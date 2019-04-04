ELKO – The next three weeks will likely shape the Elko baseball team’s season.
The Indians (11-1 in league) are currently in a three-way tie for the No. 1 spot in the Division 3A North, but Elko will face three of the top-four squads in its next-three series – starting the challenging portion of the schedule at 2 p.m. Friday, in Fallon.
The Greenwave (10-2 in league) swept their first-three opponents – Sparks, Fernley and Dayton – before falling twice in three tries versus defending state champion Truckee (11-1 in league).
Fallon handed the Wolverines their lone loss in league play by a final score of 10-6 in the series opener, dropping the doubleheader contests by scores of 2-1 and 5-0.
Senior Brendan Larsen has sparked the Wave in numerous ways.
He leads the team with a .524 batting average, is tied for the team high with 12 RBIs – ripping four doubles – and has also thrown his way to team-best three wins on the mound.
Larsen tops the pitching staff with 12 innings of duty, striking out nine batters and walking three, his earned-run average currently at 5.25.
Senior Sean McCormick is batting .462 with two doubles and has scored a team-high 11 runs, stealing a team-best four bases.
With five-extra bases hits, senior Chase Irvin has thumped four doubles and a triple while hitting .435 with nine runs scored and eight RBIs.
Junior Tommy McCormick gives the Greenwave another weapon at the plate, currently batting .429 with a double and a triple.
The extra-base count is led by senior Edgar Alvarado, who tops the lineup with six doubles – adding triple – serving as Fallon’s fifth batter with a .414 average or better of players with more than two ABs.
He has driven in 10 runs and scored nine of his own.
Junior Nate Galusha is tied with Larsen for the team high in RBIs with 12, batting .382 with three doubles and scoring eight times.
Following Larsen’s projected start in game one, Fallon will likely go to senior Hayden Strasdin on the mound in game two.
Over 10-2/3 innings, he has a 3.21 ERA with seven strikeouts and three walks.
In game three, the Wave may pitch Galusha (3.89 ERA with six Ks and five walks in nine innings).
However, Fallon can adjust its rotation and may use a varying order of pitcher and even starters.
Irving has a low ERA of 1.56 over nine frames with a team-high 14 Ks against just two walks in relief work.
Sophomore Shaw Lee has posted a 3.65 ERA in 7-2/3 innings with six strikeouts and two free passes.
Elko’s .379 batting average has been lifted by the team-high .543 clip set by senior Cooper Jones.
Jones has legged out four doubles and scored a team-high 15 runs – driving in five – topping the 3A North with 14 stolen bases.
Heating up lately, senior Kaleb Martinez has increased his average to .455 – smoking a team-best five doubles – tying for the team high with three triples, leading the lineup with eight extra-base hits.
Martinez has scored 13 runs and driven in eight.
In two series, sophomore Lincoln Ratliff is batting .429 with a double, a triple and three RBIs – scoring eight runs in six games.
Senior Austyn Marin has also scored 13 runs – driving in seven – hitting .419 with three doubles and a triple.
Junior Colby Tiner has thumped four doubles and is currently batting .387 with seven RBIs.
On the bump, Tiner has been really good – notching a 1.47 ERA with 15 punchouts and four walks over 19 innings.
Junior Rolando Acosta is tied with Martinez for the team high on three triples, driving in 10 runs and batting .364, also going for a double.
Senior Christian Quintana is hitting .360 with eight RBIs, and no player has sent more runs across the plate than senior Brycen Kelly – who is batting .333 with 11 RBIs – roping two doubles and scoring 10 runs of his own.
Kelly has thrown well – notching three wins – allowing 3.44 earned runs with a team-high 17 Ks against five walks in 20-1/3 innings.
Game Time
Elko will begin a wicked-tough portion of its season with a 2 p.m. Friday first pitch in Fallon, closing the three-game slate with a doubleheader at 10 a.m. and noon Saturday.
The Indians will follow with series against Spring Creek and Truckee.
