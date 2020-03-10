Elko takes 2nd, 3rd in home meet

Barnhurst had some companions in the 200 meters — Elko placing three sprinters in the top five — senior Riley Blach also going for a PR of 24.9 seconds in fourth place and sophomore Pete Romero closing out the top-five with a personal-record race of 25.18 seconds.

In a middle-distance event, the Indians went one-two-three.

Sophomore Philip Neff set a personal record on his way to the front of the pack in 2:14.2, followed in second by senior Duncan Monroe’s 2:19.6 and junior Jimmy Murphy’s 2:20 in third.

From the half-mile to the one-mile, Monroe took fourth place in the 1600 meters with a time of 5:09.5.

Elko’s fourth and final victory in by an individual came from the 2019 state runner-up in the high jump.

As a junior, CJ Marma took second at state with a height of 6-feet-2-inches — matching the mark in the first event of the season.

Marma led a trio of Indians in the top-five, freshman Tyler Fadenrecht taking second with a 5-foot-4-inch leap in his first high school meet and senior Garrett McKinney clearing the bar at 5-feet-2-inches for a personal record and fourth place.