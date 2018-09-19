ELKO – The Elko boys soccer team finished a successful weekend, one that could have been even better.
After defeating Incline 7-1 on Friday, the Indians tied South Tahoe 1-1 on Saturday – picking up four points in the standings.
Elko booked the first of the game’s two goals against the Vikings, the Indians striking early.
From beyond the 18-yard box, senior Jorge Landeros stamped a cross-face shot that beat the South Tahoe goalkeeper.
The Indians took a 1-0 lead around the “10th to 15th minute,” according to Elko coach Alonso Lujan.
For the remainder of the first half and 20 minutes of the second, the game played out scoreless – not because of a lack of chances to do more damage on the scoreboard.
“We dominated the game, everyone could see that,” Lujan said. “We created a lot of chances but we couldn’t score. We should have had more (goals). We shots balls over the crossbar and did not finish on one-on-ones.”
The contest was physical, a true battle of attrition.
“I was worried I was going to be packing players off the field. South Tahoe had a red card and six or seven yellow cards,” Lujan said. “Freddy (Cervantes) had a player knock him to the ground and step on his back and walk off. They gave the kid a yellow card but it could have been a red. There were other times when they went for the man, not the ball at all.”
Elko was called for a penalty in the middle of the second half, the foul occurring in the box.
South Tahoe gained a penalty kick, tying the contest 1-1.
With the game knotted up, neither team was able to provide the capping blow in the final 20 minutes of the contest – each squad gaining a point for the tie in the Division 3A North standings.
“It’s hard to play when you’re just focused on getting hurt, but that’s not why we tied,” Lujan said. “We came away from the weekend with a win and a tie – so we’re good with that.”
From the “way things look right now” to Lujan, the Indians are smack dab in the middle for a three-team fight for two spots to the regional tournament.
Soccer – now consisting of an “A” and a “B” league – takes eight teams to the playoffs, five from the “A” league and three from the “B.”
“With North Valleys moving down from the 4A, that basically just takes one of the spots away from the other teams,” Lujan said. “They’ve been killing everybody. Sparks and Truckee are very good. Those are the top-three teams in the league. I think it will come down to South Tahoe, North Tahoe and us for the last two spots – somebody will be staying home.”
Currently the top of the 3A North looks like: North Valleys (5-0), Truckee (5-1), Sparks (4-1), South Tahoe (3-1-1), North Tahoe (3-2) and Elko (2-2-1).
The Indians will enter one of their toughest stretches of the season, playing 1 p.m. Friday at No. 1 North Valleys and 5 p.m. Saturday at No. 3 Sparks.
“We are going to come out strong against North Valleys and see how it goes. If we have to, we’ll save our best for Sparks,” Lujan said. “We’re going to try for at least a split and see if we can get a point or a win in both games.”
North Valleys was the No. 1 seed from the North in the 2017 4A state tournament and returns 18 seniors.
The Panthers have not played a league contest closer than 3-1 (win over Sparks) and have defeated No. 2 Truckee 8-0, racked up a 12-1 win over Fallon, blew out Lowry 8-0 and shut out North Tahoe 4-0.
North Valleys has scored 35 goals in five league games, allowing just two goals to 3A North opponents.
