ELKO – As is the case with the baseball teams, both of Elko’s and Spring Creek softball teams will be represented in the Division 3A North regional tournament.
Their paths to the postseason, however, were much different.
Elko locked up a spot in the regional tourney early in the season – albeit their position unknown until the very end – Spring Creek’s berth to the playoffs coming down to the wire.
The Lady Indians wound up with the No. 4 seed and will launch the first offering of the tourney at 9 a.m. Thursday against No. 5 Dayton, at Newton Field.
No. 6 Spring Creek will hit first in the second contest against No. 3 and defending state champion Fallon.
No. 4 Elko
The Lady Indians finished the regular season with a 13-5 record in league play – tying Fallon (13-5) – but the NIAA universal tiebreaker went to the Lady Greenwave.
After the head-to-head matchups resulted in a split, the second step awards one point to each tied team for every win in league play by their defeated opponents.
Elko gained a huge surge with a 7-6 victory Friday over then unbeaten and No. 1 Fernley (17-1 in league) on a three-run, walk-off homer by senior Kaitlyn Rizo in the bottom of the seventh inning – a frame in which the Lady Indians scored five runs and overcome a 6-2 deficit.
However, the Lady Wave finished the tiebreaker with 86 points – Elko tallying 85 – the difference ultimately coming down to Fallon beating Dayton (11-7 in league) twice and earning a split against No. 2 Lowry (15-3 in league).
The Lady Indians went 1-1 against Dayton and were swept by the Lady Buckaroos.
Against the Lady Dust Devils, Elko’s regular-season meetings were a tale of two stories.
The Lady Indians posted enough offense in the opener, allowed just three hits and played error-free defense for a 4-1 victory.
In the second ballgame, Elko’s offense dropped from eight hits and four runs to one hit and no runs in a 14-0 shutout loss – Dayton exploding from three knocks and one run to 11 hits and 14 scores.
Dayton leaders
- Batting average: Junior Julie Rogacs (.471)
- RBI: Rogacs (35)
- Runs scored: Junior Marissa Hein (40)
- Doubles: Hein (12)
- Triples: Junior Tamia Powell (4)
- Home runs: Rogacs (8)
- Stolen bases: Junior Amanda Woitas (14)
- Wins: Senior Caleigh Onstott (4)
- Earned-run average: Woitas (2.90)
- Strikeouts: Onstott (50)
Elko leaders
- Batting average: Senior Jacqueline Pete (.453)
- RBI: Rizo (24)
- Runs scored: Senior Lauryn Guenin (26)
- Doubles: Rizo (7)
- Triples: Pete, Rizo and senior Kenzie Ratliff (3 each)
- Home runs: Pete (5)
- Stolen bases: Junior Madi Murray (7)
- Wins: Junior Breanna Whitted (8)
- ERA: Sophomore Rylee Ferguson (4.79)
- Strikeouts: Whitted (60)
No. 6 Spring Creek
The Lady Spartans needed until the final day of the regular season to etch their names into the field of the 3A North regional tourney.
Entering the last series of the year with matching 6-10 records, Spring Creek needed a sweep on the road at North Valleys.
A split would not get the job done, as the Lady Panthers possessed a crucial victory over No. 3 Fallon that would have lifted them into the postseason if North Valleys won either or both games against the Lady Spartans.
Thankfully, for Spring Creek – neither win would go to the home team.
The Lady Spartans opened the series with a commanding 17-5 win with a seven-run seventh inning – the season coming down to seven frames of ball.
In the finale, Spring Creek was challenged more closely but plated four of the final-five runs – two in each of the sixth and seventh innings – pulling away for a 15-9 victory and a spot in the regional tournament.
At regionals, No. 6 Spring Creek (8-10 in league) will have to take down an offensive power in No. 3 Fallon (13-5).
In the season series, the Lady Spartans had their moments in each contest, taking a 7-5 lead in bottom of the second inning in home in the opener – only to see the Lady Greenwave erupt for 17 of the games’ final-18 runs in a 22-8 loss.
Spring Creek plated a handful in the bottom of the first in the series finale for a 5-4 advantage, but the Lady Wave once again woke up the bats and benefited from miscues – scoring 17-unanswered runs for a 21-5 win and the sweep.
Fallon leaders
- Batting average: Senior Lorynn Fagg (.506)
- RBI: Sophomore Savana Manha (43)
- Runs scored: Junior Aspen Mori (36)
- Doubles: Fagg (11)
- Triples: Mori (2)
- Home runs: Manha (7)
- Stolen bases: Junior Makenzee Moretto and Fagg (4 each)
- Wins: Junior Ashley Agaman (6)
- ERA: Sophomore Gaby Winkler (3.72)
- Strikeouts: Agaman (57)
Spring Creek leaders
- Batting average: Sophomore Jaycee Freyensee (.533)
- RBI: Freshman Janeigha Stutesman and Freyensee (22 apiece)
- Runs scored: Senior Allie Thompson (33)
- Doubles: Thompson (9)
- Triples: Freyensee, Thompson and Stutesman (2 each)
- Home runs: Freyensee (6)
- Stolen bases: Junior Ashton Moon (12)
- Wins: Junior Shawnee Walters-Haas (8)
- ERA: Walters-Haas (7.95)
- Strikeouts: Walters-Haas (73)
Game times
The Lady Indians will toss the first pitch to Dayton at 9 a.m. Thursday, at Newton Field, the winner advancing to face Fernley at 2 p.m. – the loser playing an elimination contest at 9 a.m. Friday.
Spring Creek will swing the bat at 11:30 a.m. Thursday against Fallon, the victor taking on Lowry at 4:30 p.m. Thursday – the loser competing for a chance to advance through the consolation bracket at 11:30 a.m. Friday.
