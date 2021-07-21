Elko Swim Team back in the water

After closing for COVID in March 2020, and then the roof replacement and pool resurfacing, the Elko Swim Team was able to return to the water in January of this year. It was a slow recovery for Elko’s swimmers – normally a year-round sport, it takes two weeks to recover every week lost in the water.

The team was able to attend a few small meets this spring, but the true comeback was being able to host their annual High Altitude Swim Meet from June 26-27. Over 100 participants from Reno, Winnemucca, Battle Mountain, Boise, Twin Falls, Idaho, and as far as Pinedale, Wyoming, came down for the challenging competition.

Elko’s 43 swimmers competed well, earning best times across the board and taking individual first place in 90 of 164 events. Team scores had Elko Swim Team in first with 3,578 points, Northern Nevada Aquatics second at 1,140 points and Pinedale third at 633 points.