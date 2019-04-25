ELKO – The last three weeks have been more down than up for the Elko baseball team, which has both been in a slump and experiencing the momentum – both positive and negative – the sport can offer.
The Indians have gone 3-6 in their last nine, beating Fallon in the series opener before losing two one-run ballgames in the doubleheader – closing the series with a walk-off error that provided the Greenwave with the winning run.
Elko took two of three from Spring Creek before losing a lead and falling in the finale.
In a road sweep at Truckee, the Indians left nine runners on base in the morning half of Saturday’s twin bill – outhitting the Wolverines 11 to eight but not providing knocks when runners were in scoring position – losing 5-2.
The Indians took an early 2-0 lead in the finale, a game in which they made 11 hits to Truckee’s nine, but the Wolverines’ knocks were timely and deep (two homers) – scoring five runs unanswered in a 6-3 win for the hosts.
Confidence and controlled aggression.
Elko (14-7 in league) must get back to believing in itself, one another and finding the magical mixture of attacking while showing no panic – not trying to do too much but not waiting for something to happen either.
The first obstacle for the Indians will be the Lowry Buckaroos (9-12 in league).
The Bucks will be hungry to keep themselves in the hunt for a postseason spot, especially after losing a Tuesday doubleheader to North Valleys (11-10 in league) by scores of 6-2 and 4-3.
Entering the twin bill, both clubs had matching 9-10 marks – the Panthers placing themselves in a solid spot for the final berth to the 3A North regional tournament.
Batting averages and on-base totals are close between the Indians and the Buckaroos, Elko leading the comparison at the plate by a slim margin of .354 to .342.
Elko reaches base at a .435 clip, Lowry finding a bag at .418.
The Bucks possess a large lead in power bombs, pasting nine home runs – the Indians without a home run this season.
Both squads are aggressive on the base paths, Elko stealing 63 bags – Lowry swiping 54.
Elko’s largest statistical advantage lies in earned-run average, the Indians allowing 2.85 earned runs per game – the Bucks giving up northward of four at 4.07.
The Indians have also played solid defense, fielding the ball at .933 – Lowry’s defensive percentage at .878.
Players to watch — Lowry
The Bucks have two players hitting .439, senior Ridge Ricketts and junior Jordan Parker tying for eighth in the league.
Ricketts leads Lowry with 21 RBIs (tied for 3rd in 3A North) and 20 runs scored, tops the league with five triples and is tied for fifth in the league with three home runs – tying for the team high with six doubles.
Ricketts is tied for sixth in the league with 10 stolen bases.
Parker has an extra-base knock of each kind – going for a double, triple and a homer – ranking third fourth on the roster with 13 RBIs.
With the ball in his hand, Ricketts leads the Bucks with three wins (3-2) and ranks eight in the league in Ws – currently third in the 3A North with a 1.53 ERA.
Senior Brendan Domire (.288) is tied with Rickets for the team best with six doubles, tying for second on the roster with 14 RBIs – splitting eighth in the league with nine steals.
On the mound, Domire (1-1) has posted a 3.60 ERA with 27 strikeouts (fifth in league) and 10 walks over 23-1/3 innings.
Senior Josiah Chapman is batting .370 with 14 RBIs – tying Domire for second on the team – thumping four doubles.
With Ricketts and Domire pitching Tuesday against North Valleys, Chapman will likely throw Friday in the series opener – currently possessing a 1-2 record with 2.17 ERA with seven strikeouts and 10 free passes over 9-2/3 innings.
Impact players — Elko
Senior Cooper Jones tops the Indians’ lineup with a .438 batting average – tying for 10th in the 3A North – leading Elko with 20 runs scored, adding four hits for doubles and driving in 11 runs.
No player in the 3A North is more dangerous on the bases, leading the league with 20 steals.
After transitioning from a courtesy runner to a full-time role in right field due to an injury, senior Kohl McIntosh has played very well – batting .423 with seven RBIs and a triple.
He is third on the team with 15 runs scored and is tied for eighth in the league with nine steals.
Senior Austyn Marin is hitting .415 with 11 RBIs, 17 runs scored, four doubles and a triple
In his first season of varsity ball, sophomore Lincoln Ratliff gives the Indians their fourth .400-or-better bat, currently hitting. 400-even with six RBIs, two doubles and a triple – scoring 12 runs.
Senior Brycen Kelly (.356) leads Elko with 14 RBIs, scoring 13 runs of his own and hitting four doubles.
Junior Colby Tiner (.371) tops the roster with seven doubles – tying for eighth in the league – senior Kaleb Martinez (.328, 11 RBIs, 14 runs) has nailed more hits extra-base hits than anyone on the team with nine, including six doubles and three triples (tied for second in the league).
Junior Rolando Acosta has also thumped three triples, driving in 10 runs and scoring 10 more.
Senior Christian Quintana is batting .357 and is the sixth double-digit run producer for the Indians with 11 RBIs.
On the hill, Tiner is tied for the league lead with six wins (6-1) – tying for third in the 3A North with 30 strikeouts against just six walks.
His 2.33 ERA ranks seventh in the league.
Kelly has notched a 3-1 record, tying for eighth in the 3A North in wins and strikeouts (24) with nine walks – posting a 2.83 ERA.
Game Time
The Indians will look to find the win column once again, beginning a three-game slate with the Buckaroos at 2 p.m. Friday, in Winnemucca, the series closing with a doubleheader at 10 a.m. and noon Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.