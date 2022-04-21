Elko travels to Dayton with momentum

ELKO — After a tumultuous month and a half to open the season, the Elko baseball team can take some positives on its road trip to Dayton — the Indians coming off their first win in a series after taking two games from Spring Creek.

Elko (6-14 overall, 3-3 in league) will open a three-game slate with the Dust Devils (6-12 overall, 2-4 in league) at 3 p.m. Friday.

Dayton opened league play with a series win on the road in Spring Creek — bookending the series with victories — but was swept by Fallon.

Junior Isaac Perry leads the Dust Devils with a .529 batting average in just 17 at-bats, notching six doubles, 10 RBI and four runs.

Senior Robbie Harrison hits .472 with a team-high 11 doubles, 17 hits and 16 runs, driving in four.

Junior Garrett Cowee is batting .407 with two doubles, seven RBI and seven runs — junior Jacob Moore hitting .406 with six doubles and a triple, a roster-best 12 RBI and 10 runs scored.

Senior Jayce Clark has gone .385 with a pair of doubles, four runs and an RBI.

Senior Koen Stott is hitting .310 with four doubles, four RBI and three runs.

As a team, the Dust Devils have stolen 50 bases — Harrison swiping 17 bags.

Sophomore Ty Francis has six steals, and Cowee, junior Ty Eakins and Stott have five steals apiece — Clark and freshman Edgar Landa swiping three bases each, Moore and junior Nathan Koback adding two apiece.

Through a team-high 26 innings, Moore has a 3.50 ERA with a roster-best 24 strikeouts against seven walks.

In 16-1/3 innings of work, Kobak’s ERA stands at 6.43 — striking out 18 and handing out seven free passes.

Across 6-1/3, Perry has Dayton’s best ERA at 2.21 — punching out six and walking six — giving up four runs (two earned) on three hits.

For the Indians — prior to the Spring Creek series (stats not updated) junior Justus Nielsen — in 11 at-bats — has hit .455 with seven RBI and five runs.

In seven ABs, freshman Toren Duke is batting .429.

Senior Trae Still has gone .394 with two doubles, two triples and a home run — sharing the team high in triples and dingers — scoring 13 runs and driving in eight.

Sophomore Preston Chamberlin (.394 average) tops the roster with 15 hits, 12 RBI and 12 runs — sharing the team lead with a homer.

Senior Kason Lesbo has gone .382 with a double, driving in five runs and scoring five more.

A huge chunk of Elko’s lineup is batting .333, the current average of five players: senior Blaze Jones, senior Javier Cortes, sophomore Cael Sellers, sophomore Gabe Correa and senior Isaac Luna.

Jones has legged out a triple, scored nine runs and brought in six — Cortes posting a pair of doubles, eight runs and three RBI and Sellers scoring eight times and driving in two.

In six ABs each, Correa has poked a double, scored once and driven in one — Luna tallying two singles.

The Indians have stolen 28 bases — paced by seven swipes from Nielsen, five by Still, four for junior Craig Slater, three apiece by Chamberlin and Sellers and two from Lesbo.

Elko is fielding the ball at .891.

Collectively, the Indians have gone 4-12 with an 8.60 ERA.

Despite an 0-3 record, Correa has pitched well for the Indians — not receiving much, if any help from his defense.

His ERA stands at 3.50, just nine of his 27 runs allowed coming in earned fashion — giving up 23 hits and striking out 21 versus only five walks in 18 innings.

In 8-1/3, Lesbo has gone 1-0 with a 1.68 ERA — giving up five runs (two earned) on seven hits with six Ks and four walks.

Chamberlin is also 1-0 and has an ERA of 3.00, allowing seven runs — four earned — on eight hits with 13 strikeouts against six free passes over 9-1/3.

Junior Alex Salaz has one win and five losses with an ERA of 9.47 with 30 runs allowed and 25 earned on 29 hits over 17 frames — striking out a team-high 22 batters but struggling with command and walking a team-high 17 hitters.

Junior Alex Luna is 1-2 with a 10.29 ERA on 30 runs allowed — 25 earned — on 29 hits with 14 Ks but 14 walks also in 17 innings.

Game Time

