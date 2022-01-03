Elko Swim Team completes season, overcomes obstacles

The Elko Swim Team successfully completed its fall season, despite obstacles with pool closures due to mechanical breakdowns. In mid-September, the pump which circulates water to the indoor pool went out, leaving it unable to heat the water. The specialized pump had to be custom built and was not installed until early November.

Thanks to extraordinary compensations from the pool manager, Nikki Johnson, and her staff, the swim team was able to continue practicing outdoors through the down time. They endured below-freezing temperatures, snow, ice and wind to keep their competitive edge through swim meets this fall.

The Nevada State Championships meet was held Nov. 11-14, in Carson City. With stringent qualifying times and participants throughout the state, the competition was fierce. Elko sent 11 swimmers this year, ages 9-18.

Bryce Ferris was the standout swimmer in the boys 11-12 age group. Not only did he take first place in all seven of his events and earn the high-point award, he set seven team records for his age group: 50 free (25.38), 200 free (2:00.52), 500 free (5:25.60), 50 fly (27.37), 100 fly (1:00.78), 100 IM (1:02.44) and the 200 IM (2:15.89). This was in addition to the record he already held in the 100 breast at 1:16.74.

Ivy Fistrovic -- in the female 11-12 age group -- also had an outstanding showing at state, making the finals in all seven of her events. She set the team records for 11-12 females in the 100 free (1:00.85), 200 free (2:15.06) and the 500 free (6:14.34). Ivy also attended the King of the Hill meet from Oct. 24-24, in Carson City, the Holiday Swim Festival from Dec. 2-6, in Tempe, Arizona, and the TYR Superfinals from Dec. 10-12, in St. George, Utah, where she subsequently broke the 200 free record again at 2:13.30 and claimed the team records for the 50 free (27.59), 50 back (32.40), 100 back (1:09.57), 50 fly (30.39) and the 100 fly (1:08.71).

Daniel Smith, a senior, had a busy fall with five meets -- the Molly Memorial meet from Sept. 17-19, in Minden, Spooktacular from Oct. 8-10, in Roseville, California, the NV State Championships from Nov. 11-14, in Carson City, Thanksgiving Invitational from Nov. 19-21, in Boise, Idaho, and the Holiday Swim Festival from Dec. 2-5, in Tempe, Arizona. He swam well, making finals at state in four of his seven events and, the following weekend, breaking the team records for 17-and-older in the 50 free (22.69), 100 fly (54.92) and 200 fly (2:05.60). This was in addition to the records he already held for his age group in the 500 free (4:58.49), 1000 free (10:39.16) and the mile (17:13.35).

Also attending the state meet were Laszlo Demick (16) with seven events, Alex Ferris, 9, who made the finals in three of his four events, Charles Gonin, 17, with seven events, Dutoit Gonin, 10, who made the finals in his one event, Brody Hentschel, 12, with one event, Ivy League, 12, who made the finals in all three of her events, Cody Pond, 13, with one event, Cooper Sirotek, 17, with four events, Justice Sirotek, 17, with two events and Valerie Vasquez, 14, with three events.

The King of the Hill meet, in Carson City, was also attended by Remi Plummer, Cooper Sirotek, Azalea Schult and Mackinley Walker.

Elko was represented well at the Thanksgiving meet, in Boise, with Katelyn Ferguson, Charlee Green, Anna Lavering, Ivy League, Justice League, Jaylee Ramon, Katherine Scheel, Mack and Ryan Walker and Amelia Walsh.

The Candy Cane meet from Dec. 18-19, in Boise, was attended by Francisco Garcia, Brody Hentschel, Mary Leclerc, Mason Leclerc, Parker Merrill, Cody Pond, Azalea Schult, Cooper Sirotek, Guinivere Stoops and Amelia Walsh.

For more information about the swim team or to inquire about try-outs, contact elkoswimteam@gmail.com.

