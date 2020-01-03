Elko takes care of business, routs Lowry

Lowry appeared to gain a little momentum with an early three in the second frame by senior Max Mavity, but the Indians went on a 10-0 run.

Klekas began the streak with a step-back three, and Dahl grabbed an offensive board and went for 1-for-2 at the stripe — Klekas also going 1-for-2 at the line.

With another three — Klekas’ second of the frame — Elko went up 18-7 as shooter’s touch allowed for a friendly roll.

Dumas notched a clean trip to the line for a 20-7 lead, the run stopped by a midrange jumper by Garner.

Klekas knifed the lane for a layup and drained his third bomb of the period for a 25-9 advantage, Stoker grabbing an offensive rebound and following for the Bucks.

Dahl easily scored inside for the Indians, and Stoker went 1-for-2 at the line on the other side.

Burden cashed the final field goal of the frame, giving Elko a 29-12 lead at the break.

The third quarter was the Dumas and the Dahl show.

Dumas cut backdoor and finished on the block, but junior JJ Backus went behind the back for a nifty deuce for Lowry.