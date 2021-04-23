Elko track excited to get out, improve

ELKO — Despite being low on numbers, the Elko track and field team is excited to get out and train — looking for improvement and PRs.

“Our numbers are down. Kids have a lot of things going on,” said Elko coach Hans Gaul. “But, we are excited for the kids who came out and are committed and want to be here.”

In 2020, due to COVID-19, the season was stopped after just two meets — the first being in Elko and the second taking place in Spring Creek.

The last time a full season took place was in 2019 and, unfortunately, none of the state qualifiers from that year’s team will return — even those who have not yet graduated.

For the boys, then-sophomore and now-senior high jumper Ethan Hale — who ranked sixth in the state — is not on the team.

On the girls side, the Lady Indians will be without now-seniors Xandry de Arrieta, Breanna Macias and Hannah McIntosh — who all competed at state as sophomores.

Macias and de Arrieta made up half of Elko’s sixth-place 4x800-meter relay team.

McIntosh ranked sixth in the 2019 state meet in the long jump.

Boys