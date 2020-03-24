Elko Swim Team closes short-course year

ELKO — The Elko Swim Team is finishing up its short-course season on a high note, sending two swimmers to the coveted Western States Age Group Sectionals in Federal Way, Washington.
The swimmers have worked their way through qualifying times to reach the top of USA Swimming’s Age Group competitions.
Bryce Ferris, 10 years old, will swim the 50, 100 and 200 freestyle with a 28.26, 1:02.64 and 2:17.57, the 50 and 100 fly with a 31.75 and 1:13.40, and the 200 Individual Medley with a 2:37.96. He set team records in all six of the events, as well as in the 50 back (35.91), 50 breast (38.32) and 100 IM (1:13.46).
Daniel Smith, 17 years old, will swim the 500 and 1650 freestyle. He also has set the team record in the events with a 4:58.49 and 17:13.35, respectively.
The team returned from Snake River Swimming’s Winter Championship meet in Nampa, Idaho.
They represented well, with 16 swimmers qualifying and competing. Ferris took first place in all of his events, as well as the high-point trophy for the 9-10 age group.
Smith tied for high points in the 15 and older age group, taking first in the 200 free and 200 fly, making finals for all seven events and getting a personal best in six of his seven events.
Nate Christensen and Cooper Sirotek had the spectators on the edge of their seats as they competed in a swim-off for the finals in the 200 backstroke.
After being tied in prelims with a 2:25.81, they kept it close with four-hundredths of a second difference in the swim-off. Sirotek, who narrowly beat Christensen, then came back and swam for a third time in finals. Ties are unusual and to have both swimmers from the same team is almost unheard of.
Richard Bosch, 14, took first in the 200 free, a personal best in four events, and made finals in six of his sven events.
Laszlo Demick, 14, had a personal best in all seven events, making finals in five of seven. Christensen, 15, had a personal best in all four of his events, making finals in one.
Charles Gonin, 16, had a personal best in four of seven events, making finals in one.
Sirotek had a personal best in three of his five events, making finals in one.
DuToit Gonin, 8, had a personal best in three of his seven events, placing in the top-three for each one, the 8 and younger age group not having finals.
Djrevan, 12, had a personal best in one of his four events, making finals in one.
Ronan Gross, 12, also had a personal best in one of his four events, making finals in one.
Ahri Gross, 9, had a personal best in three of six events.
Savannah Larson, 10, had a personal best in four of seven events.
Ethan Lydon, 10, had a personal best in two of five events.
Justice Sirotek, 15, Valerie Vasquez, 13, and Dana Yorgensen, 12, all had personal bests in two of four events.
Smith and Bosch competed January at the Washington Open, in Federal Way. The competition is not age-group based, meaning the swimmers compete based on a qualified entry time regardless of their age. The time cuts are tough, and swimmers from age 13 to 26 came from all over the country to compete. Both swam well, achieving best times and setting team records.
The Nevada State Championships took place in November, in Las Vegas. This is the most difficult age-group meet for our swimmers to qualify for outside of sectionals. Elko sent nine swimmers down to compete – Demick, Alex Ferris, Bryce Ferris, Charles Gonin, DuToit Gonin, Cooper Sirotek, Justice Sirotek, Smith and Vasquez. The competition was tough, and they performed very well.
The team is getting ready to start the long-course season, meaning the competitions move from a 25-yard to a 50-meter pool. With the strong leadership and coaching skills of head coach Erica Phelps, and the support of Patty Fisk, we can expect to see another successful season.
For information about the team, please email elkoswimteam@gmail.com.
