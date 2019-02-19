Try 1 month for 99¢
Elko Swim Team at Snake River Winter Swimming Championships

Members of the Elko Swim Team gather during the Snake River Swimming Championships, from Feb. 15-17, in Boise, Idaho. From left: Justice Sirotek, Laslo Demick, Cooper Sirotek, John Watson, Daniel Smith and Richard Bosch.

 Submitted

Boise, Idaho – From Feb. 15-17, six members of the Elko Swim Team competed in the Snake River Swimmer Winter Championships, in Boise, Idaho.

Results are as follows:

Richard Bosch – Age 13

All events swam boys 13-14

200 yard IM 2:29.26 – Place 7

500 Yard Free 5:38.01 – Place 5

200 Yard Free 2:05.75 – Place 3

100 Yard Fly 104.8 – Place 5

Swam prelims in 50 yard free, 100 yard free, 100 yard back

Lazlo Demick – Age 13

All events swam boys 13-14

200 yard IM 2:31.10 – Place 9

500 Yard Free 6:13.89 – Place 11

Mixed 400 yard IM 5:26.86 – Place 4 (event ages 0-19)

Swam prelims in 100 yard breast and 100 yard back

Cooper Sirotek – Age 14

All events swam boys 13-14

200 yard IM 2:30.03 – Place 8

200 yard back 2:26.75

Swam prelims in 200 yard free, 50 yard free, 100 yard free, 100 yard breast, 100 yard back

Justice Sirotek – Age 14

All events swam boys 13-14

Swam prelims in 200 yard free, 200 yard back and 100 yard back

Daniel Smith – Age 16

1650 Yard Free 18:05.79 Place 1 (Mixed ages 11-19)

Events swam 15-19

500 Yard free 5:11.16 – Place 5

200 yard free 1:58.77 – Place 7

200 yard fly 2:16.6 – Place 5

Swam prelims in 50 yard free, 100 yard fly and 100 yard free

John Watson 17

All events swam 15-19

200 yard IM 2:09.83 – Place 13

50 yard free 23.38 – Place 7

200 yard free 1:48.82 – Place 1

200 yard flu 2:07.14 – Place 4

Swam prelims in 100 yard free

