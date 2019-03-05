ELKO – For several years, the Elko softball team was young – including a number of athletes who will now enter their fourth seasons with the varsity program.
Despite experienced leaders, the Lady Indians have managed to combine youth with the elder statesmen – combining young players with upper classmen – Elko’s 15-girl roster consisting of five seniors, five juniors, four sophomores and a freshman.
“I think this is the deepest team I have coached since I started,” said Elko coach Karen Hoem. “We have a lot of versatility and girls who can play at multiple spots.”
Four of Elko’s five seniors have played varsity ball since they were ninth-graders, the pack led by 2018 1st-Team All-League and 2nd-Team All-State selection Kaitlyn Rizo.
She led Elko’s roster with a .489 batting average – the fifth-best clip in the 3A North – also topping the team and ranking fifth in the league with 45 RBIs.
Rizo’s 17 doubles finished second in the 3A North behind Lowry’s Kyllie Sappington’s 21 two-baggers.
She tied for the team high with two triples.
With five deep shots over the fences, Rizo finished tied for eighth in the league in home runs.
She did not have near as many at-bats as several of the league leaders; notching 44 hits in 90 ABs.
She ranked fifth in the 3A North with a .589 on-base percentage, aided by aided by 16 walks and six hit-by-pitches.
Her .888 slugging percentage placed seventh in the league.
Rizo tied for ninth in the league with 40 runs scored.
With nine stolen bases, Rizo finished just outside the top-10, tying for 11th place in swipes.
While she did incredibly well with her bat, Rizo’s defense also enabled the Lady Indians to get through the regular-season gauntlet of three-game stretches against state champion Fallon, runner-up Lowry and defending state champion Fernley without a mercy-rule loss for the first time in several years.
Primarily playing at catcher – sprinkling in some time in left field – Rizo committed just four errors on the season and finished tied for fifth in the league with a .969 fielding percentage.
She posted two five-RBI ballgames for the Lady Indians, hitting 2-for-4 with a double and a triple on April 13, 2018, against Sparks, and going 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles on April 28, 2018, versus Truckee.
The Lady Indians also welcome back four-year shortstop Jacqueline Pete after a 2nd-Team All-North honor during her junior season.
Often hitting back-to-back with Rizo in Elko’s lineup, Pete provided the Lady Indians with a formidable one-two punch.
She finished second on the team and seventh in the league with a .483 batting average.
Her 12 doubles tied for seventh in the league, and her two triples tied her with Rizo and Fallon’s Caitlyn Welch for eighth in the 3A North.
With four home runs, Pete tied for 10th in the league.
She finished ninth in the league with an .804 slugging percentage, tying for ninth with 39 RBIs.
She drew 16 walks and was hit by two pitches, closing with a .550 on-base percentage.
On March 30, 2018, at South Tahoe, Pete drove in a video-game eight runs and finished 3-for-3 with two doubles, adding a five-RBI effort with a home run and a triple on March 31, 2018, against the Lady Vikings – two games accounting for one-third of her season’s worth of RBIs.
Pete finished second on Elko’s roster with six stolen bases.
After a solid sophomore campaign in her first year of varsity ball, the Lady Indians regain the pitching of 2nd-Team All-League stuff of now-junior Breanna Whitted.
She dealt her way into a tie for third place with 11 wins – matching the number of Ws on the mound by the league MVP, Fernley’s McKenna Montgomery.
Whitted tossed 103 innings for the Lady Indians, leading the team by 64-1/3 frames compared to the next-closest arm.
Her 5.10 ERA ranked fifth in the 3A North and second-best among sophomores.
She struck out 63 batters against 39 walks, finishing sixth in the league in punchouts.
On April 24, 2018, Whitted struck out a season-high 10 batters in Spring Creek, allowing one run on three hits over seven innings in a complete-game victory.
She struck out five or more hitters in four ballgames and limited her opponents to a .300 batting average for the season.
With her bat, Whitted hit .319 with 10 RBIs and a double in 47 at-bats.
On March 31, 2018, at South Tahoe, she drove in three runs and hit a double.
Elko will be without graduated second baseman Mollie Gallagher, who played her best softball in her final season with the Lady Indians – earning an honorable mention for the 3A North awards.
She hit .394 in her final season, driving in 18 runs and hitting six doubles.
