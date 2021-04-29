Elko struggles with bats, fielding

FALLON — On Wednesday, the Elko softball team lost its fourth-consecutive game — struggling both offensively and on defense.
Playing on the road at Fallon, the Lady Indians tallied twice as many errors as they had hits — committing eight errors and mounting just four knocks.
Falling behind 2-0 early, Elko plated a pair of runs and tied the contest — only to give up 10-unsanswered runs to close the ballgame.
The game ended early due to the mercy rule, the Lady Indians falling to 3-4 on the year — dropping four straight games — by a final score of 12-2.
Elko was retired one-two-three in the top of the first inning, and Fallon jumped to a 2-0 lead in the home half on a two-run bomb over the center-field fence by sophomore Lydia Bergman.
Freshman Ella Rainwater was hit by a pitch to lead off the top of the second, but the next-three Elko batters were retired in order.
The Lady Indians limited the Lady Greenwave to just a one-out single by junior Shaylee Coldwell in the home half of the second, ending the frame with a strikeout by senior pitcher Rylee Ferguson.
In the top of the third, Elko stranded the bases full.
Senior Kaitlyn Parker led off with a base knock to center field, and senior Lexi Schweer drew a one-out walk.
Freshman Alea Benitez singled to the circle, packing the base paths with two outs.
However, a 6-3 groundout ended the threat.
Elko’s defense did its part in the bottom of the third, posting a one-two-three frame with a 5-3 groundout by Rainwater to Parker, a sly out to sophomore Ariah Sandoval in left field and a dropped-third strike.
The Lady Indians knotted the score in the top of the fourth, opening with a leadoff walk by junior Hadlee Ratliff.
The momentum continued with a single by sophomore Alysia Madigan and a free pass to Sandoval.
Following a popup to Fallon pitcher Rachel Mori in foul ground, the deficit was cut in half as senior Shyanne Wedlund earned a bases-juiced walk — allowing Ratliff to score.
On the next at-bat, Schweer sent and RBI single on the ground to left field and scored Madigan — locking up the tally at 2-2.
However, the bases were left full — hitting into a 1-2 fielder’s choice and being ruled out on batter interference.
Fallon responded like a perennial power, and Elko went forward like a team that didn’t believe it could beat the big dog off the porch.
Senior Shaylee Fagg hit a one-out single to center field and stole second base, scoring on a base knock to right field by junior Trinity Helton — who took third base on an error at shortstop.
Helton trotted home on a popup single to first base by Coldwell, and an error in right field on a fly ball by freshman Reece Hutchings placed runners at first and second.
Elko recorded its second out on a looking K from Ferguson, but the Lady Indians could not get out of the inning.
Mori drove a single and an error in left field — allowing Coldwell to score — and another error in center gave Hutchings a free run across plate.
Freshman Kiley Wallace drove in Mori with a line drive to left and opened a five-run lead at 7-2.
The wheels fell off for Elko as an error in center field on a fly ball by Bergman allowed Wallace to score.
Senior Savana Manha drew a walk, and baserunners advanced on a wild pitch.
Another wild pitch gave Bergman a run, and Manha darted home on an errant throw.
A popup by Coldwell to second base was mishandled for an error, and Fagg crossed for a nine-run advantage at 11-2 — the Lady Wave scoring seven runs with two outs.
The Lady Indians fell in order in the top of the fifth, and Fallon capped the contest with a run on an error in the home half.
Mori hit a one-out single to left field and Wallace dropped a base knock into right field, an error in right giving Mori the green light to roll around third and score from first.
The Lady Greenwave handed Elko its fourth straight loss by a mercy-rule final of 12-2.
Bergman led Fallon with two RBIs and scored two runs — hitting a two-run homer — the Lady Wave driving in just four of its 12 runs.
Coldwell went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI and scored run, Helton (1-for-2) scoring a run and driving another.
Mori and Wallace each batted 2-for-4 and scored two runs apiece.
For the Lady Indians, Schweer was 1-for-2 with an RBI double and Wedlund drove in a run without a hit (0-for-1) on a bases-loaded walk.
Madigan finished 1-for-3 and scored a run, Ratliff crossing for Elko’s only other score.
Parker closed 1-for-2 at the plate, and Benitez finished 1-for-3 at the dish.
Elko hit 4-for-19 as a team, Fallon batting 9-for-26.
In the circle, Mori allowed two runs on four hits with four strikeouts against four walks across a five-inning complete-game win.
Ferguson picked up the loss, giving up 12 runs — allowing just three-earned runs — on nine hits with four Ks and three free passes.
ELKO — 000 20 — 248
FALLON — 200 09 — (12)90
Up Next
The Lady Indians (3-4) will close the three-game series against Fallon (3-4) — the Lady Wave now holding the head-to-head advantage — with a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Newton Field.