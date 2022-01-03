 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Elko Swim Team completes season, overcomes obstacles

  • 0

The Elko Swim Team successfully completed its fall season, despite obstacles with pool closures due to mechanical breakdowns. In mid-September, the pump which circulates water to the indoor pool went out, leaving it unable to heat the water. The specialized pump had to be custom built and was not installed until early November.

Thanks to extraordinary compensations from the pool manager, Nikki Johnson, and her staff, the swim team was able to continue practicing outdoors through the down time. They endured below-freezing temperatures, snow, ice and wind to keep their competitive edge through  swim meets this fall.

The Nevada State Championships meet was held Nov. 11-14, in Carson City. With stringent qualifying times and participants throughout the state, the competition was fierce. Elko sent 11 swimmers this year, ages 9-18.

Bryce Ferris was the standout swimmer in the boys 11-12 age group. Not only did he take first place in all seven of his events and earn the high-point award, he set seven team records for his age group: 50 free (25.38), 200 free (2:00.52), 500 free (5:25.60), 50 fly (27.37), 100 fly (1:00.78), 100 IM (1:02.44) and the 200 IM (2:15.89). This was in addition to the record he already held in the 100 breast at 1:16.74.

People are also reading…

Ivy Fistrovic -- in the female 11-12 age group -- also had an outstanding showing at state, making the finals in all seven of her events. She set the team records for 11-12 females in the 100 free (1:00.85), 200 free (2:15.06) and the 500 free (6:14.34). Ivy also attended the King of the Hill meet from Oct. 24-24, in Carson City, the Holiday Swim Festival from Dec. 2-6, in Tempe, Arizona, and the TYR Superfinals from Dec. 10-12, in St. George, Utah, where she subsequently broke the 200 free record again at 2:13.30 and claimed the team records for the 50 free (27.59), 50 back (32.40), 100 back (1:09.57), 50 fly (30.39) and the 100 fly (1:08.71).

Daniel Smith, a senior, had a busy fall with five meets -- the Molly Memorial meet from Sept. 17-19, in Minden, Spooktacular from Oct. 8-10, in Roseville, California, the NV State Championships from Nov. 11-14, in Carson City, Thanksgiving Invitational from Nov. 19-21, in Boise, Idaho, and the Holiday Swim Festival from Dec. 2-5, in Tempe, Arizona. He swam well, making finals at state in four of his seven events and, the following weekend, breaking the team records for 17-and-older in the 50 free (22.69), 100 fly (54.92) and 200 fly (2:05.60). This was in addition to the records he already held for his age group in the 500 free (4:58.49), 1000 free (10:39.16) and the mile (17:13.35).

Also attending the state meet were Laszlo Demick (16) with seven events, Alex Ferris, 9, who made the finals in three of his four events, Charles Gonin, 17, with seven events, Dutoit Gonin, 10, who made the finals in his one event, Brody Hentschel, 12, with one event, Ivy League, 12, who made the finals in all three of her events, Cody Pond, 13, with one event, Cooper Sirotek, 17, with four events, Justice Sirotek, 17, with two events and Valerie Vasquez, 14, with three events.

The King of the Hill meet, in Carson City, was also attended by Remi Plummer, Cooper Sirotek, Azalea Schult and Mackinley Walker.

Elko was represented well at the Thanksgiving meet, in Boise, with Katelyn Ferguson, Charlee Green, Anna Lavering, Ivy League, Justice League, Jaylee Ramon, Katherine Scheel, Mack and Ryan Walker and Amelia Walsh.

The Candy Cane meet from Dec. 18-19, in Boise, was attended by Francisco Garcia, Brody Hentschel, Mary Leclerc, Mason Leclerc, Parker Merrill, Cody Pond, Azalea Schult, Cooper Sirotek, Guinivere Stoops and Amelia Walsh.

For more information about the swim team or to inquire about try-outs, contact elkoswimteam@gmail.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elko County sports: 2021 year in review

Elko County sports: 2021 year in review

Congratulations to everyone who achieved successes in a trying and sometimes frustrating 2020 — apologies to anyone who was not mentioned in the article — and best wishes for health, happiness and triumphant feats for all in the 2021 calendar year and beyond.

Happy New Year!

Lady Spartans overpower Damonte Ranch, Truckee

Lady Spartans overpower Damonte Ranch, Truckee

The Lady Spartans (7-1) were expected to take on Truckee (4-4) at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, at McQueen High School, given that the Lady Wolverines did, in fact, beat Portola on Tuesday — no score reported for the ballgame.

Indians open Utah trip with 55-40 win over Roy

Indians open Utah trip with 55-40 win over Roy

The Indians (8-0) will open tournament play versus Kearns — the No. 5 ranked 6A team in the state of Utah — at 1:45 p.m. MST (12:45 p.m. local time) Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Riverton High School.

Lady Spartans hang on against Douglas

Lady Spartans hang on against Douglas

The Lady Spartans (9-1) were slated to close out the Varsity Elite Tournament against the only team that has beaten them, looking to avenge a four-point, 35-31 loss in the season opener against tourney host McQueen (8-2) at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Spartans doubled up by Idaho Falls, 68-34

Spartans doubled up by Idaho Falls, 68-34

The Spartans (2-7) will open league play of the Division 3A North-East away versus the Vaqueros (8-5) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Fernley, and close out the trip against the Dust Devils (3-3) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2021, in Dayton.

Lady Spartans avenge lone loss

Lady Spartans avenge lone loss

The Lady Spartans will open league play of the Division 3A North-East on the road, taking on the Lady Vaqueros (8-6 overall) at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Fernley, closing the trip against the Lady Dust Devils (2-4) at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Dayton.

Watch Now: Related Video

Las Vegas snag victory over Colts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News