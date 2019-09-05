RENO — Two meets into the season, the Elko cross country runners are beginning to find their forms.
Competing Friday at the Bonanza Casino Nevada Twilight Classic, at Mira Loma Park, in Reno, both the girls and the boys are now finding which athletes will give Elko its best chances for success for the remainder of the season.
Varsity Girls
Elko’s varsity girls tied for seventh place among nine teams, the Lady Indians scoring 194 points.
The Lady Indians’ No. 1 runner, junior Xandry De Arrieta, led her teammates by a wide margin — ranking 19th overall against 64 girls — finishing with a time of 17:42 in the 3900-meter jaunt.
Freshman Alysia Carr jumped up to Elko’s No. 2 spot — the youngster finishing a little more than two minutes behind De Arrieta — her time of 19:44 placing 47th.
Another newcomer to the program, sophomore Jersey Tsosie, followed Carr’s pace closely and finished in 19:44 for 49th place.
The Lady Indians went back-to-back in 50th, sophomore Kara Nicola closing her run in 19:52.
Senior Viviana Gavaldon placed 54th with a time of 20:18, starting a three-in-a-row streak of Elko athletes — junior Briana Cortez following in 55th at 20:40 and senior Karissa Fadenrecht taking 56th in 20:49.
Senior Marrisa Valdez closed out Elko’s varsity roster in 60th with a time of 21:31.
Varsity Boys
Out of 10 teams, Elko’s varsity boys finished eighth with a team score of 194.
With 81 runners in the division, the Indians nearly had one athlete cross in the front-quarter of the field.
Senior Duncan Monroe placed 24th with a time of 14:14, followed nearly immediately by sophomore Isaiah Dahl’s 26th-place run of 14:17. Monroe and Dahl opened a healthy gap between the Indians’ No. 3 runner, junior Jimmy Murphy finishing in 15:01 for 44th place.
Junior Noah Haase crossed right after Murphy in 15:02 for 45th, sophomore Keian Lostra also keeping close tabs on Elko’s No. 3 and No. 4 athletes, closing in 15:16 for 47th place.
Freshman Tyler Fadenrecht finished 70th with a time of 16:06, sophomore Gavin Nicola took 75th in 16:39 and sophomore Kevin Tanner capped the roster in 77th with a time of 16:48.
JV Girls
Elko’s junior varsity did not have enough girls compete to post a scoring team.
But one athlete ran to a top-half finish.
Freshman Chantal Cruz ranked 44th of 90 girls in the division with a time of 22:29.
JV Boys
With 12 teams scoring in the JV boys division, the Indians brought up the tail end with a 12th-place finish on 167 points.
Individually, freshman Joshua Maynard led the way and placed 72nd of 167 athletes — finishing his run in 17:22 — junior Carlos Correa following closely with a time of 17:23 for 72nd and a front-half run.
Next Meet
Elko will make another late race Friday during the Caldwell Twilight Invitational, at Caldwell (Idaho) High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.