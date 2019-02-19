Boise, Idaho – From Feb. 15-17, six members of the Elko Swim Team competed in the Snake River Swimmer Winter Championships, in Boise, Idaho.
Results are as follows:
Richard Bosch – Age 13
All events swam boys 13-14
200 yard IM 2:29.26 – Place 7
500 Yard Free 5:38.01 – Place 5
200 Yard Free 2:05.75 – Place 3
100 Yard Fly 104.8 – Place 5
Swam prelims in 50 yard free, 100 yard free, 100 yard back
Lazlo Demick – Age 13
All events swam boys 13-14
200 yard IM 2:31.10 – Place 9
500 Yard Free 6:13.89 – Place 11
Mixed 400 yard IM 5:26.86 – Place 4 (event ages 0-19)
Swam prelims in 100 yard breast and 100 yard back
Cooper Sirotek – Age 14
All events swam boys 13-14
200 yard IM 2:30.03 – Place 8
200 yard back 2:26.75
Swam prelims in 200 yard free, 50 yard free, 100 yard free, 100 yard breast, 100 yard back
Justice Sirotek – Age 14
All events swam boys 13-14
Swam prelims in 200 yard free, 200 yard back and 100 yard back
Daniel Smith – Age 16
1650 Yard Free 18:05.79 Place 1 (Mixed ages 11-19)
Events swam 15-19
500 Yard free 5:11.16 – Place 5
200 yard free 1:58.77 – Place 7
200 yard fly 2:16.6 – Place 5
Swam prelims in 50 yard free, 100 yard fly and 100 yard free
John Watson 17
All events swam 15-19
200 yard IM 2:09.83 – Place 13
50 yard free 23.38 – Place 7
200 yard free 1:48.82 – Place 1
200 yard flu 2:07.14 – Place 4
Swam prelims in 100 yard free
