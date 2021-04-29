Elko struggles with bats, fielding

Helton trotted home on a popup single to first base by Coldwell, and an error in right field on a fly ball by freshman Reece Hutchings placed runners at first and second.

Elko recorded its second out on a looking K from Ferguson, but the Lady Indians could not get out of the inning.

Mori drove a single and an error in left field — allowing Coldwell to score — and another error in center gave Hutchings a free run across plate.

Freshman Kiley Wallace drove in Mori with a line drive to left and opened a five-run lead at 7-2.

The wheels fell off for Elko as an error in center field on a fly ball by Bergman allowed Wallace to score.

Senior Savana Manha drew a walk, and baserunners advanced on a wild pitch.

Another wild pitch gave Bergman a run, and Manha darted home on an errant throw.

A popup by Coldwell to second base was mishandled for an error, and Fagg crossed for a nine-run advantage at 11-2 — the Lady Wave scoring seven runs with two outs.

The Lady Indians fell in order in the top of the fifth, and Fallon capped the contest with a run on an error in the home half.