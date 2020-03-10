Elko takes 2nd, 3rd in home meet

ELKO — One down, a lot of grinding left to go.
The Elko track and field team kicked off the season Saturday, both the boys and the girls finding reasons for high hopes on the year.
The Indians took second in the boys team standings with 177 points — trailing Spring Creek’s tally of 192 — and the Lady Indians ranked third with 94 points and were just a point behind Lowry’s second-place total of 95.
Boys
Elko found a huge burst and boost from the legs of junior Brayden Barnhurst, who won each of his sprints.
Barnhurst darted to the front of the 100 meters with a very-unofficial time of 10.87 seconds for a personal record — nearing Tom Hogner’s school record of 10.8 seconds — but the tally was hand timed and suffered from issues early in the system.
Despite taking a tumble at the finish line of 100, Barnhurst never let the fall encumber his second race.
In the 200 meters, he easily ran away from the field and crossed the finish line by nearly a full second ahead of the next-closest runner, posting a time of 23.39 seconds for a personal record.
Barnhurst had some companions in the 200 meters — Elko placing three sprinters in the top five — senior Riley Blach also going for a PR of 24.9 seconds in fourth place and sophomore Pete Romero closing out the top-five with a personal-record race of 25.18 seconds.
In a middle-distance event, the Indians went one-two-three.
Sophomore Philip Neff set a personal record on his way to the front of the pack in 2:14.2, followed in second by senior Duncan Monroe’s 2:19.6 and junior Jimmy Murphy’s 2:20 in third.
From the half-mile to the one-mile, Monroe took fourth place in the 1600 meters with a time of 5:09.5.
Elko’s fourth and final victory in by an individual came from the 2019 state runner-up in the high jump.
As a junior, CJ Marma took second at state with a height of 6-feet-2-inches — matching the mark in the first event of the season.
Marma led a trio of Indians in the top-five, freshman Tyler Fadenrecht taking second with a 5-foot-4-inch leap in his first high school meet and senior Garrett McKinney clearing the bar at 5-feet-2-inches for a personal record and fourth place.
McKinney also fared well in the long jump, finishing second with a leap of 18-feet-5-inches for a PR, Fadenrecht finishing third and just behind the mark with an 18-foot-4-1/2-inch span.
Fadenrecht was busy and went from jumping to running while jumping.
In the 110-meter hurdles, he posted a second-place time of 19.23 seconds — beginning a streak three straight for the Indians — freshman Ayden Whiting running to third in his first meet with a time of 19.62 seconds and senior teammate Zach Hull crossing fourth in the event with a PR of 20.3 seconds.
In the 300 hurdles, Whiting upped his finish to second on the heels of a 47.4-second effort.
Elko gained another runner-up finish in a field event, freshman Scott Hull putting in work during his first meet at the high school level.
With a vault of 9-feet, he tied for second place but was granted the higher placing — accomplishing the height in fewer tries than Spring Creek junior Kyler Lulay.
The Indians’ lone top-five finish in a throwing event was notched by senior Connor Barnum, who took third place in the shot put with a personal-record toss of 38-feet-5-inches.
Relays
The Indians won two of the three relays during the Elko League Meet — the 4x400 canceled just prior to the event at the end of the day — rolling to first in the 4x100 with a time of 46.87 seconds and topping the 4x800 with a time of 9:27.
Elko’s second unit of the 4x100 crossed fourth with a time of 50.08 seconds.
Key Losses
Incredibly, of Elko’s state qualifiers from last season — Marma and Monroe are the only returners.
While Ethan Hale — who took sixth at state in the high jump last season at 5-feet-10-inches — was just a sophomore, he moved to Washington in the offseason.
The Indians won the 2019 state title in the 4x800 relay with a time of 8:19.4, but Elko graduated three of the four members of the squad — departing Peter Neff, Andres Salas and anchor Alex Klekas — returning only Monroe for the 2020 season.
