Elko splits 4th, wins 4th at tourneys

TRUCKEE, California — Playing in the third set of Division 3A North back-to-back golf tournaments, the Elko girls golf team put together a pair of fourths — placing fourth on Monday, in Carson City, during Dayton’s tournament and following with a fourth-place split on Tuesday, at Truckee.
Truckee Tournament
Douglas continued its run of victories — winning its fifth-straight event — carding a team score of 369 on Tuesday, at Ponderosa Golf Course, in Truckee, California.
Truckee finished second for the second-consecutive day, posting a 395 in its home tournament, Lowry rounding out the top-three with a collective round of 395.
Elko split fourth place with a team card of 449, Fallon tying the Lady Indians with a 449 of its own.
Spring Creek finished sixth with a team total of 474, holding off the seventh and eighth-place teams of Fernley and South Tahoe — which each shot 476s.
Dayton closed out the nine-team field with a round of 592.
Truckee senior Ryan Flynn cruised to a 14-stroke victory — winning each of the first-six league events — posting a round of 73.
Second place went to Douglas’ Abby Miller, who led her team with a sub-90 score of 87.
Lowry freshman Katie Cassinelli rounded out the medalists with a third-place 91.
Behind Miller’s lead, the Lady Tigers gained a fourth-place from the clubs of Mackenzie Willis — the qualifying totals closed out by the matching 95s from Abby Detsch and Giana Zinke.
Fallon’s Lainee Reed tied Detsch and Zinke — splitting fifth, sixth and seventh —leading the Lady Greenwave with a 95 of her own.
Lowry senior Bailey Hayes took eighth place and finished with the Lady Buckaroos’ second-best round with a 96, and North Valleys’ Kayli Reilley notched a 98 for ninth place.
The Lady Bucks’ third-best score was carded by sophomore Piper Nichols, who closed out the top-10 with a sub-100 round of 99.
Locally, Spring Creek senior Holland Miller led the way with a 102 — Elko senior Julianna Lozano-Jimenez pacing the Lady Indians with a 109.
Sophomore Katharine Winer gave Elko its second-best score and went to the clubhouse with a 111, followed by a 114 from senior Myla Negrete and a 115 by junior Madison Stewart-Preston — closing the Lady Indians’ top-four scoring.
In a non-qualifying total, junior Megan Dwyer finished with a 117.
Junior Gabriella Peracchi did not finish the round.
For the Lady Spartans, their second-best round was a 120 posted by sophomore Hazel Zastrow, sophomore Stacia Lydon was a stroke behind with a 121 and Spring Creek’s qualifying scoring was capped with a 131 by senior Elexia Mauer.
With a non-qualifying 145, junior Leona Sharp closed out the Lady Spartans’ roster.
Dayton Tournament
The Dayton tournament was held Monday, at Empire Ranch Golf Course, in Carson City.
Douglas posted a score that no team in the 3A North field was going to threaten, despite a season low from the second and third-place programs.
The Lady Tigers notched a remarkable collective team score of 358, opening a 13-stroke lead over second-place Truckee (371) — which set its season-low round by 20 strokes — and third-place Lowry also carded its season-best tally by 20 strokes as well with a 374.
Elko took fourth place but was 59 strokes out of third with a team total of 433, fending off the fifth-place 441 from South Tahoe by eight strokes.
Fernley posted a team score of 445 for sixth place, and Spring Creek dropped to seventh place with a team total of 468.
The eight-team field was capped by a 598 by Dayton.
Individually, Flynn rolled to her fifth win in five tries — lighting up the Empire Ranch leaderboard with a season-best round of 68.
For Lowry, Cassinelli took second and was 12 strokes off the lead with a career-low 80, Douglas’ Detsch rounding out the medalists with a third-place 88.
The Lady Tigers did their damage with a three-player streak, continued by fourth and fifth-place splits on matching cards of 89 from Miller and Willis.
Fallon’s Reed was sixth was a smooth round of 90, Lowry’s Nichols following in seventh with a 91.
The team scoring for Douglas was capped by an eight-place 92 from the clubs of Zinke, and Hayes posted Lowry’s third-best round with a 93 for ninth place.
In a non-qualifying total, Douglas’ Frisby tied for 10th place with North Valleys’ Reilley on matching 96s.
Locally, Lozano-Jimenez out together the best round — hitting the century mark on the nose — and Spring Creek’s team was paced by identical scores of 105 from both Zastrow and Miller, Zastrow setting a personal best.
Elko’s second-best round was a 107 set by Peracchi, and Stewart-Preston carded the Lady Indians’ third-best score with a 109 — the qualifying totals capped by a career-best 117 on consecutive days from Dwyer.
The roster was closed out with a 125 by Negrete and a 128 from Winer.
Spring Creek’s top-four scoring was finished by a 128 from Mauer and a 130 from Lydon.