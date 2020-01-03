Elko takes care of business, routs Lowry

WINNEMUCCA — When Friday’s Division 3A North boys basketball teams tipped off, there were three programs with unbeaten records in league play — two remain.
Facing Lowry on the road, the nine-time defending league champ took care of business — Elko romping to a 67-34 victory.
The Buckaroos grabbed an early lead on a turn-around jumper by senior Klay Garner, the Indians taking to the front on a three by sophomore Dawson Dumas.
Lowry then opened a 4-3 advantage on a deuce by senior Kobe Stoker, but Elko sophomore Isaiah Dahl drained a shot from the elbow for a 5-4 lead — giving the Indians the lead for good.
Dumas drained a free throw — a lane violation by Elko nullifying the second shot from the line — and junior Calvin Burden finished through contact for an And-1 on the left side.
With one minute remaining in the first quarter, the Indians’ leading scorer — sophomore Michael Klekas — spun free in the lane for his first bucket.
After one, Elko led 10-4.
Lowry appeared to gain a little momentum with an early three in the second frame by senior Max Mavity, but the Indians went on a 10-0 run.
Klekas began the streak with a step-back three, and Dahl grabbed an offensive board and went for 1-for-2 at the stripe — Klekas also going 1-for-2 at the line.
With another three — Klekas’ second of the frame — Elko went up 18-7 as shooter’s touch allowed for a friendly roll.
Dumas notched a clean trip to the line for a 20-7 lead, the run stopped by a midrange jumper by Garner.
Klekas knifed the lane for a layup and drained his third bomb of the period for a 25-9 advantage, Stoker grabbing an offensive rebound and following for the Bucks.
Dahl easily scored inside for the Indians, and Stoker went 1-for-2 at the line on the other side.
Burden cashed the final field goal of the frame, giving Elko a 29-12 lead at the break.
The third quarter was the Dumas and the Dahl show.
Dumas cut backdoor and finished on the block, but junior JJ Backus went behind the back for a nifty deuce for Lowry.
With a man’s take down the lane, Dumas finished his seventh and eighth points of the ballgame — tallying double digits with an insane shot.
Against perfect defense, Dumas rose up along the baseline — cutting loose his attempt from behind the backboard — splashing a Larry Bird-like J for a 35-14 lead.
Dahl drilled a straightaway triple — giving him 10 points in the contest — followed by another deuce from Dumas for his 11th and 12th points.
Backus ended a 9-0 Elko run with a free throw, and Garner finished through a foul and dropped the free throw — starting a trade of old-fashioned threes.
For the Indians, senior EJ Alvarez drove and pump-faked his defender in the air and stuck the finish — sinking the freebie — opening a 43-18 lead.
Mavity dropped an elbow jumper for Lowry, but Alvarez set up Klekas with a sweet feed for an easy deuce.
Klekas finished another field goal in the lane, and Dahl capped his stellar frame with a turnaround jumper.
Entering the fourth quarter, Elko led by 29 at 49-20.
Dahl picked up the fourth where he left off in the third, making a pretty finish for a 31-point cushion.
Senior Michael Casalez began the first of his fourth-quarter trips to the line with a clean 2-for-2, and Stoker banked home a shot for the Bucks — Dahl following with a kiss off the glass of his own.
Klekas reached the 20-point plateau, and Casalez cashed a pair at the line.
From his own miss, Klekas cleaned up and buried the finish — Casalez once again sinking two freebies for the third time of the quarter.
Alvarez went coast-to-coast for a layup, and Burden crashed the block for a put-back.
Casalez dropped two free throws — going 8-for-8 in the fourth quarter — and junior Mason Ellingford knocked down a shot, junior Alex Ruiz drilling a pull-up jumper for a 6-0 Lowry run.
However, the Indians ran off a 6-0 streak to close the contest with a bank shot for a nice game by Burden off the bench, senior Garrett McKinney also went glass for a deuce and Alvarez drove the paint for the capping blow.
A highly-anticipated matchup was dominated by the nine-time defending league champ, Elko rolling to a 67-34 victory over Lowry, handing the Bucks their first league loss of the season.
Klekas led all scorers with 22 points — booking 12 in the second quarter — and Dahl followed with 16 points, scoring 11 in the second half.
Dumas tallied 12 points and gave the Indians three players in double figures, Burden nearing double digits with eight points.
Casalez led the Bucks with eight points at the line — all coming in the fourth period — Stoker and Garner each closing with seven points.
Alvarez dropped all seven of his points for the Indians after the break, and McKinney rounded out the offense with a deuce.
Mavity gave Lowry five points, Backus finished with three — Ruiz and Ellingford each adding two and closing out the offense for the Bucks.
ELKO — 10 — 19 — 20 — 18 — 67 Total
LOWRY — 4 — 8 — 8 — 14 — 34 Total
Up Next
The Indians (11-1 overall, 5-0 in league) will march to Fallon for a rematch of the 2019 3A state championship — the Greenwave beating Elko 57-54 on a buzzer-beating triple by now-senior Elijah Jackson.
The Greenwave went to 5-0 in the 3A North on Friday night with a 63-41 victory over Spring Creek, dropping the Spartans to 2-3 in league play.
Tipoff between the Indians and the Greenwave is slated for 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Churchill County High School.