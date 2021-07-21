Elko Swim Team back in the water

After closing for COVID in March 2020, and then the roof replacement and pool resurfacing, the Elko Swim Team was able to return to the water in January of this year. It was a slow recovery for Elko’s swimmers – normally a year-round sport, it takes two weeks to recover every week lost in the water.
The team was able to attend a few small meets this spring, but the true comeback was being able to host their annual High Altitude Swim Meet from June 26-27. Over 100 participants from Reno, Winnemucca, Battle Mountain, Boise, Twin Falls, Idaho, and as far as Pinedale, Wyoming, came down for the challenging competition.
Elko’s 43 swimmers competed well, earning best times across the board and taking individual first place in 90 of 164 events. Team scores had Elko Swim Team in first with 3,578 points, Northern Nevada Aquatics second at 1,140 points and Pinedale third at 633 points.
Elko will be sending 27 swimmers to Summer Champs in Twin Falls. One of two championship meets held in Snake River Swimming, the 50-meter pool will see the top swimmers from Elko and throughout Idaho. The three-day meet, held July 23-25, competes with prelims in the morning and finals in the evening. Each swimmer is allowed to swim up to seven events over three days, choosing their best strokes and distances. Elko looks to post high scores, both individually and as a team. Results will be available on their website after July 28th.
Following Summer Champs are the Senior and Age Group Zones. USA Swimming divides the states into four zones: Eastern, Central, Southern, and Western. The Western Zone includes the 11 western-most states. Zones require extremely competitive qualifying times for each event, based on the swimmer’s age.
Elko Swim Team has two swimmers qualifying for these top level meets this year. Daniel Smith, 18, will be leaving Summer Champs to head straight for Western Senior Zones in Clovis, California, on July 26th. He has qualified for the maximum of seven events, and will be swimming the 1500 (mile), 800, 400, 200, 100 and 50-meter freestyle as well as the 100-meter butterfly.
Bryce Ferris, 12, will be swimming the following week in Dallas, Texas, at the Western Age Group Zones. Bryce will be going in after an amazing first-place finish in all eight of his events, as well as the high-point winner for his age group, at the Elko Swim Meet. He will be swimming the 400, 100 and 50-meter freestyle, 100 and 50-meter butterfly, and the 200-meter Individual Medley.
The team is excited to be back in the water and competing once again!
If you are interested in joining the team, information is available on the team website (just Google Elko Swim Team). Tryouts for the next season will be on Saturday, September 11th. You may also contact the team at elkoswimteam@gmail.com.