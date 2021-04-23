Elko track excited to get out, improve

ELKO — Despite being low on numbers, the Elko track and field team is excited to get out and train — looking for improvement and PRs.
“Our numbers are down. Kids have a lot of things going on,” said Elko coach Hans Gaul. “But, we are excited for the kids who came out and are committed and want to be here.”
In 2020, due to COVID-19, the season was stopped after just two meets — the first being in Elko and the second taking place in Spring Creek.
The last time a full season took place was in 2019 and, unfortunately, none of the state qualifiers from that year’s team will return — even those who have not yet graduated.
For the boys, then-sophomore and now-senior high jumper Ethan Hale — who ranked sixth in the state — is not on the team.
On the girls side, the Lady Indians will be without now-seniors Xandry de Arrieta, Breanna Macias and Hannah McIntosh — who all competed at state as sophomores.
Macias and de Arrieta made up half of Elko’s sixth-place 4x800-meter relay team.
McIntosh ranked sixth in the 2019 state meet in the long jump.
Boys
Going forward, Gaul expressed optimism in both the sprints and the relays.
“Brayden Barnhurst (senior) is our strongest sprinter, and I’m excited to see what freshman Eli Finlayson can do,” he said. “Shawn Sessions (senior), Pete Romero (junior) and Beau Mansanarez (senior) should be strong for us in the relays.”
Gaul said he expects notable contributions from underclassmen in the sprints and relays as well.
As for distance running, he looks for juniors Philip Neff and Keian Lostra to lead the way.
Junior Trapper Steilman is anticipated to give the Indians long distances in both throwing events, the shot put and the discus.
Sophomore Ayden Whiting should provide Elko with a spark in the jumping events.
Girls
Now sophomores, Tyra Christean and Megan Dwyer will likely lead the pack of Elko’s sprinters — the fastest of the returning runners.
In the distance races, Gaul thinks senior Loulou Neff and sophomores Dalyla Gaytan and Carly Nielsen will pace the Lady Indians.
In the throwing events, junior Ellen Wickersham should figure to be the strong arm for Elko — making notable strides in a short time as a freshman and two meets last season.
Gaul thinks senior Sydnee Rizo will be one of the Lady Indians’ best hurdlers as well as jumpers.
He also highlighted Myla Negrete as one of Elko’s top pole vaulters.
“We are excited to get kids outs, get some times for everyone and set some PRs,” he said. “In spring sports, we use them to train for other sports too. That will help us going into next season. I’m hoping we can improve as much as possible over the next four of five weeks.”
First Meet
Elko will host the first track and field meet of the season, which takes place at 9:30 a.m. for the field events and 10 a.m. for the track events on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Warrior Field.
GALLERY: 2020 Elko Track and Field at Elko League Meet