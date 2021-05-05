Elko takes huge jump, still 2nd to Fernley

FERNLEY — On Tuesday, the Elko boys golf team shot a lights-out round during Fernley’s tournament.

However — despite a season-best collective card of 352 — the Indians remained in second place, the Vaqueros notching an insanely-remarkable tally of 348 on their home course for the team victory.

Individually, Fernley also took home the individual title — coming on a six-stroke victory and a score of 74 from junior Isaac O’Neill.

Elko senior Kaden Konakis matched his career best and split second place with Lowry junior Cal Peters, rounding out the medalists with a pair of 80s.

"Kaden was so close to eclipsing 80 again, one putt here and one putt there. He is playing extremely well right now," said Elko coach Jeff Sarbacker. "I look forward to how he will finish in Lowry next week and at home the final week."

Behind champion Fernley and runner-up Elko, Lowry also posted its season-best round for third place — trimming 35 strokes from its previous-best 390 with a team total of 355 on Tuesday — Spring Creek taking fourth with its season-low 389.

Fallon closed out the top-five with a season-best 397, and Dayton was the only team which did not shoot below the 400-mark and finished out the field with a sixth-place 423.