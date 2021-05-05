Elko takes huge jump, still 2nd to Fernley

FERNLEY — On Tuesday, the Elko boys golf team shot a lights-out round during Fernley’s tournament.
However — despite a season-best collective card of 352 — the Indians remained in second place, the Vaqueros notching an insanely-remarkable tally of 348 on their home course for the team victory.
Individually, Fernley also took home the individual title — coming on a six-stroke victory and a score of 74 from junior Isaac O’Neill.
Elko senior Kaden Konakis matched his career best and split second place with Lowry junior Cal Peters, rounding out the medalists with a pair of 80s.
"Kaden was so close to eclipsing 80 again, one putt here and one putt there. He is playing extremely well right now," said Elko coach Jeff Sarbacker. "I look forward to how he will finish in Lowry next week and at home the final week."
Behind champion Fernley and runner-up Elko, Lowry also posted its season-best round for third place — trimming 35 strokes from its previous-best 390 with a team total of 355 on Tuesday — Spring Creek taking fourth with its season-low 389.
Fallon closed out the top-five with a season-best 397, and Dayton was the only team which did not shoot below the 400-mark and finished out the field with a sixth-place 423.
Spring Creek senior Kevin Thompson went to the clubhouse with an 82 — his best score of the season — and finished in fourth place.
Lowry freshman Landon Esquivel rounded off the top-five with an 86.
Dayton junior Andrew Smith shot a sub-90 round of 89 for sixth place, and seventh place was a three-way split by Elko sophomore Scott Hutnyak (career best), Fallon junior Owen Palmer and Fernley freshman Jacob Holmes — each finishing with scores of 90-even.
The Indians’ third and fourth-best rounds came courtesy of juniors Andoni Fesenmaier and Brandon Dwyer — who split 10th place with matching rounds of 91 — each notching career-low scores on the day and closing out the Indians' qualifying scoring.
"Brandon Dwyer has been playing very well and has moved into our two-spot with back-to-back 91s," Sarbacker said.
In a non-qualifying score, Elko senior Gage Thompson rounded out the roster with a career-best 92.
"Very pleased with how the team has progressed the last few weeks," Sarbacker said. "Everyone was either a new personal best or matched their personal best."
Spring Creek’s second-best round was posted by freshman Conner Teeter, who finished with sub-100 card of 98.
The Spartans’ third score was set by sophomore Daniel Mendez, who nearly shot a sub-century mark and set a career-best total at 100-smooth.
Senior Ryan Nordstrom closed out the qualifying totals for Spring Creek with a 109.
In non-qualifying totals, Shayd Wellard (122) and Charlie Wright (123) finished ooff the Spartans’ roster.
Up Next
The fifth Division 3A North-East tournament of the season — Lowry’s event — is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, at Winnemucca Municipal Golf Course.