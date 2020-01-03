You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Elko takes care of business, routs Lowry
0 comments
alert top story

Elko takes care of business, routs Lowry

{{featured_button_text}}

WINNEMUCCA — When Friday’s Division 3A North boys basketball teams tipped off, there were three programs with unbeaten records in league play — two remain.

Facing Lowry on the road, the nine-time defending league champ took care of business — Elko romping to a 67-34 victory.

The Buckaroos grabbed an early lead on a turn-around jumper by senior Klay Garner, the Indians taking to the front on a three by sophomore Dawson Dumas.

Lowry then opened a 4-3 advantage on a deuce by senior Kobe Stoker, but Elko sophomore Isaiah Dahl drained a shot from the elbow for a 5-4 lead — giving the Indians the lead for good.

Dumas drained a free throw — a lane violation by Elko nullifying the second shot from the line — and junior Calvin Burden finished through contact for an And-1 on the left side.

With one minute remaining in the first quarter, the Indians’ leading scorer — sophomore Michael Klekas — spun free in the lane for his first bucket.

After one, Elko led 10-4.

Lowry appeared to gain a little momentum with an early three in the second frame by senior Max Mavity, but the Indians went on a 10-0 run.

Klekas began the streak with a step-back three, and Dahl grabbed an offensive board and went for 1-for-2 at the stripe — Klekas also going 1-for-2 at the line.

With another three — Klekas’ second of the frame — Elko went up 18-7 as shooter’s touch allowed for a friendly roll.

Dumas notched a clean trip to the line for a 20-7 lead, the run stopped by a midrange jumper by Garner.

Klekas knifed the lane for a layup and drained his third bomb of the period for a 25-9 advantage, Stoker grabbing an offensive rebound and following for the Bucks.

Dahl easily scored inside for the Indians, and Stoker went 1-for-2 at the line on the other side.

Burden cashed the final field goal of the frame, giving Elko a 29-12 lead at the break.

The third quarter was the Dumas and the Dahl show.

Dumas cut backdoor and finished on the block, but junior JJ Backus went behind the back for a nifty deuce for Lowry.

With a man’s take down the lane, Dumas finished his seventh and eighth points of the ballgame — tallying double digits with an insane shot.

Against perfect defense, Dumas rose up along the baseline — cutting loose his attempt from behind the backboard — splashing a Larry Bird-like J for a 35-14 lead.

Dahl drilled a straightaway triple — giving him 10 points in the contest — followed by another deuce from Dumas for his 11th and 12th points.

Backus ended a 9-0 Elko run with a free throw, and Garner finished through a foul and dropped the free throw — starting a trade of old-fashioned threes.

For the Indians, senior EJ Alvarez drove and pump-faked his defender in the air and stuck the finish — sinking the freebie — opening a 43-18 lead.

Mavity dropped an elbow jumper for Lowry, but Alvarez set up Klekas with a sweet feed for an easy deuce.

Klekas finished another field goal in the lane, and Dahl capped his stellar frame with a turnaround jumper.

Entering the fourth quarter, Elko led by 29 at 49-20.

Dahl picked up the fourth where he left off in the third, making a pretty finish for a 31-point cushion.

Senior Michael Casalez began the first of his fourth-quarter trips to the line with a clean 2-for-2, and Stoker banked home a shot for the Bucks — Dahl following with a kiss off the glass of his own.

Klekas reached the 20-point plateau, and Casalez cashed a pair at the line.

From his own miss, Klekas cleaned up and buried the finish — Casalez once again sinking two freebies for the third time of the quarter.

Alvarez went coast-to-coast for a layup, and Burden crashed the block for a put-back.

Casalez dropped two free throws — going 8-for-8 in the fourth quarter — and junior Mason Ellingford knocked down a shot, junior Alex Ruiz drilling a pull-up jumper for a 6-0 Lowry run.

However, the Indians ran off a 6-0 streak to close the contest with a bank shot for a nice game by Burden off the bench, senior Garrett McKinney also went glass for a deuce and Alvarez drove the paint for the capping blow.

