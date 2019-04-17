ELKO – Every shot counts.
The old saying could not have rung truer Wednesday during Elko’s Division 3A North varsity boys golf tournament at Ruby View Golf Course.
The Indians finished in fourth place with a collective total of 360 strokes, but the Indians were just four strokes off the pace of second-place South Tahoe’s team score of 356.
Elko finished only two shots away from the 358 set by third-place Lowry.
The swing was significant – as the Vikings are in second place in the league standings with 27 points – Lowry currently in third with 26 points.
The Indians are fourth with 22 points, three teams qualifying for the 3A state tournament – Elko needing to make up five points to move into an outright position for third.
All teams trailed the champion Wednesday by a wide margin, Truckee lighting up Ruby View with a 336 – no scoring member shooting higher than 88 – the Wolverines even dropping an 88 as their fifth score.
Fernley finished in fifth place with a round of 373, Spring Creek taking sixth at 389 strokes – the qualifying teams rounded off by seventh-place Dayton’s total of 471.
Truckee’s Ethan Flynn shot the best individual round and carded the only sub-80 total of the day, going to the clubhouse with a 79.
Teammate Owen Slusher took second place with a round of 82, and South Tahoe’s Bailey Sommerfield earned the final medal for third place with a score of 84.
South Tahoe’s Marcus Slack followed in fourth with an 85, and a flurry of golfers posted 87s.
Spring Creek sophomore Kevin Thompson carded the best round of local golfers with an 87 – finding himself in a four-way tie for fifth place – matching the scores of Lowry’s Dillon Patterson, Fernley’s Isaac O’Neill and Truckee’s Jack Brown.
The Indians were paced by sophomore Kaden Konakis, who tied four ways for ninth place with an 88, the Wolverines throwing out one of the 88s set by Gabe Smith and Mason Cutler – Fallon’s Jace Harmon also closing with an 88.
Elko senior Cade Chappell notched a red-hot 39 on the front but finished with a 50 on the back-nine holes, still posting the Indians’ second-best round with an 89.
Junior Derek Peters scored third for the Indians with a 90, and senior Christian Cooper rounded out Elko’s qualifying totals with a 93.
In a non-qualifying score, junior Kelby Criss finished the day with a round of 95.
Behind Thompson’s 87, junior Noah Rice gave the Spartans their second-best round and closed with a 96 – serving as the final-sub 100 round for Spring Creek.
Freshman Shawn Lortie nearly shot below the century mark and finished with a 102, followed by a 104 from junior Dekklan Albisu – capping the scoring for the Spring Creek.
Ryan Nordstrom notched a non-qualifying 108 for the Spartans, freshman Kevin Tanner closed the Indians’ roster with a 114 and Kayden Boyle rounded out Spring Creek’s roster with a total of 116.
Up Next
The teams will remain in action, playing in a back-to-back – the sixth 3A North event of the season – teeing off at 10 a.m. Thursday during the Spartans’ home tourney at Spring Creek Golf Course.
