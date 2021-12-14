Elko takes 2nd at Cody Louk Invitational

WINNEMUCCA — In its second action of the season, the Elko wrestling team posted some stellar performances.

On Friday and Saturday, the Indians — their Maroon team — ranked second at the Cody Louk Invitational — scoring 183.5 points and only trailing the 262 points set by Spanish Springs’ Purple squad.

Elko placed a pair of wrestlers atop the podium.

Marco Romero

Sophomore Marco Romero went a perfect 3-0 at 113 pounds, notching two wins by fall and another by major decision.

In the quarterfinal round, he pinned Spanish Springs Black’s Justin Ruiz in 3:26 — advancing to the final with a win by fall at the 2:49 mark against Lowry Blue’s Marcas Ricci in the semifinal.

Romero won the championship by major decision with the score at 10-1 over Battle Mountain’s Sean Scherer.

Craig Slater

At 126 pounds, Elko junior Craig Slater also took home the title — posting a 4-0 record with two pins and a win by forfeit.

He pinned Spanish Springs Purple’s Abner Lopez in 1:11 and defeated Dayton’s Ian Leavitt by fall in 56 seconds in the quarterfinal round.

Slater won his semifinal contest by forfeit by Reno’s Nick Bland and claimed the crown with a 9-6 decision over Spanish Springs Purple’s Noah Perez.

Elliot Leaman

Senior Elliot Leaman took the long way to a different kind of championship, winning the consolation bracket.

Leaman ranked third in the 145-pound division with a 6-1 record, tallying three wins by fall, one by major decision and one by injury default.

He won each of his first-two matches by fall — pinning Fernley’s Sapphire McCormick in 28 seconds and Lowry Gold’s Anthony Gonzalez at the 1:48 mark — but Leaman was edged in a 4-3 decision by senior teammate Noah Chacon in the quarterfinal round.

From the consolation bracket, Leaman rebounded with four straight victories.

He pinned Spanish Springs Black’s Kolby Benge in 42 seconds and dusted Lowry Gold’s Asher Garner by major decision with the score at 12-0.

In the consolation semifinal, Leaman earned a 4-2 decision over Reno’s Liam Malley and won the championship by injury default against Fernley’s Brody Garrett.

Eli Finlayson

In the 182-pound division, sophomore Eli Finlayson — like Leaman — bounced back after an early loss and claimed the consolation title.

He went 5-1 and booked every victory with pins.

Finlayson pinned Wooster’s Rogelio Anguiano Santiago in 2:49, but he lost his second match by fall at the 3:52 mark against Spanish Springs Black’s Conner Nordt.

Swapping sides of the bracket, Finlayson defeated Fernley’s Marciano Montano by fall in 1:53 and pinned Damonte Ranch’s Michael Kiker in just 50 seconds.

In the consolation semi, he needed 1:33 for a fall victory over Carson City’s Eric Hickson and snagged the consolation championship with a 41-second pin versus Spanish Springs Purple’s Caleb Hansen.

Lenny Dohl

Junior Lenny Dohl reached the consolation final but lost, placing fourth with a 3-2 record and three wins by fall at 285 pounds.

He opened the tourney with a pin victory in 2:27 of Carson City’s Dominic Porter, then pinned Reno’s Jorge Gonzales in 3:08 during the quarterfinal round.

Dohl lost his semifinal match by major decision with the score at 9-1 to Spanish Springs Purple’s Jacob Fowler, but he came back with a pin of Lowry Blue’s Boni Jacinto in 2:10 during the consolation semifinal.

In the consolation final, Dohl was pinned in 3:43 by Spanish Springs Black’s Jacob Severne.

Titan Kennedy

Junior Titan Kennedy ranked fifth in the 120-pound class, winning his final match and closing with a 4-2 record — posting two victories by fall, one by tech fall and one by major decision.

He pinned Spanish Springs Black’s Kadrick Lewallen at the 2:54 mark, but he lost by injury default to Carson City’s Amber Perkins in the quarterfinal.

From the consolation side, Kennedy booked a tech-fall victory — the score at 15-0 — shutting out Sparks’ Kaiden Irwin.

He then pinned Spanish Springs Purple’s Anthony Hallert in 3:47, but he lost the consolation semifinal by fall in 48 seconds to Douglas’ Hunter Morris.

In the fifth-sixth match, Kennedy took down Perkins by major decision — avenging the quarterfinal loss — with the score at 14-2.

Camden Jensen

Sophomore Camden Jensen also finished fifth and went 3-2 with two wins by fall at 106 pounds.