A highly-anticipated matchup was dominated by the nine-time defending league champ, Elko rolling to a 67-34 victory over Lowry, handing the Bucks their first league loss of the season.

Klekas led all scorers with 22 points — booking 12 in the second quarter — and Dahl followed with 16 points, scoring 11 in the second half.

Dumas tallied 12 points and gave the Indians three players in double figures, Burden nearing double digits with eight points.

Casalez led the Bucks with eight points at the line — all coming in the fourth period — Stoker and Garner each closing with seven points.

Alvarez dropped all seven of his points for the Indians after the break, and McKinney rounded out the offense with a deuce.

Mavity gave Lowry five points, Backus finished with three — Ruiz and Ellingford each adding two and closing out the offense for the Bucks.

ELKO — 10 — 19 — 20 — 18 — 67 Total

LOWRY — 4 — 8 — 8 — 14 — 34 Total

Up Next

The Indians (11-1 overall, 5-0 in league) will march to Fallon for a rematch of the 2019 3A state championship — the Greenwave beating Elko 57-54 on a buzzer-beating triple by now-senior Elijah Jackson.

The Greenwave went to 5-0 in the 3A North on Friday night with a 63-41 victory over Spring Creek, dropping the Spartans to 2-3 in league play.

Tipoff between the Indians and the Greenwave is slated for 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Churchill County High School.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Elko puts 4-0 mark on line in crucial games
Local Sports

Elko puts 4-0 mark on line in crucial games

Simply put, the Elko boys basketball team is facing a crucial road trip. On Friday, the Indians (4-0 in league) will face the first of two undefeated programs in the 3A North — tipping off at 7:30 p.m. versus Lowry, in Winnemucca. The Tribe and the Greenwave will tip off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, in Fallon, marking a rematch of the 2019 3A state championship decided by a game-wining three by Fallon's Elijah Jackson.

Indians pull away from Grizzlies, 61-41
Local Sports

Indians pull away from Grizzlies, 61-41

After needing both free throws by sophomore Michael tKlekas with 13 ticks on the clock for a 45-44 victory over the Star Valley (Wyoming) Braves, the Indians gradually proved to be too much for the Grace (Idaho) Grizzlies.

Dumas, Klekas lift Indians past Braves
Local Sports

Dumas, Klekas lift Indians past Braves

The Indians rode the backs of sophomores Dawson Dumas and Michael Klekas in a 45-44, come-from-behind win over Star Valley (Wyoming) — Dumas finishing with a career high for points and Klekas sinking a pair of free throws with 13 ticks on the clock.

Indians split Saturday games in Utah
Local Sports

Indians split Saturday games in Utah

In its first two games of the Soaring Eagle Holiday Classic, the Elko boys basketball team experienced different outcomes. The Indians rolled to a 15-point victory Saturday over Granger (Utah) but fell by 12 points in their second game of the day versus Bear River (Utah).

Indians play 3A North at home for 1st time
Local Sports

Indians play 3A North at home for 1st time

  • 1 min to read

Elko's boys basketball team will look for a 6-0 start to the season and a 3-0 mark in the 3A North versus the Railroaders at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium. The Indians will close the weekend home stand with a 2:30 p.m. Saturday tip versus Fernley.

Klekas nears Elko single-game scoring record
Local Sports

Klekas nears Elko single-game scoring record

Elko's Michael Klekas scored the school's most points during a game in the past 45-plus years Saturday, finishing with a career-high 41 versus Hunter (Utah) in the finale of the Elko Classic. The Indians cruised to an 82-51 victory. In 1973, Richard Cothrun scored a single-game, school-record 43 points against Stewart Indian School (Carson).

Indians host annual Elko Invitational
Local Sports

Indians host annual Elko Invitational

The time has come for the heels to hit the hardwood. The first action of the season will take place in a familiar setting, in arguably the best home-court advantage in the state.

The Elko boys basketball program will host its annual Elko Invitational from Thursday through Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

+28
Indians on the line for 9
Local Sports

Indians on the line for 9

  • 7 min to read

ELKO — The last time the Elko boys basketball team was on the floor in a competitive game, the Indians tasted the sour flavor of defeat in the…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News