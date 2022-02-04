Elko throttles Truckee

ELKO — After scoring 10 points in the first quarter Friday night, the Truckee boys basketball team was limited to 11 for the remainder of the contest.

Elko was hot offensively and got stingy on the defensive end of the floor, opening a 50-14 lead by halftime and breezing to a 66-21 victory.

The Indians took the lead on an offensive rebound by senior Andoni Fesenmaier for a put-back, and senior Michael Klekas opened a 7-0 lead with a jump hook and a pull-up three off a screen.

Senior Dawson Dumas was given way too much space for a practice triple, forcing a Truckee timeout with the score at 10-0 with 5:59 remaining in the first quarter.

From the reset, Dumas made a steal and rolled to the rim for a left-handed finish.

The Wolverines finally found the board with 5:25 on the clock with a deuce by senior Sam Purgason, but Elko went on a quick 5-0 run — senior Isaiah Dahl cashing a trey on an assist from Klekas and a dime by Dahl to Fesenmaier for a mid-range J.

Klekas set up Dahl for his second three on the right wing for a 20-2 lead, but the Wolverines notched their second bucket with a sweet dime by senior Gabe Smith to junior Cassius Mahan.

Senior Trae Still scored after a Truckee turnover, but Purgason answered with his second deuce.

Dahl pushed the pace and flipped up and dropped a pretty scoop in transition, but Mahan cashed a triple for the Wolverines.

Dumas hit a long two, and Dahl reached double digits in the opening frame on a pair of free throws.

The final point of the quarter came on a free throw for Truckee sophomore Luke Cruz.

Entering the second, the Indians led by 18 at 28-10.

The margin grew to 20 on a par of freebies by Dahl, who then pushed the advantage to 23 with a triple on a find by Dumas.

Klekas made a steal and finished with a layup for a 35-10 lead and sent the tally to 38-10 with a pullup trey.

Dahl railed another triple from the wing — giving him 18 points — and Klekas scored on an inbound lob from Dumas for his 12th point.

Mahan ended a 15-0 run with a three, but Klekas went back to the line and hit two freebies and scored on a nasty pump fake and double-clutch bank — enforcing the running clock with three minutes remaining in the half with the score at 49-15.

Smith scored for Truckee with a pretty drive and finish across the lane, but Still went to the stripe and made 1-of-2 — Klekas doing the same on a pair of appearances at the line.

At the half, the Indians were up 36 with the score at 50-14.

Klekas opened the third with an easy deuce for his 20th point on a handoff by Dahl, and scored again on the break with a dime from Dumas for a 40-point cushion.

On a pull-up jumper from the elbow, Klekas pushed the advantage to 56-14 — going to the bench immediately after with 24 points.

Purgason scored with muscle through traffic on the right baseline, but sophomore Luke Dahl grabbed a loose ball on the weak side for a deuce.

Isaiah Dahl worked behind a screen and buried his fifth three of the contest, forcing a timeout with the score at 61-16 with 1:21 remaining in the third.

The frame ended with a three by Truckee junior Matthew Tanner, set up with a Euro step and kick from Mahan.

Going to the fourth, Elko was on top 42 points with the score at 61-19.

Junior Chris Amaya opened the fourth with a steal and was hacked, sinking both shots at the stripe.

Cruz made 1-of-2 free throws for the Wolverines, senior Kason Lesbo going 1-for-2 on the other end and hit a midrange jumper after multiple offensive boards by senior Trapper Steilman for final bucket of the ballgame.

Elko rolled to a 66-21, 45-point victory over the Wolverines.

Klekas scored a game-high 24 points and hit two 3s, Isaiah Dahl scoring 21 points and dropping five triples — both scoring 18 points in the first half.

Dumas neared double digits with seven points in the first quarter.

Mahan paced Truckee with seven points, followed by six points from Purgason — the Wolverines rounding out their offense with three points from both Cruz and Tanner and a deuce for Smith.

Elko’s scoring was capped by four points from Fesenmaier, three each for Still and Lesbo and two points apiece by Luke Dahl and Amaya.

TRUCKEE — 10 — 4 — 5 — 2 — 21 Total

ELKO — 28 — 22 — 11 — 5 — 66 Total

Up Next

The Indians (18-2 overall, 8-0 in 3A North-East) will play a crossover ballgame versus Sparks (6-13 overall, 3-5 in 3A North-West) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

