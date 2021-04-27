Elko softball loses 11-5 in both games of DH

WINNEMUCCA — The Elko softball team never found any traction in its Saturday doubleheader at Lowry, losing both games by matching scores of 11-5.
The Lady Indians were swept in the three-game series, the twin-bill losses following a 7-5 defeat in the series opener on Wednesday, April 21, in Elko.
Game One of DH
Despite the lopsided loss, Elko actually began the game on a high note.
In the top of the first inning, the Lady Indians scored three runs.
Senior Lexi Schweer led off with a double to left field, senior Hayley Rodriguez was hit by a pitch and an error on a groundball to first base by freshman Alea Benitez allowed Schweer to score the first run.
Benitez stole second base, but she was out on a fielder’s choice groundball to short by fellow freshman Ella Rainwater.
However, Rodriguez scored on the play for a 2-0 advantage.
Senior Kaitlyn Parker followed with an RBI double to right field — driving in Rainwater — opening a 3-0 lead.
Lowry gained a run back in the home half, an error at shortstop from a groundball by junior Natalia Zepeda allowing freshman Isabella Zepeda to roll home.
The Lady Indians escaped a bases-loaded jam with consecutive strikeouts by Rainwater.
In the top of the second, Schweer ripped her second double of the game — starting a rally with two outs — and an error at short from a grounder by Rodriguez gave Schweer a free stroll back across the plate.
The Lady Buckaroos got crooked in the bottom half, scoring four runs.
With the bases loaded and two outs, Lowry cashed in — a triple by junior Kenzi Dowd-Smith sending in freshman Savannah Stoker and Isabella Zepeda.
On the next at-bat, a line-drive single to center by junior Bailey Hayes drove in Dowd-Smith for a 5-4 lead.
The advantage swelled to 9-4 in the bottom of the third.
Lowry woke up the bats and smoked extra-base knocks, sending back-to-back homers.
Stoker hammered a line drive over the wall in right field for a two-run shot, and Isabella Zepeda blasted a solo deep fly over the fence in center on the next AB for an 8-4 cushion.
With two outs, the streak continued as Dowd-Smith came back up and smacked an RBI triple to right field — Natalia Zepeda extending the lead to five at 9-4.
In the home half of the fourth, the Lady Bucks took a six-run advantage on an RBI base knock to left field by Isabella Zepeda — scoring Stoker.
Lowry plated its final run in the bottom of the sixth, an error at short allowing freshman Hayden Case to score.
Needing seven runs for force extra innings, the Lady Indians put up one run in the top of the seventh.
With two away, Rodriguez tagged a triple to deep center and scored on an error by the centerfielder for an inside-the-park homer.
A 6-4 groundout ended the contest, Lowry opening the doubleheader with an 11-5 victory.
Game Two of DH
The Lady Indians made another positive start in the second game of the day, plating two runs in the top of the first.
Rodriguez led off with a single and advanced to third on a double by Benitez to center field.
With one out, Rainwater lined a single to left and scored Rodriguez.
Elko pulled a double steal, Rainwater thrown out at second base but Benitez rolled home for a 2-0 lead.
The Lady Indians allowed just one baserunner on a walk in the home half, but Elko stranded two runners in the top of the second — junior Vanessa Benavides poking a one-out double up the middle and senior Lia Bacon drawing a two-out walk — ending the frame with a popup to right field.
The Lady Bucks tied the game in the home half with a pair of runs.
Dowd-Smith reached on a leadoff dropped-third strike and took second base on a wild pitch, scoring on a one-out single to right field by senior Alexus Gomez.
Following a strikeout by senior pitcher Rylee Ferguson, Gomez advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on another wild pitch.
In the top of the third, Elko got loose with two outs.
Senior Emery Lesbo doubled on a hard groundball to left field and scored both Schweer and Rainwater, and the Lady Indians took a 5-2 advantage on an RBI double to center by Benavides that crossed junior Hadlee Ratliff.
Unfortunately, the Lady Indians would go scoreless down the stretch — putting zeros on the board in four-consecutive innings.
Conversely, the Lady Bucks went off — plating the final nine runs of the contest.
Lowry exploded for eight runs in the bottom of the third and added an insurance run on a solo homer by Stoker in the home half of the fifth, rolling to an 11-5 victory.
With the sweep, the Lady Bucks improved to 5-1 on the season — dropping Elko from 3-0 to 3-3 on the year.
Up Next
The Lady Indians will look to rebound against the Lady Greenwave (2-4) at 3 p.m. Wednesday, in Fallon.