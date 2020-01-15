Elko starts slow, pulls away from Spring Creek

After three quarters, Elko led by 30 points with the score at 55-25.

Klekas scored four straight to open the final frame, dropping a pair of free throws and scoring on a backdoor cut with a dime from Zeller.

Holmes avoided a running clock with a three from the right corner for Spring Creek, but Klekas went back to the line and went 1-for-2.

Westwood spun and buried a bank with a jump hook, but senior Zach Hull got the bounce on a pull-up for the Indians.

After a steal, Westwood was fouled and hit a free throw — making another 1-for-2 trip on a separate possession.

Hull went to the floor and flipped to Johnson for an And-1 on the left side and the free throw.

The final bucket of the contest was tallied by Owsley, who made a steal and finished against contact from the right side.

Elko closed out the first half of the league season with an unbeaten mark of 9-0 and improved to 15-1 overall with a 31-point, 65-34 victory.

Klekas dropped a game-high 20 points and hit two 3s, leading a trio of Indians in double digits.