Elko starts slow, pulls away from Spring Creek

SPRING CREEK — The Elko boys basketball team started slowly Wednesday, at Spring Creek, but the Indians were business as usual and took control near the end of the first quarter and never looked back.
The Indians closed out the first half of the Division 3A North with an undefeated record on the heels of a 31-point, 65-34 victory over the Spartans.
After a slow start, the first bucket of the ballgame was notched by Spring Creek senior Devin Holmes with a pull-up jumper from the right side.
Elko’s scoreless drought was broken by a deuce from junior Jake Zeller off the dribble.
The Spartans took a 5-2 lead on a three by senior Kyle Owsley from the right wing, earning an assist from junior Grant Brorby.
The Indians were ice cold to start the ballgame, but senior EJ Alvarez put points on the board the free-throw line.
Alvarez then canned a triple from the left side on a pass from sophomore Michael Klekas, who finished the quarter on a 6-0 run.
Klekas drilled consecutive threes, the first on a feed from sophomore Isaiah Dahl and the second from a defensive board and a pull-up from deep.
Elko closed the quarter on an 11-0 run for a 15-5 lead.
Klekas picked up the second where he left off, scoring on a backdoor cut with a dish from Dahl, who went to the line after an offensive board and smoked two free throws.
Alvarez scored ahead of the pack from a Spring Creek turnover, but senior Reed Westwood scored from a put-back after a steal by junior Sam Tomera for the Spartans.
With a swing pass from Dahl, Alvarez reached double digits on his second three.
Klekas dropped an And-1 from a filthy drive and finish, and Alvarez’s third triple of the half opened a 27-7 lead.
Spring Creek answered with a 6-0 run, starting with a pretty up-fake by sophomore Garrison Bylund and a drive past his defender.
Brorby followed up a miss for a layup, and Bylund added his second deuce of the period.
Dahl crossed over his defender and nailed a finish from the left side on the baseline, and Klekas pushed the floor and spun free for a finger roll on the right side.
Elko regained a 20-point cushion with a steal and dash to the tin by senior Garrett McKinney.
Alvarez went 1-of-2 at the line, and Dahl sank two shots from the stripe.
Westwood notched the final points of the half with a jump stop and floater from the left side.
At the break, the Indians opened a 36-15 lead with a 23-10 run in the second quarter.
Klekas made 1-for-2 at the line to start the third quarter, and Dahl dropped a three for a 40-15 lead.
Klekas swam around a defender and cashed a shot from the key, Westwood hitting a free throw for the Spartans.
Dahl made the defense look silly with a snazzy finish, but Owsley stuck a pull-up J from midrange on the other side.
Westwood dropped a floater from the right side, but Alvarez strung up his fourth three for the Indians and a 47-18 advantage.
Bylund booked a bunny on the left block with a nice pump fake, but the Indians added a pair of free throws by McKinney in return.
Dahl buried consecutive jumpers for Elko, letting defenders fly by with nice ball fakes each time.
For the Spartans, Bylund used a pump fake to free himself for a strong take with an And-1 plus the free throw.
Elko junior Brig Johnson scored from an inbound play with a bank shot from the left side as time dwindled in the period.
After three quarters, Elko led by 30 points with the score at 55-25.
Klekas scored four straight to open the final frame, dropping a pair of free throws and scoring on a backdoor cut with a dime from Zeller.
Holmes avoided a running clock with a three from the right corner for Spring Creek, but Klekas went back to the line and went 1-for-2.
Westwood spun and buried a bank with a jump hook, but senior Zach Hull got the bounce on a pull-up for the Indians.
After a steal, Westwood was fouled and hit a free throw — making another 1-for-2 trip on a separate possession.
Hull went to the floor and flipped to Johnson for an And-1 on the left side and the free throw.
The final bucket of the contest was tallied by Owsley, who made a steal and finished against contact from the right side.
Elko closed out the first half of the league season with an unbeaten mark of 9-0 and improved to 15-1 overall with a 31-point, 65-34 victory.
Klekas dropped a game-high 20 points and hit two 3s, leading a trio of Indians in double digits.
Alvarez buried four 3s and finished with 17 points, Dahl scoring nine of his 15 points in the third quarter.
Westwood paced the Spartans with 11 points, followed by nine points from Bylund and seven from Owsley.
Johnson gave the Indians five points, McKinney tallied four and the offense for Elko was finished with a deuce apiece for Zeller and Hull.
Holmes notched five points for Spring Creek, and Brorby closed out the scoring for the Spartans with a deuce.
ELKO — 13 — 23 — 19 — 10 — 65 Total
SPRING CREEK — 5 — 10 — 10 — 9 — 34 Total
Up Next
The Indians (15-1 overall, 9-0 in league) will play a non-conference contest at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium, hosting Division 4A program Reed in the Hall of Fame Game.
The Spartans (4-13 overall, 3-6 in league) will resume 3A North action versus Dayton at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, in Spring Creek.