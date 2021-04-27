Elko softball loses 11-5 in both games of DH

In the top of the second, Schweer ripped her second double of the game — starting a rally with two outs — and an error at short from a grounder by Rodriguez gave Schweer a free stroll back across the plate.

The Lady Buckaroos got crooked in the bottom half, scoring four runs.

With the bases loaded and two outs, Lowry cashed in — a triple by junior Kenzi Dowd-Smith sending in freshman Savannah Stoker and Isabella Zepeda.

On the next at-bat, a line-drive single to center by junior Bailey Hayes drove in Dowd-Smith for a 5-4 lead.

The advantage swelled to 9-4 in the bottom of the third.

Lowry woke up the bats and smoked extra-base knocks, sending back-to-back homers.

Stoker hammered a line drive over the wall in right field for a two-run shot, and Isabella Zepeda blasted a solo deep fly over the fence in center on the next AB for an 8-4 cushion.

With two outs, the streak continued as Dowd-Smith came back up and smacked an RBI triple to right field — Natalia Zepeda extending the lead to five at 9-4.

In the home half of the fourth, the Lady Bucks took a six-run advantage on an RBI base knock to left field by Isabella Zepeda — scoring Stoker.

