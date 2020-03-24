Elko Swim Team closes short-course year

After being tied in prelims with a 2:25.81, they kept it close with four-hundredths of a second difference in the swim-off. Sirotek, who narrowly beat Christensen, then came back and swam for a third time in finals. Ties are unusual and to have both swimmers from the same team is almost unheard of.

Richard Bosch, 14, took first in the 200 free, a personal best in four events, and made finals in six of his sven events.

Laszlo Demick, 14, had a personal best in all seven events, making finals in five of seven. Christensen, 15, had a personal best in all four of his events, making finals in one.

Charles Gonin, 16, had a personal best in four of seven events, making finals in one.

Sirotek had a personal best in three of his five events, making finals in one.

DuToit Gonin, 8, had a personal best in three of his seven events, placing in the top-three for each one, the 8 and younger age group not having finals.

Djrevan, 12, had a personal best in one of his four events, making finals in one.

Ronan Gross, 12, also had a personal best in one of his four events, making finals in one.

Ahri Gross, 9, had a personal best in three of six events.