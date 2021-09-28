Elko splits 4th, wins 4th at tourneys

For the Lady Spartans, their second-best round was a 120 posted by sophomore Hazel Zastrow, sophomore Stacia Lydon was a stroke behind with a 121 and Spring Creek’s qualifying scoring was capped with a 131 by senior Elexia Mauer.

With a non-qualifying 145, junior Leona Sharp closed out the Lady Spartans’ roster.

Dayton Tournament

The Dayton tournament was held Monday, at Empire Ranch Golf Course, in Carson City.

Douglas posted a score that no team in the 3A North field was going to threaten, despite a season low from the second and third-place programs.

The Lady Tigers notched a remarkable collective team score of 358, opening a 13-stroke lead over second-place Truckee (371) — which set its season-low round by 20 strokes — and third-place Lowry also carded its season-best tally by 20 strokes as well with a 374.

Elko took fourth place but was 59 strokes out of third with a team total of 433, fending off the fifth-place 441 from South Tahoe by eight strokes.

Fernley posted a team score of 445 for sixth place, and Spring Creek dropped to seventh place with a team total of 468.

The eight-team field was capped by a 598 by Dayton.