Gallagher’s speed enabled her to steal a league-best 26 bases – swiping five more bags than the second-best number in the league – seven steals ahead of third place and a full-11 bases better than fourth.
She fielded the ball at a .900 percentage and turned four double plays.
Despite only playing about one-third of the season after being called up from the junior varsity, pitcher Rylee Ferguson turned some heads with her potential as a freshman.
She showed the Lady Indians she has the potential to become a fearsome pitcher with the correct coaching and dedication to perfecting her craft.
Ferguson has tremendous amounts of arm ability.
Standing at 6-foot-plus, Ferguson could become a physically-intimidating force.
In 27 innings, she allowed 12-earned runs on 28 hits for a 3.11 ERA, which would have tied for the third-best ERA in the league, qualifying pitchers needing to throw a minimum of 46-2/3 frames to be eligible.
Ferguson struck out 26 batters against 15 walks.
The Lady Indians will also benefit from the return of junior Caresse Basaraba and her athleticism and competitive nature, Elko nullified of her presence with a torn ACL while catching a fly ball against Lowry on April 9, 2018, at Newton Field.
In just 12 games, she hit .440 with a double and drove in eight runs, scoring nine of her own – stealing two bases.
Now-junior Madi Murray showed plenty of pop as a sophomore, adding another long-ball weapon to Elko’s roster to pair with the deep-shot damage of Rizo and Pete.
Murray blasted three home runs and batted .333 – adding a double – placing third on the roster with 25 RBIs, finishing behind only Rizo and Pete in yard jobs and runs driven in.
Elko graduated Riley Harris, who ranked third on the team with eight doubles and tied for fourth with 18 RBIs – batting .294 for the season.
She and Pete tied for the team high in double plays, each turning five.
Now-senior Lauryn Guenin is back to control center field, hitting .293 with a double and 17 runs driven in during her junior year – also stealing five bases.
Guenin led the Lady Indians’ outfielders with 25 putouts and six assists.
Often playing a utility role, Dariahn Primeaux hit .278 as a sophomore.
Emery Lesbo showed potential both with her bat, in the field and behind the plate for the Lady Indians during her freshman campaign – batting .241 with eight RBIs, two doubles and triple – likely spending the bulk of her sophomore season in right field.
She fielded the ball at a .913 clip – the third-best mark on the roster – in 23 total chances with 19 putouts, two assists and two errors.
The person Elko would love to get back on track is senior first baseman Kenzie Ratliff, who battled back from a shoulder surgery prior to her junior season.
A four-year varsity player, she hit .338 with 12 RBIs – adding a double and a home run – as a sophomore.
The injury and rehab from surgery plagued her last season, batting .171 with four doubles – many of her knocks coming in crucial spots, however, driving in 13 runs on 12 hits.
She had another surgery over the summer but seems to be recovering well and should be near full strength as the season progresses.
To replace Gallagher, Hoem expects junior Mary-Tessa Slater and senior Avery Jorgenson to step in at second base.
As a sophomore, Slater was used primarily as a pinch runner – stealing two bases – Jorgenson not playing as a junior, her last action coming in her sophomore year as a pitcher.
Newcomers
Hoem expects solid contributions from sophomore Lexi Schweer – who can play a variety of middle-infield positions.
“Lexi can play anywhere in the infield, and she is a worker,” Hoem said.
Sophomore Shyanne Wedlund impressed Hoem in the offseason, saying she “saw a lot of great stuff from her in the outfield” and that Wedlund has a “strong arm” but needs to get her bat “to come around.”
Freshman Jersey Tsosie was called up from the junior varsity, giving Whitted and Ferguson an insurance blanket in the pitching rotation.
Season Opener
The Lady Indians will travel to south to warmer weather, playing in a scrimmage on Thursday and opening the Sherm Bennett Memorial Desert Winds Classic at 2 p.m. Friday against Moapa Valley, in Mesquite.
League Opener
Elko will kick off Division 3A North play with a two-game slate versus the Lady Railroaders, first pitch set for 2 p.m. Friday, March 15, in Sparks, the second contest taking place at noon Saturday, March 16.
“I think one of our strengths is that we have minimal drama, the girls mesh well together and we have to ride that positive wave,” Hoem said. “We have to be better offensively and read situations better. Last year, we rarely made back-to-back hits when it counted or with runners on base. We played a lot of teams well, but we have to limit the one bad inning of defense and make plays to get off the field and keep runs off the board.”
