indians hitting into three groundouts.
Kelly struck out the first batter in the top of the second and escaped a two-out walk when he fielded a groundball for the third out.
The Indians went down one-two-three in the bottom of the second, Aquino ending the frame with a punchout.
Things went south for Elko in the top of the third, South Tahoe looking up.
Freshman Andrew Lehmann led off and reached with an error on a fly ball in left field, Johnson singled to right field and a bunt by Kevin Lehmann loaded the bases.
Andrew Lehmann scored the first run on a base knock by Aquino through the right side, and sophomore Eric Vasser ripped a two-run double to right – driving in Johnson and Kevin Lehmann – an error on the mound allowing a senior courtesy runner Skylar Bledsoe a free run.
Vasser and Cameron Lehmann rolled around third and went home for a 6-0 lead.
Elko gained a run back in the bottom half, Quintana scoring on an RBI groundout by Alvarado.
Elko retired the Vikings in order in the top of the fourth, but the Indians did not take advantage of two errors in the bottom of the innings – caught stealing once and stranding runners at the corners with a line out.
Cameron Lehmann poked a one-out single in the top of the fifth, but the Indians ended the frame with a 4-6-3 double play – Tiner beginning the turn.
In the bottom half, Jones and Alvarado each went for one-out singles in succession – a fielder’s choice retiring the trail runner.
An error at second base allowed Jones to score, Martinez pulling Elko to within three when he scored on an error at third.
South Tahoe regained a five-run lead with a two-run effort in the top of the sixth.
Senior Aaron Johnson led with a single to center field, junior Travis Lee reached on an error by the pitcher – a sacrifice bunt by Andre Lehmann pushing the runners to second and third.
Another sac bunt by Cameron Johnson drove in Aaron Johnson, and Lee darted home on a passed ball.
In the bottom of the sixth, the game once again became a three-run affair as Acosta pounded a two-RBI triple up the middle – scoring Kelly and Marin.
Needing to make a stand, the Elko defense did just that – despite one-out singles by Cameron Lehmann and senior Connor Long – Acosta catching a popup on the mound and Martinez fielding a groundball at third base.
Following a leadoff groundout in the bottom of the seventh, the Indians were down to their final-two outs.
Martinez reached with an error at first base, advanced to second on a single by Tiner to center field and scored from a base knock by Kelly to right.
The next batter struck out, placing Elko against their final out.
Marin smoked an RBI base knock to left field and advanced to second on the throw, and Acosta was intentionally walked – loading the bases.
Facing a full count, senior pinch hitter Lupe Ortiz drew a game-tying walk – driving in Kelly – the score at 8-8.
Jones stepped to the plate and hit a grounder to short – the ball fielded deep in the base path and a short toss to second base could have sent the contest to extra innings – but the decision was to try to throw to first.
Speed kills.
Jones easily beat the play at the bag, Marin stamping the game-winning, walk-off run for a 9-8 victory.
Acosta (1-for-3) led the Indians with two RBIs on his triple, and Jones (2-for-5) drove in the winning run by Marin – who tied Martinez and Kelly for the team high – scoring two runs.
Marin finished 1-for-4 with an RBI – his knock in the seventh extending the game – and Kelly went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Alvarado also hit 1-for-3 with an RBI, and Ortiz’s baes-loaded walk drove in a run and tied the contest.
Over five innings of work, Kelly allowed eight runs (five earned) one eight hits with two Ks and a pair of walks.
In relief, junior Cutler Macias allowed one hit over one inning – Acosta giving up two knocks in one frame.
SOUTH TAHOE – 006 002 0 – 8(11)6
ELKO – 001 022 4 – 984
Up Next
The Indians will close the three-game series at 10 a.m. Saturday, at Upper Kump Field.
*Elko's initially-planned home openers against North Valleys have been rescheduled, the three-game series opening with a 2 p.m. pitch Monday and closing with a 10 a.m. and noon doubleheader Tuesday, at Upper Kump.
