Elko softball survives season opener, 11-8

MESQUITE — A win is a win, but the Elko softball team survived a sloppy performance in its season opener.
On Thursday afternoon, the Lady Indians opened the year with an 11-8 victory against Moapa Valley during the Desert Winds Tournament, in Mesquite.
However, the win was rocky.
Elko’s pitchers hit three batters, walked five, gave up a run on a wild pitch and trotted another score home on a bases-loaded free pass.
In 95 pitches, Elko’s arms tossed more balls than strikes — 49 pitches winding up outside the zone, 46 going across the plate and into the catcher’s glove.
Defensively, the Lady Indians committed four errors in three innings.
Moapa Valley’s leadoff hitter reached on an error at shortstop, Elko gave up a walk and then hit a batter to load the bases.
The first out was recorded on a punchout by junior Rylee Ferguson, but a hit-by-pitch — the second of the frame — allowed sophomore Ellie Cornwall a free run.
Freshman Delaney Graham crossed on an RBI single by sophomore Terra Evans, but Elko senior left fielder Caresse Basaraba struck down another run with a throw to the plate to junior catcher Lexi Schweer.
A strikeout by Ferguson ended the threat of further damage, but the Lady Indians trailed 2-0.
In the bottom half, Elko got even and then some — both benefiting from errors by the Lady Pirates and smacking the ball.
Basaraba led off with a walk, junior Lia Bacon was hit by a pitch and the bases were loaded with a single by junior Emery Lesbo.
A walk to Schweer granted a free stroll home to Basaraba, and Bacon scored on an error at shortstop — tying the game 2-2.
With one gone, the Lady Indians took the lead on a groundout RBI by junior Kaitlyn Parker — driving in Lesbo.
Elko went up 5-2 with a two-run error on a fly ball to left field — scoring Schweer and senior Madi Murray — and the lead went to 6-2 on a line-drive single by Ferguson that sent in senior Kaitlyn Walton.
Back through the lineup, Basaraba smacked a double to left field.
Bacon was hit by a pitch for the second time, and Lesbo took advantage — ripping a two-run double to left — driving in junior Hayley Rodriguez and Basaraba, capping an eight-run eruption.
Taketh, giveth back.
The Lady Pirates tied the score in the top of the second with a six-run burst.
Junior Madi Fairchild scored on a wild pitch, and senior Kaitlyn Anderson rolled home on an RBI single up the middle by junior Makenzie Staheli.
Consecutive walks — the second with the bases loaded — allowed Graham to score and a two-run-error in right field sent Staheli and Cornwall around, making the score 8-7.
With the bases cranked, an HBP sent in Evans — all knotted at 8-apiece — but a strikeout by pitcher Abagail Whitted maintained the tie.
In the bottom of the second, Elko regained the high side when Murray darted back to the dish on a passes ball with two away.
Whitted and the Lady Indians settled in for a one-two-three defensive effort in the top of the third; Moapa Valley grounding into a 1-3 out, falling victim to Whtitted’s second K and flying out to Basaraba in left.
Lesbo pushed Elko to a two-run lead with a single up the gut and drove in Basaraba, and junior Shyanne Wedlund tallied the last run of the contest on an RBI groundout by Schweer.
A flyout ended the ballgame on the time limit, and the Lady Indians overcame some early-season jitters for an 11-8 win.
Moapa Valley pitching: Fairchild 1 IP 4 H 8 R 1 ER 2 BB 2 K, Bennett 2 IP 1 H 3 R 1 ER 2 BB 1 K.
Elko pitching: Ferguson 1-2/3 IP 3 H 8 R 1 ER 4 BB 4 K, Whitted 1-1/3 IP 0 H 0 R 0 ER 1 BB 2 K.
Moapa Valley batting: Evans 1-1, Fairchild 1-1, Staheli 1-3.
Elko batting: Lesbo 3-3, Basaraba 1-1, Ferguson 1-1.
MOAPA VALLEY — 260 — 8 3 3
ELKO — 812 — (11) 5 4
Up Next
The Lady Indians (1-0) will face Beaver (Utah) at 2 p.m. Friday.