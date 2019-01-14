SPRING CREEK – A trio of wrestlers led the Elko Indians to a top-10 finish Saturday.
During the Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational, Elko posted a team total 111 points – sneaking one point ahead of 11th-place Fallon’s tally of 110 points.
Despite his absence from the championship round, the Indians were paced by the performance of senior Carl Hansen.
Hansen scored 27 of Elko’s points, taking second place in the 182-pound division.
He finished with a 4-1 record with three victories by fall and another by major decision.
Hansen pinned his first-three opponents and defeated Reed’s Zachary Johnson by major decision with the score at 10-1 in the semifinal round, but an injury forced Hansen to sit out his upcoming championship match against Lowry’s Anthony Peterson – who won the final by injury default.
At 113 pounds, sophomore Zeth Kinterknecht placed third for the Indians.
He closed with a 4-1 record and pinned three opponents.
Kinterknecht opened with consecutive wins by pinfall before losing to North Valleys’ Bryce Bell by a 10-6 decision in the semifinal round.
From the consolation bracket, Kinterknecht bounced back with consecutive wins – defeating Spring Creek’s Jacob Taylor 11-5 in the semifinal and earning a victory by fall in two minutes versus Yerington’s Jonah Eriksen in the third-fourth match.
Sophomore Darin Legrand placed fifth for Elko in the 220-pound weight class, posting a 4-2 record and notching each of his victories by fall.
Legrand won his first match by fall but had the tables turned by Tonopah’s Kevin Pope in a loss by fall at the 2:43 mark of the quarterfinal round.
Legrand answered with back-to-back pins in the consolation bracket before losing by fall to Fernley’s Setriano Pirrodi in the consolation semifinal.
In the fifth-sixth match, Legrand pinned Minico’s (Idaho) Johnny Aguilar at the 5:08 mark.
Wells placed 22nd in the team standings with 26 points, 16 points coming from a fifth-place effort by freshman Chris Franco.
Franco finished 5-2 with three wins by pinfall in the 132-pound division.
He lost his opening match in a 10-7 decision to Lowry’s Jimmy Rackley, but Franco responded with four-consecutive wins in the consolation bracket – three by fall.
In the consolation semifinal, he lost 3-2 in an ultimate tiebreaker versus Spring Creek’s Bear Browne.
Bouncing back once more, six minutes was not enough to determine a winner between Franco and Battle Mountain’s Jose Guizar in the fifth-sixth match.
In the first overtime period, Franco broke a 4-4 tie with an escape and a takedown, winning 8-4 in sudden victory.
The Indians had four other wrestlers who finished with records of .500 or better.
Senior Gabe Cortez finished 3-2 at 170 pounds – each of his wins coming by fall – freshman Elliott Leaman went 2-2 with two pins in the 106-pound class, senior Zeke Stewart posted a 2-2 mark with two wins by fall at 152 pounds and sophomore Ernie Gregory went 2-2 with two pins in the 285-pound division.
For the Leopards, senior Enrique Aguilar posted a 3-2 record with two pins at 138 pounds and freshman Lucas Peavey finished 2-2 in the 152-pound division.
Up Next
The Indians will compete Friday and Saturday in the Rockwell Rumble, at the Wasatch County Events Center, in Heber City, Utah.
The Leopards will wrestle Friday and Saturday during the Walter Marrietta Vaquero Classic, in Fernley.