Following a bye, he lost his quarterfinal match by fall in 1:38 against Battle Mountain’s Cruz Jimenez.

Jensen bounced back with consecutive victories — pinning Yerington’s Logan Murphy in 2:14 and Elko White’s Joey Greenwood in 2:39 — but he fell for the second time when he was pinned in 1:56 by Yerington’s Eric Pineda in the consolation semi.

In the fifth-sixth match, Jensen was victorious and shut out Fernley’s Camron McMackin in a 4-0 decision.

Noah Chacon

At 145 pounds, senior Noah Chacon placed sixth — winning his first three matches and dropping his last three — notching one win by fall, one by tech fall and another by major decision.

Chacon notched his major-decision win with the score at 13-5 versus Fernley’s Emmanuel Galvin, tech-fell Fernley’s Quinten Crowell in a 15-0 shutout and edged Leaman 4-3 in the quarterfinal round.

But, he lost in the semifinal by fall at the 1:51 mark against Lowry Blue’s Jesse Hawkins.

In the consolation bracket, Chacon dropped an 8-3 decision to Garrett in the consolation semi and was pinned by Malley in 1:14 in the fifth-sixth match.

Grant Castor

Senior Grant Castor placed sixth in the 132-pound class with a 2-3 record and two wins by fall.

Castor won each of his first two matches — both by fall — pinning Carson City’s Kiana Gallagher in 27 seconds and Spanish Springs’ Sergio Vela at the 1:00 mark.

But, he closed the tournament on a three-match losing streak.

He was pinned by Lowry Blue’s Wade Mori in 3:31 in the semifinal round, lost by fall to Damonte Ranch’s Edward Osborn at the 2:33 mark of the consolation semi and dropped an 8-3 decision versus Lowry Gold’s Gage Kinder in the fifth-sixth match.

Kaden Haase

Senior Kaden Haase — like Castor — won his first-two matches by fall in the 152-pound division but dropped his next three, placing sixth and posting a 2-3 record with a pair of pins.

He pinned Fallon’s Caden McKnight in 1:33 and defeated Lowry Blue’s Jakob Bauman by fall in 38 seconds during the quarterfinal, but Haase was pinned in 47 seconds by Reno’s Jackson Sellers in the semifinal.

In the consolation semi, Haase lost by fall in 3:58 to Reed’s Anthony Rodriguez and was pinned in the fifth-sixth match at the 1:13 mark by Battle Mountain’s Stone Whitlock.

Andres Flores

Sophomore Andres Flores, a member of Elko’s White team — essentially the Indians’ JV — ranked sixth in the 182-pound division and led the White to a 16th-place team finish with 43 points.

Flores posted a 3-3 record with three pins.

He beat Tonopah’s James Aurich by fall in 1:15, but Flores lost by fall in 3:39 to Hickson in the quarterfinal.

Flores notched consecutive consolation wins by fall — pinning Sparks’ Bryan Carillo in 1:57 and Fernley’s Anthony Robles at the 2:36 mark — but he was pinned in 36 seconds during the consolation semi by Hansen and lost to Hickson by fall for the second time at the 2:30 mark of the fifth-sixth match.

Maroon Non-Placers

Senior Blaze Jones — 3-2 with one win by fall at 138 pounds

Sophomore Bradyn Berry — 2-2 with two wins by fall at 138 pounds

Sophomore Christian Felix — 2-2 with two wins by fall at 160 pounds

Senior Braedon Swaffield — 2-2 with one by fall at 170 pounds

Junior Ayden Rodriguez — 1-2 with one by fall at 220 pounds

Junior Luke Bennett — 1-2 with one win by fall at 285 pounds

Freshman Sean Callahan — 0-2 at 160 pounds

Sophomore Manny Salazar — 0-2 at 195 pounds

White Non-Placers

Sophomore Danny Marquez — 4-2 with four wins by fall at 126 pounds

Freshman Kellen Wendell — 2-2 with two wins by fall at 132 pounds

Freshman Joey Greenwood — 1-2 with a win by fall at 106 pounds

Sophomore James Ferricks — 1-2 with a win by fall at 120 pounds

Sophomore Jesston Tkach — 1-2 with a win by fall at 152 pounds

Freshman Carlos Marquez — 0-2 at 106 pounds

Sophomore Mark England — 0-2 at 126 pounds

Freshman Treagen Hansen — 0-2 at 145 pounds

Sophomore Anthony Mosley — 0-2 at 160 pounds

Up Next

Elko will wrestle Friday and Saturday at the Wiley Dobbs Invitational, at Canyon Ridge High School, in Twin Falls, Idaho.