Klekas — currently running for College of Idaho — took third place at state in the 1600 meters with a one-mile time of 4:35.04 and ranked fifth in the 400 meters with a one-lap, quarter-mile sprint of 51.96 seconds.
Salas crossed the state line in seventh place of the 3200 meters with a two-mile run of 10:44.93.
In the 300-meter hurdles, graduated Joe Simpkins took seventh with a time of 42.89 seconds.
Elko’s lone thrower at the state tournament was Luis Garcia, who graduated after finishing seventh with a 107-foot-9-inch toss in the discus.
Girls
The Lady Indians tallied two victories Saturday, one coming on the field and the other on the track.
Senior Marrisa Valdez placed fourth at state as a junior in the discus, throwing a personal-record 112-feet-5-inches on the big stage.
In her first action of the 2020 season, Valdez won her home meet with a distance of 104-feet-3-inches.
With just a pair of runners in the field, Elko went one-two in the 3200 meters.
Freshman Dalyla Gaytan clocked a 16:16.2 in the first two-mile of her career, and junior Briana Cortez followed with a personal record of 16:44.8.
The Indians gained a pair of notable runs from senior Olivia Smales.
Smales — who competed last year at state on three relays teams — ranked third in the 100 meters with the fastest run of her career on a time of 12.37 seconds, a hand-timed tally.
She also took third in the 200 meters with a time of 28.78 seconds.
Another state competitor from last season, junior Hannah McIntosh qualified for the big dance in the long jump as a sophomore — placing sixth with a leap of 15-feet-3/4-inch.
On Saturday, McIntosh took third place with a 13-foot-10-1/2-inch distance.
Elko put two girls in the top-five of the 300-meter hurdles, freshman Briana Nance and junior Sidnee Rizo tying for fifth with matching times of 1:01.6.
Relays
The Lady Indians won the 4x100 relay with a time of 54.56 seconds — their second squad ranking fourth in 1:00.62 — and Elko placed second in the 4x00 relay with a time of 11:01.98.
Key Losses
Much like the boys, Elko’s girls will need to overcome substantial losses to departed athletes with state experience.
While Elko returns individual state placers Valdez and McIntosh, the Lady Indians will also be without some heavy hitters in other events — some due to graduation and others stemming from moves and decisions not to participate.
Graduated Madison Nelson took second in the high jump during her final season in maroon ad white, clearing the bar at 4-feet-11-inches at state.
A major void is left by now-junior Lillian MacNevin, who moved to Miami.
As a sophomore, MacNevin qualified for the 100 meters and placed seventh at state with a time of 13.08 seconds.
She was also a vital member of three relay teams.
Elko took third in the 4x200 with a time of 1:48.26 — consisting of graduated Phoebe Fagoaga, MacNevin, Valdez and anchor Smales — the Lady Indians bringing back just two of the four.
The Lady Indians — comprised of the same team — finished fourth at state in the 4x100 relay with a time of 51.65 seconds.
In the 4x400 relay, Elko also placed third at state with a time of 4:15.31 — returning three of its members — welcoming back Valdez, senior summer Nielsen and Smales but sending off MacNevin.
All of Elko’s relay teams qualified for state; the 4x800 squad taking sixth with a time of 10:49.64.
Fortunately, none of the girls graduated — bringing back now-junior Xandry de Arrieta, now-senior Karissa Sena-Fadenrecht, now-junior Breanna Macias and Nielsen.
Unfortunately, the Lady Indians will be without a senior who has two years of state experience in the pole vault.
Cassi Christensen has chosen not to compete during her final year of high school after qualifying for state on back-to-back seasons as a sophomore and a junior.
In 2018, she was the state runner-up with a personal-record vault of 9-feet-9-inches but no-heighted during the 2019 state meet.
Up Next
Elko will compete in its second of the season at 9:30 a.m. Saturday during the Spring Creek League Meet.