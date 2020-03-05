Elko softball survives season opener, 11-8

A strikeout by Ferguson ended the threat of further damage, but the Lady Indians trailed 2-0.

In the bottom half, Elko got even and then some — both benefiting from errors by the Lady Pirates and smacking the ball.

Basaraba led off with a walk, junior Lia Bacon was hit by a pitch and the bases were loaded with a single by junior Emery Lesbo.

A walk to Schweer granted a free stroll home to Basaraba, and Bacon scored on an error at shortstop — tying the game 2-2.

With one gone, the Lady Indians took the lead on a groundout RBI by junior Kaitlyn Parker — driving in Lesbo.

Elko went up 5-2 with a two-run error on a fly ball to left field — scoring Schweer and senior Madi Murray — and the lead went to 6-2 on a line-drive single by Ferguson that sent in senior Kaitlyn Walton.

Back through the lineup, Basaraba smacked a double to left field.

Bacon was hit by a pitch for the second time, and Lesbo took advantage — ripping a two-run double to left — driving in junior Hayley Rodriguez and Basaraba, capping an eight-run eruption.

Taketh, giveth back.