Elko splits home openers

ELKO — Elko had a mixed bag of results in its home-opening baseball games.

On Friday, the Indians dropped a rare game to Sparks by a tally of 9-7 — losing to the Railroaders for the first time in seven years — but they bounced back Saturday with an 11-1 domination of Wooster in five innings.

Versus Sparks

The Railroaders took the lead early with a run in the top of the first inning and added five more in the away half of the third.

Elko started slowly but put up four runs in the bottom of the third inning — trimming the deficit to two at 6-4 — and inched nearer with a 2-1 advantage in the fifth frame.

But, baserunning decisions proved costly — getting picked off at second base in the fifth (which would have been the tying run after a single) and getting thrown out at third with two outs in the sixth with the runner already in scoring position.

Sparks grabbed a two-run lead with a run in the top of the sixth and went up three with another score in the seventh.

The Indians challenged with a run in the home half of the seventh but grounded out to the pitcher with two out and two on to end the game.

Senior Trae Still led Elko with a 3-for-3 day at the dish — scoring two runs — and sophomore Preston Chamberlin went 2-for-3 with an RBI and scored two runs.

Junior Alex Salaz topped the roster with three RBI — all coming on an inside-the-park homer — and scored twice, finishing 1-for-3.

Senior Kason Lesbo also hit 1-for-3 and drove in a run, and junior Alex Luna batted 1-for-4 with two RBI — junior Craig Slater going 1-for-4 with a run scored.

Seniors Blaze Jones and Spenser Jones each hit 1-for-4.

Junior courtesy runner Justus Nielsen stole a base.

On the mound, Salaz took the loss — allowing six runs (three earned) on four hits with three strikeouts and three walks over 2-2/3 innings.

In relief, sophomore Gabe Correa gave up one-unearned run on one hit with three Ks versus two free passes in 2-1/3.

Lesbo allowed two runs — one earned — on three hits with a punchout and no walks across two frames.

SPARKS 105 011 1 — 986

ELKO 004 020 1 — 7(11)6

Versus Wooster

On Saturday, the Indians never trailed — taking a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

The Colts tied the contest with a run in the away half of the third, but Elko rallied and rolled on — putting five runs on the board in the bottom half.

The Indians added another run in the fourth and four more in the fifth, walking off with an 11-1 victory due to the mercy rule.

Slater hit 2-for-3 with a triple, drove in a run and scored another — sophomore Cael Sellers also tallying multiple knocks and going 2-for-4, scoring three runs and driving in one.

Still went 1-for-2 with two RBI and a run, and sophomore Derrick Jacobo — called up to the varsity from the JV — finished 1-for-2 and tied for the game high with three runs scored.

Both Blaze Jones and Lesbo batted 1-for-3 and scored a run, Salaz was 1-for-3 with an RBI and Chamberlin hit 1-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored.

On the bases, Salaz, Slater and Jacobo stole one bag apiece.

Luna earned the complete-game win on the mound, allowing one run on two hits with five Ks and four walks over five frames.

WOOSTER 001 00 — 125

ELKO 105 14 — (11)(10)0

Up Next

The Indians (2-8 overall) will open 3A North-East plat at home, hosting Lowry (3-7 overall) for a three-game series at 3 p.m. Friday and an 11 a.m. Saturday doubleheader.

