SPRING CREEK — One thing was apparent in Friday’s girls soccer match, the visiting Elko Lady Indians and the hosting Spring Creek Lady Spartans are pretty evenly matched.
Entering the contest tied in the league standings, it was only fitting for the contest to end as a scoreless draw.
In the early portion of the first half, Spring Creek found the better of the field position — the Lady Spartans possessing more frequently and winning the majority of the balls out of the air in the midfield.
In the sixth minute, Spring Creek senior Kattalin Lopategui took a direct kick that was saved by Elko junior goalie Elayna Orr.
In the 12th minute, Elko began to change the field position — passing with better accuracy and making better first touches — leading to a shot for freshman Peyton Jacaway that saved by junior goalie Betsy Fellows.
For much of the first half, the action was back-and-forth — give-and-take — neither team mounting a lot of serious threats, the game playing out between the 18-yard boxes and near midfield.
Senior Dariahn Primeaux found a look from distance for the Lady Indians, but the ball sailed long and wide to the left.
On the other end, Orr came forward for a scoop as Spring Creek junior Ashton Moon bared down from a long pass.
Junior Lydia Binger tagged a shot for the Lady Spartans, the attempt winding up long and wide-right.
As was the case with Orr, Fellows also advanced from the frame and snagged a ball off the grass as Elko made a charge to toward the box.
Passes from both teams were often struck with too much force, the ball beating potential runs down the pitch.
Jacaway tagged another shot for Elko, Fellows on the stuff for Spring Creek.
Fellows made another nice grab after a solid deflection by Binger on an Elko shot, and senior sweeper Olivia Smales got back in transition for the Lady Indians and made a great play against a promising-looking attack down the right side of the field.
Toward the end of the half, senior Libby Murphy booted a kick for the Lady Spartans — Orr making the save — a direct kick flying high and long to close the first 40 minutes.
At the break, Elko and Spring Creek found themselves deadlocked in a scoreless fight.
Opening the second half, sophomore Shyann Lamb drilled a long shot for the Lady Spartans from the right wing — the ball sailing over the crossbar.
One of the closest either team came from scoring happened immediately after, Jacaway dribbling down the middle of the field and smoking a low-liner — Fellows diving for a stop to her right.
The ball momentarily bounced free, Elko’s follow not in time to hit a rebound before Fellows recollected the rock.
Swapping sides, another near goal could have changed the outcome.
From a throw-in, junior Chloe Zuraff found room to operate in the middle — turning her shoulders and hitting a shot along the ground that missed to the left.
The Lady Spartans kept possession on the end of their choice for the next-few minutes, coming close to adding another go-ahead score.
Multiple deflections occurred in the box as Elko did not clear the ball, Spring Creek regaining opportunities — unable to knock anything home.
As the Lady Indians flipped the field down the right side Lamb recovered and made a nice defensive play along the sideline.
Elko freshman Avery Beatty lifted a shot high and wide to the right.
Elko was awarded a direct kick, Beatty taking the boot — sending an on-point pass — the Lady Indians a step slow of heading the ball into the frame.
Orr made another save on the other end for Elko, coming off a clean look for Spring Creek.
Primeaux fired a long attempt on the other side, the ball missing high and wide to the right.
After a change of possession, Spring Creek created a push down the left side of the field by Lopategui — who crossed a picture-perfect pass into the box.
Spring Creek was slow to the ball, which sailed to the weak side without harm.
Elko was then called for a handball between the 18-yard box and midfield, Lopategui drilling a line drive from the center toward the middle of the posts.
Orr never had to move much, collecting the shot firmly.
The Lady Indians nearly left Spring Creek with a 1-0 win, Beatty finding a late look and striking a good-looking shot.
The ball barely missed wide left and slightly high.
Primeaux launched the last true attempt of the contest, the ball saved by Fellows.
After 80 minutes, the Lady Indians and Lady Spartans were each forced to settle for a point — coming on a 0-0 tie.
Up Next
The Lady Spartans (4-2-3 in league) will play at 4 p.m. Friday, in Sparks, wrapping up the road trip with a noon Saturday date at Incline.
Elko — in reverse order — will open their roadie with a 4 p.m. Friday match versus the Lady Highlanders, finishing with a noon Saturday game against the Lady Railroaders.
